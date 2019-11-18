Mallinckrodt And VTS-270 In Niemann-Pick Disease Type C: The Competition

Trappsol Cyclo, a cyclodextrin-based drug candidate in clinical trials for NPC, has been used on compassionate grounds since 2008 on FDA-approved expanded use.

VTS-270, a cyclodextrin-based drug candidate in clinical development by Mallinckrodt, did not meet its primary objective in the pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial.

Miglustat by Johnson & Johnson is approved in Europe and elsewhere except US for NPC.

The Clinical Trial

Mallinckrodt (MNK) is a small-cap ($245M) commercial-stage global specialty pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for diseases including autoimmune and rare diseases. Through several acquisitions and in-house research, MNK has developed a diverse pipeline presently in different phases of clinical development.

VTS-270 (2-hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin) is an investigative drug candidate acquired from Sucampo Pharmaceuticals. In Q4/2018, MNK reported that the Phase 2b/3 study of VTS-270 in Niemann-Pick Type C (NPC.) did not achieve the primary outcome. MNK elaborates:

In our recently completed registration trial, the product did not show a statistically significant separation from placebo. But importantly, neither the VTS-270 nor the placebo arm showed disease progression as would have been anticipated in a neurodegenerative condition over 52 weeks of observation. The expectation was that both treatment groups in the study would worsen over the trial period but that the VTS-270 treated group might show an attenuated course based on an accrued benefit. Accordingly, our review of the data from the Phase 2b/3 trial has required substantial effort and still continues. We expect a better understanding of the potential benefit of VTS-270 to emerge as we carefully consider the totality of data available to us. This is an important step. At a meeting in August, the FDA indicated to us that their view on the potential approvability of VTS-270 will be based on the totality of data, not a single study or endpoint. And in the coming months we will continue to work with the primary investigators and the FDA to clarify a potential path forward.

MNK also noted that patients continue to receive VTS-270 (2-hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin) in the ongoing open-label study. This may not be the clinical demise of VTS-270 since MNK has reiterated that data from patients in the open-label treatment patients will be assessed to determine if there are potential differences that gradually accrue over the course of that additional treatment period.

However, several families were disappointed at the data and the manner in which they were informed. The disappointment was mainly due to the fact that investigative cyclodextrin-based therapy, hydroxypropyl-beta cyclodextrin, by Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCQB:CTDH) has been approved by the FDA on compassionate grounds since 2008 (discussed below).

Financials: Several catalytic events are anticipated in the next 12 months beginning with NDA filing for terlipressin in the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome in Q1/2020. In H1/2020, a BLA for StrataGraft tissue will be submitted to the FDA as well as the initiation of the Phase 3 study of MNK-6105 for the treatment of patients with advanced liver disease suffering from hepatic encephalopathy.

Any of these catalytic events could increase or decrease share price. MNK will provide updates on ongoing opioid litigation. At the end of Q3/2019, MNK reported cash of $498M and net sales of $744M. Net debt was reduced by $1.1B to $5.3B. Analysts recommend a buy with a 12-month price target of $3.11. Institutional ownership stands at 101.58% based on 13F filings and 337 Institutional holders accounting for 85,425,775 total shares.

Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics is a small-cap ($30.2M) biopharma developing cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases including Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl-beta cyclodextrin), the lead orphan drug candidate for the treatment of NPC disease. CTDH also supplies cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

In Q4/2019, CTDH announced the publication of case studies on the expanded access use of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin to treat patients with NPC. Significantly, CTDH noted that:

Eighty percent of the patient use data presented in the manuscript derive from Cyclo Therapeutics' Trappsol Cyclo. In our extensive review of the data on expanded access use in 12 NPC patients, we found that hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin was not only safe when administered intravenously, but also that individual patients showed improvements in disease symptoms," said Dr. Caroline Hastings, lead author on the manuscript. This included reduction in the size of the liver, clearance of interstitial lung disease, and neurologic improvements in terms of gait, balance, and ability to focus on tasks. As well, we did not see that adding another route of administration by lumbar puncture, or intrathecal", added clinical benefit following intravenous administration alone.

Trappsol Cyclo is in three clinical trials for NPC. It has shown clinically meaningful benefits in patients with late-onset of Alzheimer's disease.

At the end of Q3/2019, CTDH reported cash and investments of $4.9M. Analysts recommend a buy with a 12-month price target of $0.75. Notwithstanding its low cash reserve, CTDH has recognized the potential financial value of its lead drug candidate Trappsol Cyclo if IND-enabled clinical trials are successful. This is the rationale for several purchases by insiders.

Therapeutic Options

There are no FDA-approved therapies for NPC patients in the US (discussed below). First, an overview of NPC.

NPC is a rare progressive genetic, neurodegenerative and metabolic disorder caused by mutations in the NPC1 gene (NPC type 1C) or the NPC2 gene (NPC type 2C) leading to abnormal functioning of a transport protein. NPC is characterized by an inability of the body to transport cholesterol and lipids inside of cells. Consequently, the abnormal accumulation of these substances leads to pathological damage in various tissues including the liver and brain and ensuing symptomatic events including an unsteady gait and involuntary eye movement.

The presentation of NPC in early life is nonspecific and may go unrecognized by inexperienced clinicians and may present at any age. NPC is usually fatal, with the majority of cases leading to death before the age of 20.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Is a large-cap ($345B) known for its innovative therapeutics. In Q2/2017, JNJ acquired Actelion and its drug assets including Miglustat (marketed as Zavesca). Miglustat was developed by Actelion and is currently the only approved treatment for Niemann-Pick disease type C in Europe and several countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Asia, and South America and in Japan marketed as Brazaves.

It helps to treat Niemann-Pick disease type C by directly inhibiting the production of fatty molecules, and preventing them from building up in the body. Studies have shown that miglustat may be able to slow the progression of neurological symptoms associated with NPC. Miglustat has been used off-label in the US to treat individuals with NPC but is not approved for NPC. It is approved for Gaucher disease. JNJ is advancing the clinical development of Miglustat for other rare diseases as reflected in ongoing clinical trials.

At the end of Q3/2019, JNJ reported cash and investments of $16.2B and gross profits of $13.8B. Long-term debt of $26.9B. Analysts recommend a buy with a 12-month price target of $150.58. Institutional ownership stands at 74.34% based on 13F filings and accounting for 2843 Institutional holders with 1,956,431,542 total shares. Opioid litigation and potential safety signals on baby talcum powder are ongoing events that could affect the stock price.

Market Outlook

Patients with orphan diseases including NPC are therapeutically underserved. Despite the disappointment with the data outcome from the Phase 2b/3 study of VTS-270, all hope is not lost with cyclodextrin-based drug candidates since Trappsol Cyclo currently in early Phase 1/2 clinical trials for NPC is approved by the FDA for use on a compassionate basis.

There could be some therapeutic relief for NPC patients sooner rather than later from Orphazyme, a Danish Biotech. Its lead drug candidate arimoclomol reduced disease progression by 74% at 12 months. No safety signals were documented.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.