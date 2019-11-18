Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (MAGS) CEO Dror Sharon on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 10:00 January 1, 0000 10:39 AM ET

Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call

November 18, 2019, 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dror Sharon - CEO

Kobi Vinokur - CFO

Kenny Green - GK IR

Conference Call Participants

Sam Rebotsky - SER Asset Management

Ken Liddy - Oppenheimer

You should have all received by now the company's press release. If you have not received it, please contact Magal's Investor Relations team at GK Investor and Public Relations at 1-646-688-3559 or view it in the News section of the company's Web site, www.magalsecurity.com.

Kenny Green

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Magal's third quarter 2019 conference call. I would like to welcome all of you to the conference call and thank Magal's management for hosting this call.

With us on the call today are Mr. Dror Sharon, CEO of Magal; and Mr. Kobi Vinokur, CFO. Dror will summarize some of the key highlights followed by Kobi who will review Magal's financial performance of the quarter. We will then open the call for the question-and-answer session.

Before we start, I'd like to point out that this conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company. These statements are only predictions and Magal cannot guarantee that they will in fact occur. Magal does not assume any obligation to update that information.

Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected including as a result of changing market trends, reduced demand, and the competitive nature of the security systems industry, as well as other risks identified in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, during the course of this conference call, we will describe certain non-GAAP financial measures which should be considered in addition to and not in lieu of comparable GAAP financial measures.

Please note that in our press release, we have reconciled our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Reg G requirements. You can also refer to our Web site at www.magalsecurity.com for the most directly comparable financial measures and related reconciliations.

And with that, I would now like to hand the call over to Dror. Dror, please go ahead.

Dror Sharon

Thank you, Kenny. I'd like to welcome all of you to our third quarter results conference call and thank you for joining us today. First, I want to highlight that I’m pleased with the improvement in our results for the third quarter which we reported today.

Revenues of $22 million are the highest reported so far in 2019. Furthermore, our revenues were more geographically and vertically diverse than in the past. All-in-all, we reported EBITDA of just over $3 million on the bottom line, a number I am very pleased and happy with.

The strong quarter results contributed to our balance sheet and we ended the quarter with almost $55 million in net cash and no debt. As you know, our goal is to leverage this strong cash position for value-added acquisitions.

We are actively engaged in seeking either technology products or newer markets, leveraging our current business platform to bring increased sales and open up new sales channels.

Our aim is to use our existing platform to address a larger total market. We are currently in various stages of discussions with potential targets and while I currently do not have news to report, my goal remains to close an acquisition in the first half of 2020.

Kobi will dive deeper into the numbers in a few minutes, but I would like to take some time talking about Magal's strategic direction in the coming years. In the past few months, we have placed focused management effort on refining our strategy for the coming years in order to capitalize on opportunities in our end markets.

I would like to spend a minute discussing the latest upgrade to our video management software, the Senstar Symphony. We released version 7.3 which improved the user experience and provide better analytic performance and better bidirectional integration.

We also continued to upgrade and advance the product while tailoring it to the vertical and application to which we are selling, to increase its effectiveness to customers and potential customers.

We also released a new product which is part of our fiber optics product family which is one of the most affordable transponder perimeter intrusion sensor on the market. We’re already seeing increased interest for this new product from our customers.

As you may remember, Magal is now aligned into two divisions which are measured separately, that of projects and that of products. And as you know, we have also started sharing with you the revenue breakout of both these divisions so you can better understand our operations.

Each division has an increased focus on its technology and the customers it is selling to. And each division operates with their own tailored go-to-market strategy. This new structure enabled us to be focused on our end customers but at the same time share expertise and technology across their global operations.

Within each division, we have identified targeted growth verticals which we are investing in, both in R&D and business development. Amongst other, our main target verticals are the oil and gas market, the logistics and transportation markets and the critical infrastructure.

This means bringing on the right people that understand and they have experience with these verticals and tailoring our security solutions to very particular client needs. We are already beginning to see traction and we have been winning new orders in those induced targeted verticals.

An example was the order we announced in October winning $2.4 million in contact for perimeter security of an international airport. We also received our first feel for a few million dollars in the oil and gas vertical from large strategic global customers to design the security of a major distribution hub for oil and gas in the Western Asia. We see this as an important breakthrough with a key customer in one of our new strategic verticals with the potential to be a long-term growth engine for Magal.

