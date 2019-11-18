Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (GZPFY) Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft. (OTCQX:GZPFY) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 18, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexei Yankevich - Member and Management Board and Deputy Director for Economics and Finance

Igor Shkirov - Head of Planning, Performance and Data Management Department, Upstream

Nikita Anichkin - Head of Economics and Investment Department, Downstream

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Burgansky - Renaissance Capital.

Angelina Glazova - JPMorgan

Operator

[Starts Abruptly] at this call. As far as the financial performance is concerned, we will have Alexei Yankevich, who is the Management Board member, Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance. From Upstream we will hear about from Igor Shkirov who is the Head of the Planning and Efficiency and Upstream and Reduction and Nikita Anichkin, from the Economics Head and Finance Department will tell us about the logistics refining.

And during the Q&A we will be joined by our colleagues from other departments and traditionally before we begin the broadcasting of our comments and the webcast is showing our presentation, I would like to remind us that various comments and various statements which during this conference call may and more probably are going to be made may contain and will contain various statements about the future and various expectations about the financial performance and the future financial performance of the company.

And all statements with the exception of those which are actual one, should be and must be considered as forecast, which is about the future expectations based upon the current environment and various assumptions made by the senior management and take into account known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may lead to the actual results or events eventually being quite different from the ones which have been referred to during this conference call.

Thank you very much. Now, let me pass the microphone over to Alexei Yankevich and their colleagues.

Alexei Yankevich

Good evening and good afternoon. Today we are presenting to you the results of the company's performance Gazprom Neft over the past nine months. I shall immediately say that the external environment for all companies this year hasn't been as favorable as it was in 2018. We all recall that the previous 2018 we started almost at $70 per barrel and towards September we went upto almost a record level of $83. And that was the kind of a fantastic period of time we all understood that it was not going to be for good. Then various adjustments took place and consequently, we see that the nine months this year, in terms of the oil price were much modest. And that naturally affected the company's performance.

Partially, one should underscore that the oil price hike was compensated for by the ruble exchange rate changes, not in full. And as a result, the external environment effect over the performance of many companies it was ours turned out to be a bit negative, but we're trying to struggle against that and even despite that the company was able to provide for positive results, not only in revenue, but EBITDA although a little but grew year-on-year and so the RUB616 billion which is plus point 2%, and the net profit, which is RUB320 billion, which is plus 7.1% year-on-year.

That was brought about by the growing production and the output growth had the new highly effective fields and by different measures to improve efficiency practically in all of our business segments.

The refining throughput decline is a consequence of our maintenance program and this is something that we principally commentary during the previous quarters. However, and basically, the overall dynamics turned out to be positive and most importantly, that year-on-year we were able to come out with the operational end net profit growth.

As far as the quarterly dynamics is concerned, the fact from external environment turned out to be stronger. We are not able to fully compensate for that. And so consequently, we see a little bit of an EBITDA going down just a bit of a percentage, slightly moving downward.

And in terms of the refining throughput, that is the consequence on the maintenance scheduled as I said as well as the seasonal effect, which do altogether show positive picture. But overall, summarizing the results, yes indeed, the external environment has been worse. But overall the company was able to come up positively from it.

Now let me now pass the floor over to my colleagues and we’ll traditionally start with Upstream.

Igor Shkirov

Good afternoon. Igor Shkirov, Head of the Upstream Economics. Yes, slide six consequently shows that our production grew compared to the third quarter 2018. So quarter-on-quarter, which is 15% [ph]. So looking at the nine months this is the 4.2% growth compared to the nine months of 2018. The key production driver, production from the Yamal and Messoyakhaneftegaz which is -- highly effective set of assets.

Slide number seven as far as operational expenses are concerned, here is the kind of a picture which we demonstrated as a result of the second quarter is a comparable period in 2018 shows that we're growing this year but this is the low-price sector compared to ourselves to 2018. We are able to maintain that level on the next slide number eight.

