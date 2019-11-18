BAR Weekly: The Uptrend Should Resume Sooner Rather Than Later

Our year-end target for BAR is set at $16.00 per share, marking a 9% upside from its current level.

We expect BAR's uptrend to resume sooner rather than later because the hawkish surprise from the Fed is fully digested and the risk of U.S.-China trade disappointment is elevated.

However, we strongly believe that the low VIX environment suggests that these investors could be complacent, which makes us structurally constructive on our gold and BAR outlook.

Since the net long spec position in CME gold is being de-grossed and that investors are selling gold to buy equities, the downward in BAR could run a little further.

BAR is under pressure, as most investors pile into risky assets due to positive trade developments.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR is under pressure, as most investors pile into risky assets. Since the heavy net long position in CME gold held by speculators is being normalized and that ETF investors are selling gold to buy equities, the downward pressure in BAR could continue a little longer.

However, we strongly believe that the low VIX environment suggests that these investors could be complacent, which makes us structurally constructive on our gold and BAR outlook.

Given the risk of US-China trade disappointment is elevated (since the US-China "Phase 1" trade agreement is fully priced in) and that the hawkish repricing of the Fed's monetary policy is fully digested, we expect the macro environment for gold to turn friendlier sooner rather than later, which in turn should lend support to gold spot prices and BAR.

Our year-end target for BAR is set at $16.00 per share, marking a 9% upside from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut slightly their net long position in Comex gold over November 5-12, for the first time in four weeks. We would have expected more speculative selling considering the decline of 1.8% in the CME gold price over the same period.

The net spec length is elevated, judging by historical standards. The normalized net spec length in Comex gold is at 73% of its max position over the past 5 years, after reaching a high of 98% late in September.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The net long position in CME gold held by the speculative community could fall further, which could exert downward pressures on gold spot prices in immediate term.

Implications for BAR: The elevated net spec length in CME gold makes gold prices vulnerable to the downside. We are therefore cautious on BAR, from a spec positioning perspective.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors sold 14 tonnes of gold last week, marking a second straight week of large outflows.

The recent wave of gold ETF selling is caused by the surge in risk-on mood, driven by the likely signing of the "Phase 1" agreement between the US and China.

The recently noticeable decline in equity volatility (VIX) suggests that investors have become anew complacent, expecting too much from this partial trade agreement, which remains "cosmetic" in nature.

Since we believe that equity volatility could re-emerge by year-end, inflows into gold ETF should resume.

Implications for BAR: For now, current gold ETF outflows are negative for gold spot prices and therefore BAR.

Closing thoughts

We contend that BAR could decline a little bit further in the immediate term, due to the current de-grossing of the heavy net long position in CME gold held by speculators and the present wave ETF selling caused by the risk-on mood prevailing in the financial markets.

However, we believe that the uptrend in BAR will resume sooner rather than later because 1)risk-off mood could re-emerge (given the elevated risk of market disappointment surrounding the seeming improvement in the US-China trade relations) and 2)the hawkish surprise from the Fed has been fully digested.

Against this, we maintain our year-end target for BAR at $16.00 per share.

Did you like this? Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.