We also recently won an important order to protect a major global online retailer logistics center throughout Europe with the potential to grow our business with a customer to cover logistic centers in other regions as well as the data centers.

Beyond that, we have a strong pipeline with potential opportunities, some of which are on the much larger scale. We are hopeful that during 2020, we’ll be successful in converting those into a significant order and ultimately revenue growth and profitability.

Looking at our project business more closely, our pipeline continues to get more and more diverse. While in the past our business was focused on a small number of geographic regions, our revenue today is more diverse and our pipeline contains potential bids on opportunities in many regions throughout the world.

This diversity has helped us offset the revenue reduction we have experienced in the project business in Canada and Latin America, following the delay in the relevant security budgets in both countries.

Furthermore, we are winning more contracts with them which have a higher multi-year recurring revenue element. And example was the recent $8 million order announced of which a large portion is maintenance and recurring. The geographic diversity as well as the increasing current revenue has had the positive effect on reducing the seasonality in our business.

In summary, trends are moving in the right direction for us and while the order is never smooth, we do continue to see a positive future at Magal. Our financial position remains very strong and we hope to leverage it for growth in the coming months. At the same time, our pipeline is broad with potential opportunities and we believe we have the strategy in place to capitalize it.

And now, I would like to hand over to Kobi to summarize the financial results. Kobi, please go ahead.

Kobi Vinokur

Thank you, Dror. Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $22.2 million, 7% below those of the third quarter of the last year but 13% ahead of those of the last quarter. The geographic revenue breakdown for the quarter was quite diverse as follows; Israel 23%, North America 23% also, Latin America 3%, Europe 24%, Africa 17%, Asia and the rest of the world 10%. The breakout between project revenues and product revenues, which include video, were 39% products and 61% projects.

Product revenues were $8.6 million while project revenues were $13.6 million. Project revenues this quarter were 13% down year-over-year and product revenues increased by 3% year-over-year. I would like to point out that during 2018, Magal was executing on several significant projects in Latin America and Canada, while in 2019 the project activity in those areas was lower. However, we managed to compensate the shortfall by the new projects in other geographies, including East Africa, Israel and former CIS countries.

Third quarter blended gross margins was 47.5% of revenues versus 46.4% last year. Our gross margin this quarter was at the high end of the range we normally expect. This was driven by favorable sales mix in the quarter. In addition, we also saw positive impact due to several maintenance contracts orders which were delayed from the second quarter to the third quarter. This impact on the gross margin was specific to the current third quarter results. Going forward in the coming quarters, we do expect gross margins in the mid-40s range. The product gross margins were 60% and the project gross margins were 39%. The margins were similar to those of the last year.

Our operating expenses were $8 million, 11% below the $9 million in the third quarter of the last year. I know that last year there was a one-time negative impact of approximately $0.5 million due to the doubtful debt, while the third quarter of this year we actually managed to collect $300 of this debt as a part of a payment settlement with a problematic customer. We expect the normalized level of OpEx per quarter to be in the region of $8.5 million.

In addition, we had a 10% lower level of selling and marketing expenses. R&D was 15% higher than that of the third quarter last year, mainly due our new access control integration efforts and increased investment in product development focused on our target verticals.

Operating income in the third quarter was $2.5 million, a 21% increase versus operating income of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. EBITDA, which we feel is the most representative measure of the performance and profitability for our business, was $3.1 million, up 18% compared with EBITDA of $2.6 million in the third quarter of last year. Net income attributable to Magal’s shareholders in the quarter was $1.3 million or $0.06 per share versus a profit of $1.5 million, or $0.06 per share in the third quarter of last year.

Cash, short-term deposits and restricted deposits as of September 30, 2019 were $54.6 million or $2.36 per share. As of December 31, 2018, our cash was at a similar level to that of the end of the third quarter at $55 million or $2.38 per share in net cash.

That concludes my remarks. We would be happy to take your questions now. Operator?

[Operator Instructions].

Sam Rebotsky

Good afternoon, Dror and Kobi. I want to understand the visibility of your backlog and pipeline? Is your backlog higher than the end of the previous quarter? And the pipeline, how is – how large is that and how long does it take a pipeline to become a backlog?