Here we are drawing your attention to new projects. We're currently quite busy with effective produce of maintaining our resource base, and production at our Brownfields to such examples which are the remote group of fields which were launched earlier in 2014. The Peak of production we're expecting to be 1.7 billion tons. And effectively we're quite close to achieving it in 2019. The output will be 1.5 million tons which includes six fields. And this particular asset really sustains our good output down in Yamalo-Nenets.

The next project is virtually [Indiscernible] planning to produce a 4.4 million in terms of oil equivalent and we have launched project to produce early oil and are completing wells. So we're planning with it aggressively to come up with the 4.4 million tons of oil equivalent in 2024 and really start the commercial production in 2021.

Next slide is number nine, which is where we continue our technology innovations, which is quite effective. The first one is where we are continuing to successfully experiment with high-tech fracking, growing our competencies here specifically here we have substituted the materials to use the new one with the polymers which gave us additional 15% incremental fracking Novoportovskoyefield also goes through additional drilling.

The next records are 1000 horizontal section almost within three days at the East Messoyakhskoye field. Three kind of horizontal sections that we are drilling. In this particular case, we have drilled one at to the Achimov formation which are 3.2 kilometers and 435 tons a year with continuing output. And we are actively working applying the domestic technologies, just as we started applying the autonomous bottom sea CRAB stations at the Ayashsky license area and where whereas previously we used only foreign contractors for this kind of operations.

Slide number ten is the next one. Recently, we have launched the first Integrated Field Development Center. The centre of excellence one may say, made up of several hubs, which is the project management center which is called upon to optimize projects with the vision as well as the Center for drilling and the well construction center, the production, center of excellence, the control of the production of oil and gas, all these are separate and the centers, which are applying, twin, digital twin technologies and apart from the fact that in each of these centers of excellences we are optimizing our own processes. And there is a great efficiency in terms of the process growth simply because of the synergies, they are sort of connected into a network and that creates an integrated center, which gives us a lot of effect in doing our core operations.

Nikita Anichkin

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, Nikita Anichkin, I'm just going to hand over the economics and finance in the downstream. I would like to introduce your attention to the overview of the downstream operations of the first nine months of 2019.

Slide number 12, in Q3, as you can see on the chart, we see the Brent price decline towards the second quarter of 2019 which led to lower netbacks and taking into account the changes of market parameters. The ultimate benefit was of $0.7 [ph] per barrel.

In terms of the oil and distribution, we have exports volumes growing and up to 14 million tons of sales because of the growth of production in Novoportovskoye and Vostochno-Messoyakhskoyefields, which overall is that the nine months results of 2018 by 14 it is 1%.

Next slide please? Next slide demonstrates the key refining indicators. The refining decline year-on-year has been brought about by plant and maintenance work at the Yaroslavl refinery in the first half of 2019, something that Mr. Yankevich previously mentioned. At the same time, respect with the completion of maintenance, brought about growing refining throughput by 10.6% in the third quarter compared to the second one, one should note that the work done enable us to optimize the subsequent maintenance, which will positively affect our ability to provide refined product to the market during the traditional high demand season.

Also in Q3, at the Omsk refinery, we have completed the installation of the key equipment in the selection of catalytic cracking, which will enable 1.5 times to grow the production of high octane gasoline. Next slide please?

The next couple of slides, which is 14th and 15th is where you will be able to consider the results. So, now our premium business segments, it is important to know that throughout all of these segments over nine months, the dynamics has been positive. And as far as the sales of jet fuel is concerned, presence is up to 282 airports the bunkering business growth of our sales volumes has been conditioned by a greater demand for the fuel [Indiscernible] to the whole sales channel, say at the Northwest and the Black Sea.

Also we started supplies of the new, environmentally, friendly bunkering fuel with a content of sulphur not more than 100% which conforms to the latest requirements as far as business is concerned, we have grown our volumes and improved the assortment. As a result of the production of the new high guage of road bitumen. And the lubricants segments, we've launched a new high-tech product for marine engines lubricant called Gazpromneft Ocean, which is also compliant with the MOU.

