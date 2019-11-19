Dubai Airshow Day 2: Airbus Leaves Boeing Behind

The first day of the Dubai Airshow was nothing spectacular. Boeing revealed a customer for the Boeing (BA) 787 Dreamliner, while Embraer (ERJ) announced some orders for its Embraer Jets and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) had nothing to announce. The market value of the orders on the first day did not even top $500 million. The second day, however, was a lot more interesting.

Boeing

Source: Boeing

Again, for Boeing it was not a spectacular day. The US jet maker did, however, announce an order for the Boeing 737 MAX. Leisure carrier SunExpress ordered 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets marking the first firm order from a disclosed customer since the Boeing 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019. Of course, there also was the commitment from IAG for 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets earlier this year, but that's a tentative agreement.

Somewhat expected, Etihad Airways announced that it would take 20 Dreamliners less in the coming four years in an effort to return the airline to profitability. The Boeing 777X orders, 25 in total, remain on the book but have been delayed previously.

Boeing and Etihad Airways announced that one of the airline's 787 Dreamliner airplanes will serve as a flying laboratory for testing procedures and initiatives that could further reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, as a part of a growing partnership to advance the sustainable growth of aviation. Boeing and Etihad Airways also announced that Boeing will provide multiple services for the airline's Dreamliner fleet, including the Component Services Program, Landing Gear Exchange, and High-Value Components Exchange, programs that help an airline simplify asset and maintenance management, reduce spare parts costs while improving parts availability. The agreements also include a customized material parts package and three Quick Engine Change kits that enable Etihad to quickly return an airplane to service if an engine needs to be repaired or replaced.

Boeing also signed an agreement with Saudia to provide digital navigation charting services. The US jet maker also will assist Ethiopian Airlines with technical assistance and training for their Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul segment and retrofit the carrier’s Dreamliner fleet with connectivity solutions.

What we are seeing is that Boeing is booking more and more success in the services space, which is quite important given that aircraft have a huge after-sales market that Boeing wants to take part of.

Separately, the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said that the African carrier has not yet decided whether it would take delivery of any Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the future.

There also was news for the Defense segment as Boeing and Embraer announced their joint venture to promote and develop new markets for the C-390 Millennium multi-mission airlift and air mobility aircraft will be called Boeing Embraer – Defense. The organization will only be operational after the companies' joint venture receives regulatory approvals and meets closing conditions.

The C-390 Millennium is a tactical transport aircraft designed to set new standards in its categor, while presenting the lowest life-cycle cost on the market. The aircraft brings airlift and air mobility into the jet age with increased mobility, rugged design, higher flexibility, state-of-the-art proven technology and easier, and more efficient maintenance. The C-390 Millennium can perform a variety of missions, such as aerial refuelling, cargo and troop transport, cargo and paratrooper airdrop, search and rescue, aerial firefighting and humanitarian missions.

Airbus

Airbus can certainly be marked as the winner of the day. Previously, the European jet maker announced that it had reached an agreement with Emirates for the purchase of 70 Airbus A350 and Airbus A330neo aircraft while dialing back on orders for the Airbus A380.

Though amended, Airbus and Emirates finalized the order. As announced, Emirates will be reducing its order book for the A380 from 162 to 123, a reduction of 39 units. At the same time, the airline will be ordering 50 Airbus A350-900s. Earlier this year, Emirates still planned on taking 30 A350s and 40 Airbus A330neos, but the carrier has now dropped the 40 Airbus A330neos from its plans while increasing the number of orders for the A350 by 20 units. With the order, valued nearly $16B at list prices and $8B after discounts, Emirates neutralizes the order loss on the Airbus A380 program.

Airbus also announced another mega-order as it signed a firm purchase agreement with Air Arabia for 120 Airbus A320neo aircraft. The order consists of 73 Airbus A320neos, 27 Airbus A321neos and 20 Airbus A321XLRs and is valued nearly $15B at list prices, but over $6B after standard discounts.

In other news…

Source: Aviation Tribune

We had De Havilland Canada signing a Memorandum of Understanding for 20 Dash-8-400s. Once finalized the deal will add $400 million to the order book.

AerCap (AER) and EgyptAir reached an agreement for the long-term leases of 2 Boeing 787-9 for delivery in 2021 and 2022.

AerCap and EgyptAir reached an agreement to convert leases for 7 Airbus A320neo aircraft to leases for the same number of Airbus A321neo aircraft.

GECAS, part of General Electric (GE), reached a lease agreement with SalamAir for two Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Conclusion

Figure 1: Infographic Dubai Airshow 2019 Day 2

Day 2 of the Dubai Airshow definitely was Airbus’s day announcing orders for 170 aircraft. The Airbus A320neo family, including the Airbus A321neo and XLR variants, keep scoring big for Airbus and we saw a long-awaited agreement between Airbus and Emirates being finalized bringing the catalog value of announcements for the second day of the airshow to $30B. Boeing had a relatively quiet day, with the only meaningful announcement coming from SunExpress announcing 10 MAX orders while Etihad Airways will take less Dreamliner aircraft in the coming years.