Kobi Vinokur

Hi, Sam. Obviously the backlog has exceptions and it’s not – it is within a certain range. If we compare the current backlog at end of this quarter to similar point of time last year’s third quarter end, we are slightly above that level. And we do see a positive trajectory of backlog growth.

Dror Sharon

And --

Sam Rebotsky

But compared to the previous quarter – is the backlog compared to the second quarter? And the pipeline, how many months does it take to convert pipeline to backlog? How long do you work on the customer?

Dror Sharon

Okay. So it's divided – hi, Sam. It’s Dror. It's divided to two. On the product side – on the product division, the cycle between the opportunity in the pipeline to closing a deal and then bill it is pretty short and can vary between a few months to six months or so. So over there, the backlog is – the turnaround of backlog is pretty fast. On the project division, usually it can take a year or two years before an opportunity in the pipeline can become a purchase order. And then to bill it, it takes between few months to a few years. Currently, the pipeline is pretty diverse and very strong. We are talking about hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars and the range of between $300 million to $400 million in the pipeline.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. Now on the profitability when we look at the ups and downs, whether it's general and administrative, is there a way to – are you able to get some kind of consistency that profitability is more consistent? And you had in the financial expense, what item was in financial expense wasn't last year?

Kobi Vinokur

So, first of all in terms of the profitability, Magal I think is a company that is very – it's quite difficult to measure on a single-quarter basis. So definitely when – part of it is project activity which is currently around 60% of the total business. So you definitely need to look – to zoom out and look at several quarters and average more or less especially the operating expenses. In terms of the financial loss, the financial expense that we suffered, as you can see our balance sheet is very strong. We have actually a net cash position. We don't have any financial debt. And also you see that the dollar amount of cash is actually increasing. So the financial expenses that we will record on our P&L related to the non-cash accounting valuation of many of the USD denominated deposits that are held by our Israeli ultimate parent company in Magal which reports in Israeli shekels. During 2019, the Israeli shekel gets stronger and stronger against USD and therefore this valuation is a result in our non-cash financial expenses. This is something that if the dollar gets stronger, it could also reverse. So we're not too much excited about it. It does not reflect what's happening with the business.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. So the financial is the shekel, the currency exchange. Is that accurate?

Kobi Vinokur

Yes.

Dror Sharon

Yes. Okay.

Sam Rebotsky

Is there any way – the objective is to make profits and we want consistency, whether it's six months or nine months if it's going from quarter-to-quarter, it would be nice to sort of – because we don't have the total number on the backlog what it is. We just have inferences to sort of judge profitability going forward. How should we do this because it's sort of inconsistent?

Kobi Vinokur

I would say that you should look on us probably on an annual basis comparing the results and the size of the turnover that the company produces. You can definitely see when you compared Magal results in 2018 and 2019 versus what the company used to deliver in average on the annual basis in the past years, we definitely see a step up from the areas of 60 million plus/minus of annual turnover to the areas of 90 million/80 million that we experience right now and obviously the idea is to grow it further. In addition to that, from the profitability perspective, as I mentioned before, EBITDA is a much more appropriate metric to measure us because it eliminates the financial adjustments related to the valuation of the different currencies, taxation and et cetera.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. Just one further question. As far as the acquisition in the first six months of the next year, how substantial is it? And I presume you’ll use cash instead of stock? And could you sort of indicate the size? Is it a 20 million, 30 million? Is it product? Is it – what you're looking?

Kobi Vinokur

So at the moment looking at our M&A pipeline, currently we see – the targets that are, I would say, on a high priority or high advancement stage are targets in the area of between $10 million to $20 million of turnover, and we --

Dror Sharon

All of them are technology-based companies that gives for our new verticals or the vertical accounting focus that those companies gives us a higher level of solution and double technology. So they bring with them market share and also technology.

Sam Rebotsky

And you could integrate it to your current product level and hopefully get more business through the integration?

Dror Sharon

Yes, that is the idea.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. Good luck. Hopefully, we see greater profitability whether it's EBITDA or whenever and more consistency. Good luck.

Dror Sharon

Thank you.

Kobi Vinokur

Thank you.

The next question is from Thurman Willis [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Congratulations on the quarter. Thank you for taking my questions. I have two questions. Number one, we haven't heard anything on the wall relative to Mexico and the U.S. and I wonder if we're still in the running on that and how our testing’s going?