As far as the motor fuels are concerned, here you can see on this slide there is also the nine months. Within this particular segment, we have achieved considerable results amongst which one of the most important one is the ability to maintain our leadership within the Gazpromneft net network in terms of the daily throughput on location. Another important driver behind the positive trend, one may describe an effective loyalty program within this network which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Next, slide please? In conclusion, I would like to say a few words about our pilot project by Gazpromneft. In the territory of the Omsk refinery, we have launched the first solar-panel power station with one megawatt installed capacity of this particular project comes a score [ph] the attention of our company towards innovative developments and traditional methodologies in areas of safety and self-supply. Thank you very much for attention.

And Mr. Yankevich is back with a more detailed analysis of our financial performance.

Alexei Yankevich

So in as far as the overall dynamics are concerned, as I've mentioned it in many ways, it has been determined by the external environment that we have been struggling with in order to compensate for these negative effects. And as far as the year-on-year results are concerned, the oil price decline has been partially compensated for by the ruble exchange rate

As far as the quarter-on-quarter is concerned, the station there is different because there also was quite a considerable oil price decline over 10%. But it hasn't compensated for by the ruble exchange rate, because they average ruble exchange rate quarter-on-quarter practically hasn't changed remaining about 64.5. So respectively this blow it hasn't been cushioned in the form of oil price declines. So effect here has been much more considerate enough to be able to compensate forward by an internal factors, but at the same time you can know that the EBITDA and the net profit dynamics, there is a bit of a decline, but it is quite slight.

So all-in-all we were able to maintain the level of the second-quarter. Next slide, please? Here is what we are showing in detail the Gazprom different factors looking at it on a year-on-year. And hence we have been more than able to compensate for the external environment and even provide for a slight growth. And the biggest contribution came from our production growth from the new fields, and also from the downstream optimization in terms of the operational program and the assortment as well, as our sales through the premium channels.

Next slide, please. And as far as the quarterly dynamics is concerned, through there is an internal measures we've been able to uphold the efficiency, but encompassing it, within 12 months with trend more months period within just one quarter, we've been able to come up with the 16% growth, but the effect from the external environment was as I said quite considerable, but what's really worth noting here, amongst the external factors, we aren’t taking into account only pricing, taxation, but in terms of our internal objective factors, we have to down our progress platform for various preventative maintenance, which altogether brought about a bit of a decline in the quarterly dynamics and we very much looking forward to be able to recover this in the subsequent quarters. And so if it wasn’t for that, third quarter definitely would've been looking much better than the second one.

Now looking at the cash flow. Overall one might say, that during the nine months really we've been able to attain some good results in terms of the cash flow generally and the free cash flow, we've been able to completely provide for quite a considerable and voluminous dividend payment this year and principally speaking, free cash flow comes out to be even higher than this.

At the same time, we are generating certain income from the fixed asset divestiture, which altogether enables us to come up with a positive cash flow even taking into account a smart [ph] expenditures in terms of the acquisitions, which are primarily made up of the licenses as well as increasing petrochemical business share, something that we've mentioned in our reports.

But one may immediately [ph] say a few words about the future, that didn't affect about the cash flow statement for during the nine months, but we will see and within the 12-months report, the cost decision has been made. The money has been paid out. We have additionally packed up this year the interim dividend, covering the six months period. So overall, if you're looking at the current year period, I mean the whole 2019 the payments to the shareholders will talk to a record amount more than $200,000 billion -- $200 million but will never come close to that or before. And even if we jump little bit -- had in discussing our investments and CapEx, one may say that the additional funds that we've been able to earn were rather on undistributed in favor of the shareholders rather than investments because investment growth, and capital expenditure growth is not as substantial as the absolute dividend figure that we were able to witness in terms of the payment, when compared 2019 to 2018.

Next slide please. Now let me switch over to the topic of CapEx. So generally speaking, our CapEx grew by 16%. Principally speaking, that has been an expected result as we’ve previously communicated to you. We are now moving into the most active size of our refining upgrading, because we have been quite active right now at our refineries construction processes are -- have been in full swing as well as procurement and contracting.

