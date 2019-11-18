EWA: The Dividend Is Tempting, The Outlook Not So Much

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) as an investment option at its current market price. While I have not covered broad Australian-focused funds before, I have written about the Australian banking sector for years, often recommending the major banks primarily for income-oriented plays. As U.S. markets continue to push higher, I have been looking outside of America for value, and decided to review EWA because I follow Australia's economy closely. While Australia closes in on almost thirty years without experiencing a recession, investors may be considering buying exposure to one of the world's largest economies. With a strong consumer base, rising property values, and above-average dividends across many sectors, EWA could seem like a very reasonable investment.

However, while I do indeed see some positive attributes "down under", there are some metrics that concern me, and suggest now may not be the best time to initiate, or add to, exposure there. For one, while interest rates have been cut to support economic growth, the action by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may actually be dampening consumer and business confidence. Furthermore, lower interest rates often negatively impacts bank profits, which could pose a problem for EWA as it is heavily exposed to the Financials sector. Finally, while unemployment is still fairly low, it has gone up in 2019, along with an increase in the metric tracking the duration of weeks unemployed.

First, a little background on EWA. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is to "track the investment results of an index composed of Australian equities". Currently, EWA trades at $22.82/share and yields 5.25% annually, paying semi-annual distributions. This is my first review of EWA, and has come about as I continue to search for value beyond the major U.S. indices. While I am predominately a U.S. focused investor, the recent climbs to all-time highs have made me reluctant to add much exposure to my broad U.S.-based funds. Therefore, I have been reviewing ETFs for other developed markets. Recently, I had issued a bullish rating on the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU), which has seen a pretty good return in one month. On this backdrop, I wanted to evaluate EWA, to see if Australian exposure could offer similar returns. After review, I find EWA's outlook to be quite mixed, and I will explain why in detail below.

Weakness In The Labor Market

I want to start the review of EWA with a macro discussion around the state of the labor force in Australia. This is a primary reason why I am not "bullish" on the fund, despite some positive economic signs and momentum in share prices. Essentially, there are signs of weakness in the labor market, and that could pose problems for the broader economy going forward. Specifically, while the unemployment rate has dropped recently, it has risen in 2019 compared to where it started the year. More worryingly, the average number of weeks those unemployed remain unemployed has been trending upwards the last few years, as shown in the graph below:

My takeaway here is the overall health of the labor market seems a bit mixed. In fairness, the unemployment rate just above 5% is relatively strong, and should go in to 2020 at a lower rate than when 2018 began. But the uptick since 2019 began concerns me, and this could be the beginning of a broader trend. The rising duration of weeks unemployed suggests those losing their jobs are having a harder time finding a new, or comparable, job. This also signals some softness in hiring, especially with the average time unemployed resting just under one year. In absolute terms, that is a considerable amount of time, and is well above levels seen in the years following the sharp recession in the U.S. and Europe. While these figures could certainly improve going forward, the recent weakness has me concerned about consumer confidence and consumer spending in the months ahead.

Are Rate Cuts Actually Helping?

For my next point I want to continue looking at a macro development, but this time with respect to interest rates. To start, Australia does have a low interest rate environment, similar to the U.S. In fact, the RBA has been utilizing an accommodative policy this year, in an effort to spur inflation. So far, the RBA has actually cut interest rates twice in 2019, by .25 basis points each time. The primary reasons for the cuts were noted as follows:

to support employment and income growth and to provide greater confidence that inflation will be consistent with the medium-term target"

Clearly, the RBA is concerned with a stubborn unemployment rate and lack of meaningful inflation, and has been using interest rate cuts to try to improve these metrics.

In fairness, this sounds very similar to what we are seeing in other advanced economies around the world. Further, lower interest rates should help the RBA accomplish these objectives, and the lower rates are typically good for equity prices as well, all other things being equal. The problem is the recent cuts do not seem to be working as intended, which may hurt share prices going forward. If the effectiveness of one of the RBA's primary tools is limited, that could limit future gains in funds like EWA.

To illustrate, consider how sentiment readings have come in on the backdrop of rate cuts. While 2019 saw two rate cuts, consumer and business sentiment has been dropping markedly. In fact, recent sentiment readings have seen a nose-dive for both, as illustrated in the graph below:

My takeaway here is the rate cuts seem to be having a limited impact on their desired result. Rather than promoting consumer spending and business investment, the public appears more concerned about the reasoning behind the cuts. The fact the RBA is being forced to cut rates may be interpreted as too much weakness in the economy, which seems to be generating a level of caution among the consumer and investment communities. This is the exact opposite impact on sentiment the cuts are supposed to have.