Dror Sharon

Okay. So we are looking – we are waiting to get some clarification from the U.S. government to see where we stand in this project. It’s not clear yet what kinds of technology they’re looking for, and if our technology is suitable for them. It could take some time because as far as we know, they didn’t decide yet.

Unidentified Analyst

So no one’s been awarded a contract yet?

Dror Sharon

For technology, I don’t know. As far as we know, there’s no one awarded yet technology-wise. I think they already awarded few contractors to build some part of the infrastructure of the wall, meaning either a metal wall or a concrete wall, but no technology yet.

Unidentified Analyst

But not technology. And we don’t know how soon that will be?

Dror Sharon

No.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Now talking about the acquisition, did I understood from the previous caller to say that it would be between 10 million to 20 million and will it definitely be accretive?

Kobi Vinokur

The current – the selection of targets that I referred to are accretive at from EBITDA perspective, but it’s very dynamic pipeline so we can’t promise anything. Definitely would like to see on our – in terms of our wish list, we want definitely to have an accretive acquisition and to spend our resources on advancing our technology and sales rather than turnaround of unprofitable businesses.

Unidentified Analyst

But we did say it would probably be somewhere between 10 million and 20 million. Is that correct?

Kobi Vinokur

This is what we’re currently working on, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Can we have – last question, do we have any planned – we still have institutional ownership. Your stock just trades at such tremendous discount to valuation with cash, EBITDA, backlog, et cetera, have put markets at an all-time high. You’re just trading at a tremendous discount. Do we have any plans whether it be stock repurchase or anything to improve our stock price to get it up to where the market cap where it should be, because trading at $4.15 to $4.18 is just not fair to Magal’s shareholders when the company is seemingly worth so much more with you saying you have 100 million in backlog and 300 million to 400 million in pipeline. It sounds like you just have tremendous, tremendous maybe momentum than you’ve ever had and our stock price languishes?

Kobi Vinokur

Okay. So first of all, just to correct you. We didn’t mention 100 million of backlog, but I think Dror spoke about the pipeline, that’s 100 million. I do note the comment. However, currently we don’t have any specific plans for share buyback or any sort of – or this type of activity. We mentioned the core verticals that we were focusing on. Each vertical we do believe that we have an opportunity to have a leap forward from a commercial perspective and M&A is definitely a very significant tool for us to do this and to increase our – improve our offering to customers and grow the business. And currently the cash that we are holding is definitely not our long-term plans, not at all. But currently we do see a potential use of this cash for the growth of the business and we believe that following that, the share price eventually will bring itself to where it should be.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I’m sure you do agree with me that taking out $2.36, you’re roughly trading at about $1.80, $1.90 a share which for this company you do agree that you feel like that you’re undervalued.

Kobi Vinokur

The math is correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my questions.

The next question is from Ken Liddy of Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Ken Liddy

Good afternoon. Congratulations on the solid quarter. Could you talk a little bit about the pipeline as far as the graphic makeup and also your vertical makeup [indiscernible] see in the pipeline?

Dror Sharon

The pipeline is diverse between the three main verticals. On the higher volume is the oil and gas one, which is higher project or higher level of projects and the low one comes from the critical infrastructure and logistics which are much more opportunities, but in lower amount. Oil and gas is Western Asia and North Africa. Logistics is mainly in Europe. Critical infrastructure is all over the world.

Ken Liddy

And are you looking at – within that pipeline, are there more governments interested as far as the projects’ concerned, like governments or is it industry, corporate corporations?

Dror Sharon

It's more industry corporation, less government.

Ken Liddy

And as far as the oil and gas, are you any closer to closing anything than you were in the previous call?

Dror Sharon

Hopefully, yes. It looks like we're in a positive direction with a few major players. One of them is pretty close, but it's a project and we have to wait and -- patient to see where it's going.

Ken Liddy

Also your majority is owned by FIMI. Is there any type of partnerships that you could form with some of the companies in their portfolio in Israel to maybe capitalize on each other's expertise?

Kobi Vinokur

No. Currently, this is not something that we focus on.

Ken Liddy

Understood. And with regards to the pipeline, do you consider the project in the U.S. – the potential project in the U.S. border as part of that pipeline?