And so principally speaking, we had towards the maximum [Indiscernible] in terms of the spending, into our downstream and further on we will start slowly going down stepping in 2022, 2023. Besides there is also production growth, which has been conditioned by several drivers. You shouldn't be taken aback by the fact that CapEx has been growing also pertaining to brownfields of that as far as just a [Indiscernible] not really look quite fresh, but there are two reasons to it.

The first one, principally speaking, we started in 2019 from the lower base of 2018. Let me remind that in 2018, we were quite fast in responding to the OPEC+. We've put into operation quite a few instruments and have considerably reduced our activity in brownfields. And so currently, we're not really growing it, but rather trying to recover it compared to the last year as soon as the opportunities presented themselves. Besides there is a certain accounting factor at play. Because in terms of our investments into the brownfields and Greenfield, I would say that and as far our classic brownfields like concerns specifically in Noyabrskneftegaz and in Orenburg, we have some Greenfields as part of the brownfield cluster.

So if you separate these Greenfields, then the growth would be a little bit lower. So there's growth from 84 to 97 and these are also conditioned by the fact that our investments are principally growing into the kind of the fields which we can consider as straightforward Greenfields but specifically this is a remotes set of fields as well as our Orenburg cluster where we have purely growing assets undergoing the first and the second development stage. So this is as far as Greenfields are concerned. But this is quite logical because apart from the Novoportovskoye and our flagship field, are also coming very close to being launched two major Greenfields that we have which is Severo-Samburgskiy. And that is where we are becoming more and more active which brings about more investment.

So principally it is all involved into such a situation that on the one hand, we are moving into a much more active phase. And as far as our refineries are concerned, and on the other hand we continue to develop our Greenfields. We had a bit of a contraction, once we came out of an active stage with regard to the Novoporto field. But right now, there are new Greenfields coming instead. And so, again our investments are slightly nudging up.

So overall, this is the kind of a dynamics that we are seeing, and before the end of the year we will be hearing to the previously given guidance, which is going to be for 100 [ph] give or take. So that is the amount that we're going to keep up with. So also, there are some additional projects that we have taken on simply because some good results, good cash flow but I should repeat it again. It has been done not to the detriment of our shareholders, who have been able to receive the biggest share of our additional cash flow.

Next slide, please. I shall conclude from reviewing our financial performance, with a picture about our financial stability. Here are just a few comments, because there's stability and sustainability really is improving and so our net-debt-to-EBITDA is tying at historically minimum [Indiscernible] we have closely come to 0.5 which is a bit lower leverage for in our case, but that means that we do have quite a considerable debt capacity which in the future remain we may resort -- in order to properly maintain an equilibrium between the shareholder interest on the one hand and the goals over the enrollment [ph] of our developed business on the latter hand because you've got a lot of ideas about the development of the company, which may bring about a long term growth of the value of the company, sort of these low leverage is quite handy thing because this is the kind of an instrumental which we may always resort to besides considering the fact that the market right side growing and borrowing costs are going down. So you can see that, like in an average case, our rate is going down and the ruble, right that has gone down to 7.7 to 9, which is really a good thing, because I do remember, the kind of times of the high oil prices and everything was quite right and the number of borrowers was [Indiscernible].

So right now, against much more modest conditions in the oil market, this principally points to quite a good situation in Russia, and our ability to achieve these kind of low levels of the debt. And there's a confirmation we've been able to really drive good transaction. We priced our five-year bonds were RUB25 billion. The unique thing about it is that these are the bonds with our call option, which means that we've been able to hedge ourselves from the further right term reduction. So we've been able to power back these bonds at a nominal value, on the one hand, but on the other hand we’re able to fix -- in absolute terms at very good rate of 6.85, which is our absolute record. I don't really remember previously in replacing our group -- at the rate which would be less than 7%.

