Advance Auto Parts - I Am Continuing To Avoid This Stock For The Time Being

I have never spent more time researching auto parts store companies than I did over the past 12 months. The reason is the importance of this industry. The three major listed car part companies have a total combined market cap of slightly more than $73 billion. That's not much. However, they represent automotive related consumer spending, which is probably the best indicator of consumer strength the market can give us. With that said, we have witnessed significant consumer sentiment weakness over the past few months. Nonetheless, this industry continues to do really well. Advance Auto Parts (AAP) just released its third quarter earnings. Results were nothing to complain about, but I once again have to reiterate my call that this company is not the best buy right now.

Why The Consumer Matters

First, let me start by giving you some proof of the claims I made in the intro. The reason why the consumer matters is because the US consumer is important. Over the past few years, consumer spending has always been the main driver of GDP growth. In the current situation however, the emphasis is even more on the consumer as GDP growth is only being supported by consumer spending and government expenditures as the graph below shows. Investments had their second consecutive quarter of decline since the short period of contraction in 2015.

Consumer data gets even more important when considering that consumer sentiment is down significantly and really starting to roll over. The last time the Michigan consumer sentiment index was able to report two consecutive months of improvements was back in the second half of 2018.

But then again, consumer sentiment is still at levels that can be considered to be supportive of economic growth considered that this index is still almost 10 points above its long-term average. Anyhow, traders care about the rate of change, which means further decline would really start to pressure stocks of consumer related stocks.

Auto Parts Are A Great Place To Be

All things considered, auto parts stores continue to be in a good place as consumer sentiment still supports higher growth. The graph below shows two indicators. The black line displays the 3 largest stock listed auto parts stocks in the US (O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), AutoZone (AZO) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP)). The green line only displays Advance Auto Parts. What we see, is that this industry has hit a new all-time high last week after going pretty much vertical since the bottom of 2017. Unfortunately, Advance Auto Parts has been unchanged since 2015 and has completely ignored the momentum fueled rally from its two larger competitors.

Advance Auto Parts Is Good, But Not Perfect

The stock market is a tough place to be for companies. Even if you are performing well you can get punished if competitors are better. Investors have plenty of opportunities to put their money. They do not have to settle for companies that are doing 'just fine'. It's a bit like the MLB playoffs. Even if your team is doing well, it still can get punished badly during the playoffs. Good is simply not good enough.

Anyhow, let's look at some of the data. First of all, Advance Auto Parts has not reported negative (adjusted) EPS results since Q4 of 2017. Since then, the company has reported 7 consecutive quarters of growth, and all but one saw double-digit growth. That's obviously good news - especially considered that EPS growth is not showing serious signs of a slow-down. In other words, consumer weakness is not hurting this company (yet).

Source: Estimize

In case of Advance Auto Parts, the strong bottom line result started at the very top. The company's third quarter sales totaled $2.3 billion. This is a 1.6% increase compared to the prior-year quarter. Comparable store sales (often referred to as 'comps') improved by 1.2%.

Unfortunately, adjusted gross profit margin came in at 43.9%. This is 39 basis points lower compared to Q3 of 2018 as higher coupon redemptions and the launch of the Company's enhanced loyalty program initiatives turned out to be headwinds. The good news however is that the loyalty initiative is expected to deliver long-term benefits as I discussed in my last article.

The company is launching a new Speed Perks 2.0 program which they call the best rewards program in the industry. The new Perks platform has been tested in two markets over a 20-week time frame and delivered significant increases in both Speed Perks signups and average ticket sizes per customer.

Nonetheless, these headwinds were partially offset by improvements in operational productivity as the company successfully leveraged its supply chain. I discussed this as well in my previous article as it continues to be a huge benefit going forward.

With regard to margins, the company is investing in its supply chain capabilities. The improved cross-banner replenishment initiative will enable the company to ship parts from legacy red or blue DCs to red or blue stores. These initiatives will likely be completed by mid-2021 and deliver significant cost savings and product availability.

Adjusted operating income margin improved to 8.9%. This is an improvement of 36 basis points.

All of this being said, the company continues to go sideways. After 2016, growth rates pretty much flatlined as margins started to decline. In other words, I cannot blame investors that the stock is not hot. There are simply better options on the market.

It also does not help that the company adjusted its full-year guidance. Sales expectations are unchanged, but comps growth will more than likely not reach 2.0% growth.

Takeaway

Advance Auto Parts is a good company. I have said that plenty of times. Customers are happy and peaking consumer sentiment has not done any damage to the bottom line. Unfortunately, the company is not as strong as its competitors and the stock price is going sideways. Having almost half of my money in long-term investments, I am happy that the industry as a whole is doing fine. It seems the US consumer is not yet as weak as some might think. Nonetheless, I am not interested in buying this stock trading at 18.0x next year's earnings as a trade. The company needs more time before cost saving measures and sales initiatives are showing their full potential. Until then, I am staying on the sidelines.

