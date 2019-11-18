Deal Might Be Agreed, But Outlook For British Pound Bearish

However, disagreements with the EU on Brexit as well as prospects of a rate cut in the UK could please downward pressure on the pound.

Towards the end of last month, I made the argument that while the GBP/USD has seen gains since a Brexit deal was greed – the risk-reward on the currency is now unfavorable and therefore should be avoided.

We can see that over the past month – the GBP/USD has been trading in quite a stationary fashion:

Source: investing.com

Tensions between the UK and EU appeared to have calmed down of late with a deal having been agreed.

However, there is now an ongoing disagreement between both sides due to the UK’s failure to put forward a new EU commissioner, with the EU threatening legal action as a result. While this case could ultimately be settled before the EU might decide to impose significant penalties on the UK for being in breach of its obligations – the question arises as to whether this development could ultimately sour relations in advance of Brexit.

Moreover, there is also tension on the UK side as a result of reports that the EU is demanding up to £20 million to pay for the ongoing Brexit delay. Should there be a significant pushback on the UK side as a result of this, then the goodwill agreed between the two sides during the last set of negotiations could be in danger.

Additionally, it needs to be remembered that the recent agreement reached between the two sides is merely the withdrawal agreement – negotiating a free trade deal with the EU is likely to take several years – which effectively means that the uncertainty surrounding the UK’s trading relationship with the EU will continue long after Britain has formally left the blog.

As far as how this is going to affect the pound, it is clear that the continued uncertainty has resulted in the GBP/USD trading in a stationary manner. From a macroeconomic standpoint, inflation in the UK has dropped to a three-year low – fueling speculation that the Bank of England may cut rates in an attempt to boost prices once again.

Taking these points into account, I see downside risk for the GBP/USD from here, and take the view that the currency could end up heading back down to the prior support level of 1.22 as we head into 2020.

