Vertex Pharmaceuticals Is A Strong Buy

VRTX delivered a stellar performance in the third quarter of 2019 primarily driven by substantial demand for its product line.

VRTX has earned quite a lot of traction driven by the rapid approval of its triple combo Cystic Fibrosis regimen, Trikafta.

Keeping in mind the proliferation of research in rare disease treatments, biotechnology companies that offer these therapeutics proposes a great alternative for long term investment. Vertex Pharmaceuticals(VRTX) is one such leading company in this space especially noteworthy because of its pipeline potential and capacity to outpace the pharma industry.

With the company's keen focus on cystic fibrosis, a deadly genetic disease with an estimated 75,000 patients worldwide, the VRTX has expanded rapidly and has become one of the industry’s top rare-disease drug firms.

Company Overview

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and markets therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare, life-threatening diseases.

Vertex started as a biotech company that worked on researching, developing and licensing several products to large pharmaceutical firms but later on, the company shifted its paradigm to developing and selling its own product line.

Latest Developments

Recently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals settled a conclusive agreement with NHS England allowing it to make all three of its UK-licensed cystic fibrosis drugs accessible to the NHS patients. Although it is understood that a compromise has been made on the cost of the drug, the deal is estimated to benefit almost half of the 10,000 patients in the UK. The deal came just weeks after VRTX reached a five-year agreement with the Scottish government over the use of Orkambi and Symkevi. Additionally, the firm also attained a reimbursement deal for Orkambi and Symdeko in Spain and Australia. These deals could prove significant in propelling revenue growth outside the US in the following quarters.

Trikafta's Rapid Approval

VRTX has earned quite a lot of traction driven by the rapid approval of its triple combo Cystic Fibrosis regimen, Trikafta, which is estimated to cover 90% of the 27,000 CF patients in the country, according to the FDA.

Trikaftacontains a combination of three drugs elexacaftor, tezacaftor and ivacaftor in which elexacaftor is the latest discovery of the company developed to treat the most common form of cystic fibrosis, caused by the F508del mutation. Nearly 90% of all CF patients have at least one copy of this mutation and clinical trial results indicated that patients undertaking this treatment showed considerable improvements in lung function, body mass index, and sweat chloride.

This new drug regimen can be prescribed to CF patients aged 12 years or older and works by correcting the F508del mutated protein. This is a tremendous accomplishment for the company considering that doctors believe this life-threatening disorder might metamorphose into a chronic condition, akin to diabetes.

As highlighted in the latest earnings call, the management firmly believes that revenue growth in 2020 will be heavily influenced by the Trikafta.

Financials And Valuation

In the last 3 years, VRTX has more than doubled its revenue by growing at a CAGR of 43.5%. VRTX's operating margin has also witnessed improvement from 0.7% in 2016 to 21.8% in 2018, which renders a much sharper view of the company's increasing efficiency. Moreover, VRTX's gross profit margin expanded considerably in the past 3 years 26.1% in 2016 to 40.1% in 2018.

In the past 3 years, Vertex has grown its levered free cash flow at a CAGR of more than 90%. Since VRTX operates in the biopharma sector, R&D and M&A expenses are an important component while evaluating the company. Therefore, having a strong cash position presents a lot of opportunities to invest in scientific innovation that produces transformative medicines and further diversify its portfolio of products.

Coming to balance sheet, VRTX's has cash and equivalents of around $4 billion but no long term debt making the company's cash flow/total debt ratio equivalent to 221.3%.

Looking at the company's historical performance it is pretty evident that VRTX is one of the most reliable companies operating in the health care sector at the moment. The management's increasing competence is demonstrated by the series of consecutive positive earnings surprises for the past 12 quarters.

For the third quarter of 2019 VRTX reported a revenue increase of 21.1% year over year, composed solely of CF product sales. Although the topline growth fell short of most expectations the bottom line grew by 13% year over year surpassing Wall Street estimate. Source: Q3 Results Presentation

Sales of Symdeko climbed to $404 million illustrating an increase of 58.4% year over year primarily driven by expansion into younger patients. Despite ramp-up in both R&D and SG&A expenses, VRTX's adjusted operating income grew by 37% to $403 million as a result of disciplined spending and decent revenue growth.

To sum up, VRTX delivered a stellar performance in the third quarter of 2019 primarily driven by substantial demand for its product line. Looking forward the management expects the company's revenue growth to outpace any increase in operating expenses. The company reiterated revenue expectations for CF products to land in the range of $3.70-3.75 billion.

From a valuation perspective, the stock is currently exchanging hands at PE ratio of 25x which is undervalued compared to sector median of 33x. PEG ratio of 0.11x further connotates, that the stock is a good value based on the growth of the company. Based on the PS ratio, VRTX is rather expensive as a ratio of 15x is quite above the peer average.

Last year the pharma sector faced numerous headwinds that weighed heavily on stock performance. Despite that, VRTX outperformed the market is up by 26% YTD. The company's profitable profile is also well above its peers and is a reflection of its high-quality business.

Considering, VRTX's robust pipeline that includes a non-opioid pain medication and profitability position, it is one of the most attractive stocks in the biopharma market.

Commands The CF Sphere

The companies operating in the pharmaceutical sector often come with uncertainties and instability likely owing to the tedious drug development and approval process but Vertex's entrenchedposition in the cystic fibrosis market warrants the company's dependability. This Boston-based pharmaceutical company dominates the Cystic Fibrosis sphere, with almost no tangible competitor in the space. With the company's latest drug encompassing almost 90% of the CF patients in North America, Europe, and Australia and the lack of near-term threats to the company's dominance in the cystic fibrosis space ensures that the company will generate considerable profits for the foreseeable future.

Outlook Boosted By Robust Pipeline

Vertex was the first-ever company to develop treatments that address the underlying cause of CF and as the years go by VRTX keeps on advancing its research to strengthen its growth in this domain. However, VRTX's growth prospects aren't limited to cystic fibrosis. The company is rapidly advancing its product portfolio to include treatments targeting specialty diseases like sickle cell disease, beta-thalassemia Duchenne muscular dystrophy, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (NYSE:AAT), pain, and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases.

Investing In Innovation

To complement its multifaceted pipeline and enhance the development of its transformative medicines, VRTX has collaborated with various novel scientific technology companies operating in the healthcare sector. The firm has expanded its presence in gene editing-based drug development by acquiring Exonics therapeutics and extending its collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics.

Realizing the importance of potentially curative therapy for diabetes in the works, Vertex has also acquired Semma Therapeutics. Semma has a background of breakthrough research in stem cell technologies and this acquisition could prove extremely beneficial for VRTX as Semma is currently aiming to transform stem cells into insulin factories which if successful could disrupt the world of diabetes treatments.

Risks

A key risk faced by VRTX is competition from other biopharma companies developing treatments for CF. Even though Vertex has the CF market on lockdown, the introduction of a new competitive drug could chip away revenue. For instance, AbbVie(ABBV) is doubling down on CF drug development in spite of presenting disappointing data last year.

Conclusion

Thinking long term, VRTX's strong pipeline offers copious opportunities for continued growth and the company's financial strength provides the backbone to further expand its portfolio of products.

Taking into account, the company's market domination, history of approvals from FDA and potential growth prospects Vertex Pharmaceuticals will surely outpace the broader market in the coming years.

