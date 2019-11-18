Noble Mineral Exploration Has Huge Exploration Potential Using Several JV Partners

By investing now in Noble Mineral Exploration investors will benefit from the upcoming Canadian Nickel IPO. Crawford is a new nickel sulphide discovery with large scale potential similar to Dumont.

The region is well known for large base metal and gold discoveries and mines. Noble has already found gold, nickel, cobalt, and PGMs.

Noble Mineral Exploration plans to have 8-10 future JV partners all exploring on their massive 79,000 hectares of tenements just north of Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. [TSXV:NOB] [FWB:NB7] (OTCPK:NLPXF) - Price = CAD 0.08

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") is a Canadian based mineral exploration company and project generator. Noble's flagship is named Project 81, and has a massive ~79,000 hectares of under-explored mineral rights 30 kilometers north of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The Timmins region is well known for gold and base metal mines including the very large Kidd Creek Mine. The Kidd Creek Mine has been in production for over 50 years and has produced ~160 million tonnes of very high-grade base metals.

Projects

Project 81 Property - Nickel-cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, PGMs and silver potential. 70,641 hectares located near the very prospective Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario, Canada. Exploration stage.

- Nickel-cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, PGMs and silver potential. 70,641 hectares located near the very prospective Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario, Canada. Exploration stage. Holdsworth Property royalty - Gold, silver potential. A 1% GG royalty with right to buy back 0.5% and 5,000oz gold streaming. 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering approximately 304 hectares, located in Northern Ontario Canada. Owner and operator is MacDonald Mines. Exploration stage. Noble also holds ~16.8% equity ownership in MacDonald Mines.

- Gold, silver potential. with right to buy back 0.5% and 5,000oz gold streaming. 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering approximately 304 hectares, located in Northern Ontario Canada. Owner and operator is MacDonald Mines. Exploration stage. Noble also holds ~16.8% equity ownership in MacDonald Mines. Equity ownership in Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd (3m shares and 5m warrants).

(3m shares and 5m warrants). A 20% equity stake in Canada Nickel dividended out late 2019 (IPO of Canada Nickel). Canada Nickel will soon own 100% of the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Project within Project 81.

Project 81 Property

Project 81 has an interesting history. The previous owner of Project 81 land was a lumber and pulp company, hence the reason for the underdevelopment in mining. The property was privately held and has had minimal exploration.

The Project 81 property consists of high-potential nickel volcangenic massive sulphide [VMS] and gold targets. Historical exploration has identified nickel and gold mineralization from work that was carried out in the 1960s and 1970s. Gold grades found from past drilling were generally in the range of 1-3g/t as you can view the drill results here.

Noble has identified >4,000 anomalous responses with 1,822 targets, resulting in 532 unique bedrock targets within 94 anomalous trends.

Assay results from drilling conducted by Nobel in 2012 identified low-grade nickel cobalt mineralization.

Recent drill results from the 2018 drilling campaign were very positive and included a range of gold grades from 0.24g/t up to 7.85 g/t Au, with almost every drill hole finding gold along the 650m tested of the 1,700m strike length, as interpreted from Airborne EM and MAG Surveys.

Canada Nickel will be dividended out of Noble Mineral Exploration before year-end as a new company with 50m shares outstanding led by Mark Selby (former CEO of RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)). Canada Nickel will have a $12.5 million pro-forma market capitalization and will have pro-forma cash of $3 million. Noble shareholders will receive 20% of the shares in Canada Nickel, essentially for free.

The Project has many similarities in geology and grade (nickel ~0.3-0.4%, cobalt 0.01-0.02%) to the Dumont Project owned 28% by RNC Minerals. There are also some PGMs as by-products. Mineralization at Crawford is contained in a serpentinized dunite which has a distinct geophysical signature. Crawford has multiple structures with approximately 7.9 km of strike length versus 6 km at Dumont. Only a fraction of the nearly 8 kilometres of potential strike length at Crawford has been explored and remains open in multiple directions. To date, mineralization has been defined for over 1 km of strike length and nearly 350 metres wide and to a depth of more than 400 metres.

Crawford is a new nickel sulphide discovery with large scale potential in an established mining camp adjacent to existing infrastructure north of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. New large scale nickel sulphide discoveries are very rare.

The Project 81 property has road access to Timmins via Highway 655. The property also has access to power and water.

Timmins serves as a regional service and distribution centre and can be a location to source local workers from. Timmins has significant industry services and an airport.

Noble's JV strategy

To reduce exploration cost on such a large property as Project 81, Noble's strategy is to enter into Option and Joint Venture (JV) Agreements with other exploration companies and private investor groups. Noble plans to have 8-10 JV partners (2-3 Option/Joint Ventures on Project 81 signed to date) all exploring on their 79,000 hectares of tenements, at no cost to Noble. If Noble retains a 20% project or equity stake in these 8-10 joint ventures, then without diluting Noble has the chance to be a minor partner in several future producing mines. There may also be some potential for royalties.

Valuation

Noble Mineral Exploration has a current market cap of CAD 10m, with 125m shares outstanding (192m fully diluted).

It is a bit early for me to have a price target; however, based on the massive land package near Timmins, and the existing JV relationships, the stock looks cheap.

I was unable to find an analyst's target price.

Note: Noble has recently entered into a Royalty Assignment Agreement to buy back the original 5% royalty to the original property (Project 81) vendors for $2m.

Management and shareholders

Note: Insiders ownership is ~6.48%.

Upcoming Catalysts

~December 2019 - Canadian Nickel IPO.

2020 - Drill results at Project 81 by JV partners. Potential for gold and base metals discovery.

2020/21 - Further JVs at Project 81 likely.

Risks

Gold, nickel and other metal prices falling.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks. Noble use a project generator model to farm out projects to JV partners thereby reducing expenses and hence stock dilution. It can also reduce upside potential.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Canada is a low risk.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Conclusion

Noble has a massive 79,000 hectares just north of Timmins which is a region known for large base metals and gold mines. The property is very under-explored and is already showing promising early results for gold, nickel, cobalt and PGMs. Noble is targeting a potential 2+ billion tonnes @ 0.25% Ni & 113ppm cobalt (essentially a Dumont size discovery), in addition to their gold targets. It is still too early to know but with JV partners moving exploration along we will see soon enough.

Noble's project generator strategy to JV with 8-10 groups to explore the massive property will reduce the exploration expense and hence dilution for Noble shareholders, whilst retaining exploration upside.

By investing now investors can also benefit from the upcoming dividend out of Canadian Nickel, and gain exposure to an exciting new nickel sulphide discovery with large scale potential.

Risk is higher due to the early stage of exploration; however, it is also lower due to the safe location in Canada and JV/project generator strategy.

My view is that Noble Mineral Exploration offers an option on gold, nickel, cobalt, and PGMs exploration. At the current low market cap, I rate the stock as a moderate risk, good speculative buy for long-term investors.

