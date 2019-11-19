The Asset Allocator: Debt And The Stock Market (Podcast)

Summary

MarketWatch’s Mark Hulbert and Seeking Alpha contributor Jeff Miller discuss whether America’s drowning in debt will sink the stock market.

Research suggests it is the growth rate of debt rather than absolute debt levels that impact markets; since borrowing has been flat the past three years, investors are seemingly safe.

I agree that markets don’t rise and fall on debt considerations, day to day or year to year.

But I argue that high debt will play the lead role in a future financial crisis because it slowly corrodes our self-control and lessens our ability to make mid-course corrections.