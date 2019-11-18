Why I Am Bearish On Schlumberger

Source: Forbes

I have been bearish on the global economy for years. I assumed government stimulus would eventually wear off, and the economy and cyclical industries would eventually crater. I have been bearish on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), given its participation in the cyclical oil industry. My thesis may be bearing out. OPEC has engaged in supply cuts, which has kept oil prices afloat. However, in Q4 2018, Schlumberger warned its North America revenue could fall sharply due to a steep decline in hydraulic fracking. E&P in the oil patch has been stagnant for much of 2019.

In Q3 2019, the company reported revenue of $8.5 billion, up 3% sequentially and flat Y/Y. Three of the company's four key product segments reported revenue growth.

North America revenue was up 2%. In Q1 2019, the segment fell 3% Q/Q amid fears that waning demand for fracking could persist. In Q3, North America was spurred by offshore sales, yet land drilling revenue was stagnant:

In North America, we experienced strong offshore sales offset by minimal growth on land. OneStim activity was modestly higher, recovering from the spring break up in Canada during Q2. Towards the end of the quarter, however, we saw lower pricing and increased gaps in the frac calendar, customer award programs were constrained by cash flow. North America land drilling revenue was essentially flat, despite rig count reductions as our fit-for-basin technology access approach equipped -- on equipment sales and leasing as offset decline. Cameron results closed in line with expectations. This included robust operating margins, building on sequential growth in most international regions, which were offset partially by declining activity in North America at the end of the quarter.

This is important, as North America represented 33% of the company's total revenue. Schlumberger acquired Weatherford's (OTCPK:WFTIQ) U.S. pressure pumping assets in early 2018 in order to get more exposure to North America. If North America land drilling falters, then it could have an outsized impact on Schlumberger's total results.

The company recorded a $12.7 billion pretax charge during the quarter, of which $1.6 billion was attributed to writedowns in value for the company's North American hydraulic fracturing business which "has suffered from weaker demand amid lower crude oil businesses and tightening customer budgets." This could give an indication as to management's outlook for shale.

International revenue from outside North America rose 4% Q/Q. Europe/CIS/Africa revenue was spurred by increased activity in Russia and the North Sea, while Latin America was hurt by reduced activity in Mexico and Argentina. From a revenue standpoint, Schlumberger's results were solid. However, the U.S. rig count just posted its 10th decline in the past 11 weeks. This portends weakness in North America land drilling could pour over into Q4 and create headwinds for Schlumberger's top line.

Margins Expanded

I expected Schlumberger's margins to expand after reporting solid revenue growth. Gross margin was 14%, up 200 basis points versus Q2. Combined costs for research and development, and general and administrative expenses were $296 million, up 1% Q/Q. Total operating expenses grew less than revenue, which would indicate margin expansion. EBITDA of $1.8 billion was up 6% Q/Q, while EBITDA margin of 20.9% was up 50 basis points. Schlumberger's margins are higher than that of Halliburton (HAL), which has an EBITDA margin of 17%. Schlumberger is also one of the best at containing costs amid a slowdown in E&P. If North America continues to face headwinds, then I expect management to cut costs accordingly in order to protect its robust margins.

Schlumberger's Valuation Appears More Reasonable

With an enterprise value of $63 billion, SLB trades at 9.1x last 12 months EBITDA. Over the past few years, it has traded much higher, but its valuation may have been driven by OPEC supply cuts and rising oil prices. Something appears to have changed. Business fixed investment and manufacturing are both facing headwinds. Stagnant manufacturing activity and the trade war with China are likely hurting demand for oil, and that demand may not return anytime soon. Investors may be pricing this scenario into the stock. If manufacturing or industrial activity does not pick up and spurs demand for oil, then E&P in the oil patch could remain stagnant. That sounds foreboding for SLB's earnings and valuation.

Conclusion

SLB is down over 20% Y/Y. I remain bearish on cyclical names. Sell SLB.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.