Dror Sharon

No. It’s not the major part of the pipeline, because, again, it’s more technology-oriented, not project-oriented. So it's more products that are being promoted by Senstar or the division – the product division and less the project.

Ken Liddy

Understood. So the 300 million to 400 million isn't considering any potential opportunities for the most part at the border at this point?

Dror Sharon

It's not a major part of the pipeline today.

Ken Liddy

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Dror Sharon

Thank you.

The next question is from Bruce Tuchman [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, gentlemen. Good morning. Good afternoon. I don't have a question but I just want to make a statement and you could feel free to respond or not. But I've been a shareholder for a very long time and I've been listening to conference calls for a very long time and they're always very positive and they're always very congratulatory. But the stock is trading at historic lows, which I probably don't have to remind you. And the stock market is a beauty contest. And we're just not showing the judges what's good about the company, whether it's increased earnings or new contracts or closing deals or whatever. But I just feel very disappointed in the price of the stock which in turn is a reflection of the performance of the company.

So, as great as the company is and I've been a faithful shareholder for many years, as I’ve said, it's very disappointing. And I hope that you're going to address it maybe backwards, like, okay, how do we make the stock look better and what is it going to take? And are we going to close deals? Are we going to make new partners? What are we going to do to improve the stock price because that’s the bottom line? That's what the shareholders care about is the stock price. And this has been an extremely disappointing run for 15 years, 20 years trading at historic lows. That's my sincere feeling and you can respond or tell me to have a nice day. Thank you.

Dror Sharon

Anyhow, you could have a nice day.

Kobi Vinokur

So, Bruce, you are – we share the disappointment on the stock level with you, of course. And we totally – it definitely concerns us as well. We do – if we look at last year, for example, in terms of what we as a company, as a management can do? We try to put more and more focus on as you say beauty contest. We try to improve the level of I would say transparency or provide more and more data to the markets to help the investors to evaluate our performance and do their job as investors and then to make the right decisions. We tried to attend more shareholders or investors events. We do acknowledge that also our internal capabilities are to do the marketing of the stock – are not endless. So, eventually, we have our limitations of resources. But it's – from our perspective, it's definitely – it's one of the focus points. We do take into consideration this aspect that you raised and definitely we are not happy with.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I hope you're successful for my benefit and for your own and all the shareholders. Thank you.

Kobi Vinokur

Thank you.

Your next question is from Mike Distler of MNX [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good afternoon, gentlemen. How are you? I, like all the previous speakers, have been a long-term shareholder as well. I’m just going to pipe in quickly. It's good to see the products and the recurring revenues stream as a percentage of total revenues improving because that's a higher profit margin clearly. So I'm pleased for that. I just want to make note. We've had this cash on the books for a long time. With interest rates in the U.S. so low, clearly we can figure out a better way to leverage that cash. So when you do pull the trigger on that next potential merger and acquisition target that some combination of utilizing the low debt on our behalf and still maintaining the cash in the hopes that if it's a mildly accretive acquisition, you have some cash on the books, you do take on some small low price debt.

Hopefully, the stock price rises and therefore it becomes currency for you – for us, for all the shareholders. But for you in management instead of like thinking of the cash as the cash, debt as debt, actually the equity would become the currency by which you could make the acquisition after the one that you're looking at, or two down the road. So I'm just pointing that out. I think that's what many people here, the undertone and certainly Mr. Willis and others on this call. Finally, I just wanted to ask you about your visibility and if you can provide some color on your fourth quarter numbers because we're already in mid-November, you should have some handle on? And obviously I know you can't say too much, but I just wanted to get a general feeling for how the quarter is going? Thank you.

Kobi Vinokur

Thank you, Mike. Thank you for the first comments. Definitely noted and appreciate it. In terms of – obviously there is still some time to go until the year end, so there is still – it's still a range. But what we see is that Q4 performance will be probably similar to the range of the quarters that we have seen during this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you for the color. And I will get back in the queue. Thanks for your time. Good luck, gents.

Dror Sharon

Thank you.

Kobi Vinokur

Thank you.

Dror Sharon

Yes. Thank you. On behalf of the management of Magal, I would like to thank you for your continued interest and long-term support of our business. We’re always looking for ways to do it much better. I look forward to updating you next quarter. Have a good day. Thank you.

