Stellus Capital: Wait For $13 Or Less

Image source

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) has enjoyed some very strong shareholder returns in the past couple of years. The company, which is a BDC and specializes in middle market funding, has seen its share price soar while holders enjoy a tremendously high yield as well. The question is, given how strongly the stock has performed of late, is it worth owning today at $14? I'd suggest it probably isn't, as I think investors will get a chance to own it meaningfully lower and with a better yield.

A strong run

Stellus has enjoyed a low interest rate environment in the past couple of years, to say the least. We are all familiar with the way dividend stocks have performed since very low (or in some cases, negative) interest rates globally became a thing. Since Stellus is the very definition of stock held nearly entirely for its distribution, it follows that a strong environment for dividend stocks would create a strong environment for BDCs. Judging by the way the chart above looks, I'd say that has been the case for Stellus.

The thing is that I'm not entirely sure there's been that much justification fundamentally to move the shares as much as they have, rising from $9.28 last march to in excess of $14 today. That's a huge move for a BDC and keep in mind investors are getting $1.36 annually in distributions as well. Owning Stellus has been a very good move in the past couple of years. The problem is that I think a lot is priced in today that may or may not come to fruition, and I think we're at the point where shares may top, at least locally, and give investors a chance to own it at a better price and yield.

Cause for cautiousness

The logic for yield-focused stocks rallying in times of low interest rates is simple: if the risk-free rate is lower, it makes sense for other income-focused investments to have higher prices and thus, lower yields. Stellus has performed well as rates have moved down, but given that the yield curve has been inverted for much of 2019, it would suggest financial stocks like this one - where the company borrows and lends, hoping to make a spread - should see their performance deteriorate somewhat. In addition, after years and years of low interest rates, how much further can we expect investors to bid up yield-focused stocks?

Source: Investor presentation

Stellus has built nearly its entire debt portfolio on floating rate instruments. That means the company is, more or less, hoping for higher rates as that would mean it would presumably collect more interest income on the same portfolio than it otherwise would. However, we know that rates have moved down or sideways for most of this year, so this has been an unfavorable allocation of floating versus fixed for Stellus.

Indeed, a quick perusal of the company's recent Q3 earnings report shows that its weighted average yield on total investments was 10.3% at the end of 2018. Today? 9.0%. That's an enormous decline in a portfolio's yield when every basis point matters, and I think Mr. Market may be ignoring it today given how high the share price is.

Source: Investor presentation

As expected, Stellus' balance sheet is debt-heavy given that BDCs tend to borrow and lend as a way of life. The company pays out basically all of its earnings in the form of distributions, so how much it pays to finance its debt investments is critical. When the yield on its investments falls as precipitously as it has this year, it crimps earnings.

Am I being overly pessimistic? Perhaps. However, I think the fact that the company's net investment income was up just $1 million in Q3 to $15.5 million - a gain of ~7% - while the company's investment portfolio balance - as seen above - grew ~16% from $504 million to $586 million since the end of 2018, shows that spreads have been much less favorable.

Stellus likes to point out that it has grown its portfolio in dollar terms immensely in recent years, and why not? The below is impressive at first glance.

Source: Investor presentation

Indeed, since the end of 2012, the portfolio has essentially tripled in size, with the number of companies in the portfolio more than tripling. However, when factoring in the enormous amount of dilution that is common with BDCs, growth is much less impressive.

Net asset value, or NAV, per share at the end of 2017 - nearly two full years ago - was $13.81. Today, it is $14.40. Shares could be had for $12.55 as 2017 ended, or 91% of NAV, and much less than that early in 2018. Today, that value is 98% of NAV, so it is a more fully valued stock. At a time when spreads are shrinking due to persistently low long-term rates, it appears to me that Stellus has rallied at exactly the wrong time.

Wait for a better price

I think Stellus' business model is just fine under most circumstances. However, the inverted yield curve has taken its toll on the company's spreads, and let us not gloss over the fact that BDCs get hammered during recessions as their portfolio companies struggle to service debt that costs them 10% or so in interest annually. In looking at the chart at the beginning of the article, it is clear that ~$14 has been very significant resistance for Stellus this year, trying and failing four other times. Will this time be different? Maybe. But with earnings capacity declining via lower spreads, why should it be different?

Stellus should get rejected from the $14 area this time as it has before, and that means you as prospective shareholders will benefit. A NAV level in the low or mid-90% range would value the stock at $13 to $13.50, and I think you'll be able to buy it there in the not-too-distant future. Stellus' floating rate portfolio and stubbornly low long-term interest rates are an unfavorable combination, and I think investors have built too much good news into Stellus at the moment. Shares are a buy at $13 assuming you can stomach the potential recession risk, and of course, if you like getting a 10%+ yield. But then again, who doesn't?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.