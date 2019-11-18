Readers Call Out Good Dogs And Rogues October 11-November 14

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield October-November ReFa/Ro showed 10.09% more net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Little, lower-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks led the pack this month.

By yield, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: CLNY, MFA, ECC, WES, NRZ, IMBBY, CEN, WPG, MMLP, BPT. They averaged 17.02% yields. (Four made all-three lists: CLNY, MMLP, NRZ, WES).

October 11-November 14, Fredrik Arnold article readers mentioned 39 equities and funds in their comments. Some lamented bad news so bad news investments mixed in with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately, readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios.

This month reader ire was raised by my continued inclusion of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) as a top dividend prospect when its payout is structured to collapse in 2020. Note: I report current available numbers, no more, no less. Mine are first glance snapshots of likely dividend prospects. In other cases, when I have credited dividends from sources that pay none, I beg mercy for my dependence on YCharts (my prime resource that persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented).

This month I also got flak for listing IBM (NYSE:IBM) among the Buffett/Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) holdings by virtue of its ownership of RedHat which is or will soon be part of IBM. (Previously, readers asserted that BRK.B is a prime example of a stock that should be paying a dividend.) I was also admonished this month for not including four MoPay funds Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN), Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI), Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) & Eagle Point Credit Co. (NYSE:ECC) on the MoPay roster all but one of their yields (per YCharts) were below the 7.8% level that made my MoPay fund list of 80.

Three months ago I was also called out for including Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) in a high yield list after they had announced a cancellation of dividends in April, and my failure to detect GameStop's (NYSE:GME) dividend death in June. Also readers month before last noted Q Pay JMP (NYSE:JMP). In July, I was again called out for including Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) as a dividend payer in one list or another all of which were attributable to the aforementioned YCharts policy.

My gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May. But another reader recently thought volatility was a better beta label. I'm sticking with risk. Others called out blunders missing the dividend cut by Unity and botching Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) price in March; crediting Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) with 4x its annual dividend in February; claiming DF.TO a monthly pay when it only paid four dividends last year; Avianca (NYSE:AVH) on the January MoPay list when it stopped paying dividends in September; non-dividend paying Trez Capital (TZS.TO) and Canadian Life (LFE.TO) stocks in January; showing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) as both a low price and higher price stock in the Aristocrats in November, and giving General Mills (NYSE:GIS) the GM ticker symbol in a previous month, come to mind.

Y Charts responded with the following information when I complained about cancelled dividends remaining alive and listed for a full year after their demise: "We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

Below are 39 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities and funds mentioned between October 11 and November 14. One non-dividend payer made the list, Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR), along with four closed-end investment companies, CEN, ECC, EDI, and EDF. The YCharts data for this article was collected on 11/14/19.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 19.28% To 52.4% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To Mid-November 2020

Five reader-favorite top yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 14, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts

Colony Capital (CLNY) was projected to net $524.00, based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 48% more than the market as a whole.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) was projected to net $325.72 based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 43% over the market as a whole.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) netted $470.65 based on the median target price estimate from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 29% above the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was projected to net $440.23, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 16% under the market as a whole.

Telefonica SA (TEF) was projected to net $423.88, based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from three brokers. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% under the market as a whole.

CNOOC Ltd. (CEO) was projected to net $375.70, based on the median of target price estimate from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% over the market as a whole.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was projected to net $302.80, based on just annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 20% opposite the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $295.74, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 10% over the market as a whole.

Ford Motor Co. (F) was projected to net $218.71, based on a target price estimate from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 10% more than the market as a whole.

BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) netted $192.83 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for BPMP.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 35.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 2% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One ReFa/Ro To Lose 6.89% By November 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by two analysts in YCharts was:

Source: YCharts

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) projected a loss of $68.91 based on dividend and a projected target price estimate from two analysts, including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% less than the market as a whole.

Source: doggingtonpost.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

39 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 11/14/19 for 39 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Led 39 By Yield Into November

Source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 11 of 11 Morningstar sectors as well as 3 CEICs, 0 ETFs, and 0 ETNs among the 39 selections.

Of the leading ten by yield, the top reader-mention was the first two of three energy representatives in the top ten, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust [1], and Martin Midstream Partners LP [2]. The other energy member placed seventh, Western Midstream Partners LP [7].

The third reader-mentioned finisher by yield was the first of four real estate representatives, Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) [2]. The other three real estate dogs in the top ten placed sixth, ninth, and tenth: New Residential Investment Corp. [6]; MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) [9]; Colony Capital Inc. [10].

Two CEICs (or closed-end investment corporations) placed fourth, and eighth in the top ten, Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund [4], and Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC) [8]. Finally, in fifth place by yield, was the lone consumer defensive representative in the top ten, Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) (5), to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for November.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 11.33% To 44.33% Gains To November 2020

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 10.09% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored Or Rogue Stocks To November 2020

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 11/14/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented: energy (3); real estate (4); CEICs (2); consumer defensive (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (32) Deliver 28.45% Vs. (33) 25.84% Net Gains by All 10 To November 2020

Source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 10.09% more net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The third lowest priced ReFa/Ro top yield equity, Colony Capital Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 52.40%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for November 14 were: Martin Midstream Partners LP; Washington Prime Group Inc., Colony Capital Inc., Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, with prices ranging from $4.39 to $7.14 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for November 14 were: MFA Financial Inc., Eagle Point Credit Co., New Residential Investment Corp., Western Midstream Partners LP, and Imperial Brands PLC whose prices ranged from $7.70 to $22.71.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 39 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: 4starz@gmail.com; arthur_bishop1972; Bill Cunningham; biznesspf; ccgonzo; dontgiveuptheship; ehelpies; farmed out my savings; Feckless191; joe52us; Mark BM; Matt Bernau; Merck80; Nancy Kramer; okieincanecountry; Petro Onassis; Stickgs; subaruguy; TiredOfWorking; TJRyan; Too many years.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