Further, the actual impact on funds like EWA may not be that beneficial for another reason, even if the desired effect is accomplished. While the cuts seem to be failing in their effort to spur spending and investment, they may be a double whammy on EWA specifically. The reason for this is EWA is heavily exposed to the Financials sector. In fact, it is the fund's largest sector by weighting, and makes up over 36% of total fund assets, as shown below:

While this is certainly a sector that would benefit if the economy expands noticeably, there is risk to this rate cutting strategy for Financials in particular. The reason is lower interest rates cut in to the margins banks and other lenders earn. As rates decline, so does the interest charged on loans and mortgages. While banks can maintain their spread if they cut what they pay to depositors, a falling interest rate environment is generally seen as a negative for the sector. In fact, the Fed's indication (in the U.S.) that there is likely to be a pause on further rate cuts is a primary reason why Financials have begun to out-perform state-side. To illustrate, consider the 1-month returns of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), WBK, and the S&P 500, which shows VFH noticeably leading the pack:

My point here is that EWA does not seem well positioned to take advantage of a lower interest rate environment, and that is the strategy the RBA is using to jump-start the economy. The rate cuts do not seem to be having their intended effect and, even if they were, the benefit to EWA will be limited given the fund's high weighting towards the Financials sector.

Property Prices Have Been Rising

While the story so far has been a bit pessimistic, I now want to shift gears and talk about some of the underlying strengths of the Australian economy. As I mentioned, my outlook for EWA is not bearish, but more neutral. While I don't expect to see marked out-performance from here, I do not see a disaster scenario either.

One of the reasons for this is the rising property values across the continent in the short-term. While the interest rate cuts have failed to spur meaningful inflation or employment gains, they are helping to drive up property values, which had been falling in 2019 after years of gains. Specifically, the lower interest rates have driven down mortgage costs, as well as encouraged investments in real assets, such as housing. To illustrate, consider that in most major cities home prices have been rising over the past month and quarter, helping to make up some lost ground, as shown in the chart below:

As you can see, home prices, especially in the two major cities of Sydney and Melbourne, are rising quickly. The hope here is that, as prices appreciate, homeowners will feel the "wealth effect" and raise their spending, which will allow these gains to extend to other parts of the economy. Further, rising home values give homeowners an added incentive to make good on their mortgage obligations, which should help prevent delinquencies going forward.

While I see this story as generally positive, I do have to point out some of the negative developments behind this story. One, while rising home values is generally good, some may see these recent gains as a bit artificial. If the rising home prices are simply due to lower interest rates and not from strong demand or soundness in the market, then the prices could quickly reverse if rates move higher or even stay neutral. Furthermore, some of these gains can be attributed to loosening regulations. Specifically, as reported by Reuters, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority will allow banks greater flexibility to set their own minimum testing rates, including the removal of the minimum 7% interest rate banks are currently required to use in their stress tests of customers’ loan applications. In its place, the banks will be allowed to use a 2.5% buffer rate above the loan rate.

My takeaway here is to be careful. While I generally view the loosening of regulations and rising home prices positively, it does suggest a riskier housing market. Higher prices often lead to increased speculation, and we all know how that can play out (see the 2008-09 recession). Also, the easing of lending standards, while positive in the short-term, can lead to higher delinquencies if customers are not properly vetted or are over-extended. With an employment market feeling some pressure, now may not be the best time to be giving out mortgages to buyers who previously could not qualify for one.

And there are valid reasons for this concern. For one, Australians tend to be more over-exposed to their mortgages than in other developed countries. In fact, the amount of income (as a percentage of total income) used by Australian households to service their mortgage has grown in recent years, and exceeds that of a number of other countries, as shown below:

Therefore, I would caution investors to approach Australia's housing market carefully. While low interest rates and rising home prices can have a broad, positive impact, the current status suggests the potential build-up of a bubble. Lending standards have been eased and the average Australian household is more leveraged than their peers in other parts of the world. This could have negative implications down the line if not managed carefully.

The Dividend Is Attractive

My final point on EWA is quite positive, especially for this "Dividend Seeker". While I have a lukewarm outlook on Australia as a whole right now, there is no denying the dividend income offered in this corner of the world is attractive, especially as interest rates have declined globally. With a yield above 5%, this is sure to draw some investor demand. Furthermore, not only is the yield quite high on a relative basis, but it has seen some growth over the past few years. While the growth rate has slowed markedly in 2019 so far, the trend has been positive recently, as shown below:

2017 Distributions 2018 Distributions YOY Growth Rate $1.03/share $1.18 14.4% 2018 First Half Distribution 2019 First Half Distribution YOY Growth Rate $.43/share $.44/share 2.6%

My takeaway here is this is an attractive attribute for EWA, especially for income-oriented investors in the U.S. who are struggling to find competitive yields. While I am not wildly optimistic about the chances for further price appreciation, I could see this investment serving the needs for those who are most interested in earning an above-average level of dividend income.

Bottom-line

EWA can gives investors some diversity by offering exposure to Australia's economy, which has avoided a recession for almost three decades. EWA has caught my eye due to its short-term strength and above-average dividend yield. In fact, it has slightly beaten the S&P 500 over the past few months. While rising property values and an accommodative RBA could help push equity prices higher going in to 2020, I see reasons for caution. One, there seems to be some weakness in the labor market, with the unemployment rate remaining above 5% and those who are unemployed are taking longer to regain employment. Two, the interest rate cuts do not appear to be improving consumer or business sentiment, and could hurt profitability in the Financials sector, which makes up a sizable amount of EWA's portfolio. Three, while rising home prices can be a good thing, there are signs of overheating. Lending standards have been eased and the average Australian household spends an above-average amount of their income to service their housing debt. Therefore, I am placing a "neutral" rating on EWA going in to 2020, and would recommend investors carefully weigh the pros and cons before buying-in.