So with that, let me complete my presentation, and we will be ready to answer your question. Thank you for your attention.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen the Q and a session will be translated consecutively into Russian and English. [Operator Instructions]

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

[Interpreted] thank you very much for your first question. And I shall comment on this, this way. Without doubt, always as far as our sales is concerned, we are trying to target the environment as any commercial business, but in this particular case, this was not the environment rather, but the development of our sales in marketing as well as promoting our products we’ve been quite seriously able to move on what without bitumen, and lubricant sales. And so this growth in sales comes from our efforts aimed at developing the business rather than just the environment being so and we are trying to arbitrage in between the exports and domestic sales, so this is the enhancement of our sort of a product, and doing some good job with the premium channels.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

[Interpreted] Thank you very much for answering the first question. The second question is this. As part of the new Gazprom's dividend policy, which is expected to be announced the group is going to switch over to the 50% dividend payments ratio in the course of the next three years. May want to expect in this slide that Gazprom nets 50% dividend payment ratio, Shelby [ph] reached sooner compared to the controlling shareholders time schedule. And when are you going to disclose this I don't know.

Unidentified Analyst

[[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

[Interpreted] Thank you very much for this question. First off, I suppose that already now we are quite close to the 50% level based on the fact of the last dividend payment covering first six months 40%, we should see it is very close to 50%. So principally speaking, there's not much ground for us to cover. The second point is that we confirm our intention to reach 50% and our Senior Executive previously stated it. So were they quite consistent. And as far as the speed of the matter is concerned, whether it will happen faster? That will definitely not be slower than in the case of our main shareholder quite possibly that will be quicker. It will depend upon many factors upon the environment as well as upon our need.

And as far as the development projects are concerned, as well as the balance between the long-term value creation and I sure that short-term returns to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is [Indiscernible] equilibrium that we've always tried to maintain in the most effective manner. And so further on, we will sustain it. But again, I'm not in a position to quote to you an exact timing. But generally speaking, I have given you enough prompts. So you may guess what it is. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

[Interpreted] Thank you very much for your answer. May I ask a third question? May maybe I have missed it when you mentioned the CapEx level for next year. Could you please again tell us what are your expectations for CapEx level next year?

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] And far as our investment targets are concerned, the net investment cash flow, we expect to be somewhere at a level of 400 give or take. This is the guidance that we've given previously. And this is the figure. Again give or take, we would expect to remain for the next two to four years. In some years it will be more. In some years, it may be less. Well, I would say during the next two, to three, to four years, so 400 or thereabouts is what we should expect, which is the net investment cash flow, since we might do some divestments. We won't cease to further optimize our portfolio by the general investment, net investment cash flow should be expected at around this level

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] Great. Many thanks.

Operator

Alexander Burgansky, Renaissance Capital.

Alexander Burgansky

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] Thank you very much for your presentation. I've got four short questions about upstream. First of all, could you possibly tell us, what is the kind of production growth that you expect next year considering the fact that OPEC+ restrictions remain? My second question, could you – and third question together, could you give us more detailed guidance about Prirazlomnoye and Novoportovskoye [ph] fields, about your production plans for the next few years possibly for the next year, which is 2020, 2021?

And my last question, more detailed one about Prirazlomnoye, I am of the impression considering the previous several quarters including the third one that's the general Prirazlomnoye production is staying at a slightly lower level than you had expected to a year or two years ago. Does it coincide with your understanding about the way Prirazlomnoye is delivering? Or maybe it was done purposefully smart over the OPEC restrictions? Or maybe you are optimizing your production or maybe they are factors which affect the Prirazlomnoye performance? Thank you

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] And as far as our production dynamics is concerned, yes, the one is to imagine that restrictions almost going change, that the OPEC+ quota well just stay as they are. Then generally speaking one shouldn't expect any major growth and overall hydrocarbon production may grow insignificantly just about one incremental percent. That's the way I may see it. But generally, we do expect certain positive changes. However our conservative scenario is this 1%.

Now -- and as far as the production volume in between they mentioned about fields as concerned. I don't have the figures at my hand here. So we will send it to you separately. And as far as Prirazlomnoye is concerned, it remains to be a growing asset for us. And we do expect that in the future it will produce more, but you should at the same time understand it yourselves that in as far as such complexes are concern, it is very difficult to come up with a precise estimate of what it will be in the future. There could be tough deviations. But overall, we are remaining in the trend.

