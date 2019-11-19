The Asset Allocator: Debt And The Stock Market (Podcast)
MarketWatch’s Mark Hulbert and Seeking Alpha contributor Jeff Miller discuss whether America’s drowning in debt will sink the stock market.
Research suggests it is the growth rate of debt rather than absolute debt levels that impact markets; since borrowing has been flat the past three years, investors are seemingly safe.
I agree that markets don’t rise and fall on debt considerations, day to day or year to year.
But I argue that high debt will play the lead role in a future financial crisis because it slowly corrodes our self-control and lessens our ability to make mid-course corrections.
This podcast (6:18) argues that while markets don’t rise or fall on debt considerations in the short-term, in the long-term high debt corrodes our self-control and diminishes our ability to make mid-course corrections. I also point out that the indebtedness process is precisely the opposite of the process financial advisors employ to build their clients’ wealth.