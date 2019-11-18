Electronic Arts: Competitive Pressure Keeps Mounting

I will be reiterating a BUY rating with a price target of $109 due to EA's solid titles, strong financials and investments to improve the quality of its IPs.

The need to invest in operating expenses to improve the quality of its intellectual property (IP) will continue to weigh heavily on margins and cash flow.

Electronic Arts (EA) needs to keep investing to preserve market share in an expanding video-game market. While EA will continue to benefit from the rewards of its previous investments in live services across its sports titles, the future is not locked down. Regardless, EA's solid catalog and management's ramp in operating expenses (opex) suggests the company is ready for the battle of the future. Given its strong financials, I have no doubt EA will be able to survive the upcoming cyclicality in the games market. As a result, I will be reiterating a BUY rating with a PT of $109.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

In 2018, alone, the video-game industry saw a profit of over $134.9 billion. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ring, global box-office revenue for cinema amounted to a relatively paltry $41.1 billion, and music global revenue totaled at $19.1 billion. - Talk markets

Source: Newzoo

Madden NFL and FIFA 20 are ranked in the top 10 bestselling games in 2019, according to NPD Group. EA will continue to reap the reward of its investments in top sports titles in the near term as it ramps up spending to stave off competition from free-to-play studios that are getting increasingly lucky. As a result, I remain bullish on the video-game industry and on the demand for EA's titles in the near term.

Business/Financials (Rating: Bullish)

EA released strong results last quarter, however the stock didn't budge. The solid performance was driven by increasing high-margin digital sales, live services, and engagement across top titles. The top titles include NFL 20, FIFA 20, NHL, and Apex Legends. This was offset by a decline in mobile game sales due to aging titles. Product revenue (-9% year over year) was driven by FIFA 20, Madden NFL 20 and The Sims. Service revenue (+18% year over year) was driven by FIFA Ultimate Team, Apex Legends, and Anthem.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Margins were fairly stable year over year and they picked up quarter over quarter as EA has ramped up spend to drive up the value of its intellectual properties (IPs). Gross margins improved by 2.5% year over year (driven by a decrease in FIFA inventory cost) while operating expenses grew 12%. The opex ramp was expected due to EA's investments in new titles to stay competitive. EPS came in at $2.89, largely driven by a one-time tax benefit. Going forward, management is guiding for more opex spend as it is set to expand titles like Apex Legends to mobile while expanding it to China.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Last quarter, cash flow from the operation benefited from better collections and hedging activities. Changes in working capital were driven by rapid growth in accounts receivables, which is expected to come down as EA collects more revenue.

Cash flow from financing activities was driven by the purchase of short-term investments of $955 million, offset by a $347 million increase in proceeds from the sales and maturities of short-term investments.

Financing cash flow was driven by a $64 million payment for the acquisition of the Respawn studio and $412 million in share repurchase. Going forward, EA is expected to continue its share-repurchase program. This is accretive to EPS growth and EA's share price.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

EA continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with cash of $4.8 billion and a debt of $1.25 billion, giving a debt-to-equity ratio of 17% and a current ratio of 3.3.

Overall, EA's financials remain solid, and management has demonstrated a strong grasp of growth and efficiency levers. I'm bullish on EA's business profile and forward strategies to ramp up opex to gain more market share. Smaller studios are increasingly giving big names like EA a serious challenge, especially on mobile. The ramp in opex is an investment in the right direction as EA needs to beef up its mobile gaming positioning.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

EA appears expensive compared with its sector median, going by its forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio and EV/EBITDA, or its enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. This is because the sector is projected to grow faster than EA is. However, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10x makes the stock cheap. This P/E is a function of the recent tax gains driving rapid earnings per share (EPS) growth.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

EA is currently trading below the Street's average price target of $109. Management is guiding for GAAP revenue of $5.4 billion vs. analysts' estimate of $5.1 billion. I have a price target of $109. I am projecting revenue to come in at $5.4 billion in 2020 off solid digital game sales driven by live services and more engagement from new titles. This assumes a free cash flow (FCF) percentage of revenue of 28%. Using the assumptions from the table above, a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 12% to normalize for cyclicality, and growth till perpetuity of 2%, gives an equity value of $29 billion assuming the FCF percentage of revenue expands to 33% by 2024. This should be driven by higher operating margin due to a rapid mix shift to digital game sales versus packaged goods. Netting out cash of $4.8 billion and debt of $1.25 billion, this gives a market cap of $32.6 billion. Using shares outstanding of 298 million, we get a share price of $109. This gives a forward P/S of 6x, which is conservative given EA's solid financials in the video gaming space.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Bearish)

EA now has one title in Newzoo's latest ranking for the most popular PC games with Apex Legends showing up in eighth place. In terms of the most-watched games on Twitch, FIFA 20 and Apex Legends are seventh and eighth respectively. EA has no top e-sports game on the most-watched list on both Twitch and YouTube. Add in the uncertainty in China as the company prepares to launch Apex Legends, and you'll begin to understand why analysts are conservative about the company's revenue growth. EA is facing growing competition from smaller game studios that are getting increasingly lucky with their free-to-play hits. EA has to keep spending to improve the quality of its catalog in order to preserve market share. As it stands, EA has a lot to lose, and it's already obvious in its declining mobile revenue. As a result, I'm not optimistic about EA's competitive positioning.

Conclusion (Rating: Bullish, PT: $109)

I will be reiterating a BUY rating with a price target of $109 as EA's ample cash flow and strong IP catalog will give it the room to withstand the growing competitive onslaught in the near term. However, I will be wary of weaknesses as we head into 2020 when platforms like Stadia come to live. Investors should also watch out for the performance of EA's mobile games as we head into 2020.