And as far as our investment model targets are concerned, yes, there is a bit of an optimization which we apply generally to the portfolio as well as to individual assets within it. We are trying to align our CapEx against the output throughout the whole portfolio trying to optimize activities for the purpose of achieving the maximum return on capital in different upstream projects. So there can always be different adjustments and deviations from the plan, but the -- all-in-all, this trend is following the trend. And so generally I would say that its model is being confirmed rather than we see any substantial changes. They're certain deviations, but they are not of a critical nature.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Angelina Glazova, JPMorgan.

Angelina Glazova

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] Thank you very much for the presentation. Some of my questions that I wanted to ask you to have been already voice. So what remains in my side is with respect to the Arctic projects, there is quite a serious news cost that we are watching specifically that Gazprom Neft, and as far as the exemptions that it maybe give may go forward with some substantial investments into the Arctic offshore considering partnering with various gas process projects. Are there any details that you may share with us in terms of what one should expect and to what extent it may affect your overall Arctic development strategy? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] Well, without doubt the Arctic is what we're much interested in. But and as far as the projects are concern that you might mean that doesn't constitute our core projects in oil like Novoport [ph]. I would even say that these are not about the even the fringes that we are developing based on the gas fronts operates ship contracts. These are very new kind of projects. And one should understand that these are not the project but rather the ideas which are currently going through a very initial phase of assessment.

But I should concede that the Arctic is the kind of the region where you find a lot of reserves, but the ability to monetize these reserves has always been quite a problem and that is exactly the reason why they haven't been actively developed. You find a lot of oil, a lot of gas there. But again the monetization is a big issue because of the harsh conditions and the remote geography. But there are different technologies which would enable one to monetize these resources and these are the technologies we're currently looking into.

But again this is a bit of a learning curve for us following the completion of which we will be in a position to come up with certain investment ideas and communicate these to you. But in the meantime, I haven't been communicating these to the investment community because this is just an idea far from being an investment exercise. Yes, it is very exciting. This may very probably open up for us the opportunity to, amongst other things, run major are successful projects, and I suppose that the amount of money that you may have had in the public space do signify perspective evaluation about the overall size of such a project or projects and in case all these preliminary considerations are successful and we are able to identify the applicable successful technology that may transform into major successful projects. Yes indeed the amount of money to be involved is humongous. But this is very preliminary initial stage. So that absolutely won't affect our investment plans within the next three to five-years definitely.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted]And I would also like to add on top of what we just previously said because your question is such a comprehensive one. So my first comment was more about the gas and chemicals that you've mentioned and about the new technology for monetizing crude and gas. You also asked about the offshore, but as far as offshore is concerned, we do have licenses and we do have the fields in the Arctic offshore. But they are currently going through the early exploration stage. We're continuing it. But this is the plans that you are familiar with, because that is also part of the Greater Arctic. And that is where we are continuing our work totally within our plans and you're aware of it, you are familiar with all of the figures and I have mentioned them previously on more than one occasion.

We are moving exactly according to plans. But again, these are the early exploration projects. Apart from it, I should mention, out of what is closer in terms of the timeframe something that one may expect in the next three to five years. It is everything which is around our Novoportovskoye [ph] field where we're putting in some serious efforts developing it further. We're building a whole cluster [ph] around it. And we will be developing the reserves next to it. There are fields which are smaller. But the ones which nevertheless may come up with some good contribution loading up by Arctic infrastructure and Arctic terminal, so these are our plans for the foreseeable future and that is where we will be investing into and we'll definitely be able to see and feel them within our investment plans.

So these are the projects more related to more or less conventional type of technology, well-proven and tested in time. And so my first comment was more about brand new projects relating to introducing the kind of technology which hasn't yet been tried in Russia, but that's where the volume could be quite huge. But that's where you would also see a lot of uncertainties.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] Dear, ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for participating in this conference call. And many thanks to the management of the company. I hope that they had very detailed presentation, which I do commend for being able to come back with elaborate answers. So, if there any questions remaining, we will be more than happy to get back to you separately and to share with you all of the statistics that you requested. Thank you very much again.