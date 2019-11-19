Unit Corp.: Bond Exchange A Golden Asset-Backed Opportunity

Unit Corporation (UNT) has unfortunately found itself facing a maturity wall on its debt at exactly the wrong time. $650mm in senior notes was coming due just as Unit Corporation is under duress as two of its businesses are highly exposed to both declining natural gas and natural gas liquids pricing and the resulting fall in well completion activity. The energy debt markets are just not open to rolling this amount for a small-cap energy play despite relatively low leverage and a path, although admittedly a narrow one, to free cash flow in 2020. Rather than sit on its hands and wait for Chapter 11 or sell assets it fought hard to acquire, management has instead opted to offer a note exchange to existing bondholders where they take a haircut on the principal outstanding. This is, by definition, a default as far as ratings agencies are concerned. That's a naughty word that has caused forced panic selling by current noteholders and a resulting exodus in the equity. The company has been left for dead.

However, there are a lot of positives. While the company will cut spend within its upstream division below maintenance, this decision coupled with strong profitability will stop the bleeding on cash. While actual company earnings are a bit muddy due to the quirky structure, many of its assets have quite a bit of value given comps, enough in my opinion to back the entire value of outstanding debt. In my view, the bonds trading at fifty cents on the dollar in this situation makes absolutely no sense - even in an energy market that is under immense pressure. Buying the bonds and taking the swap into the top spot will give investors a double digit yield to maturity even once considering the haircut to principal, allowing time for either the energy markets to improve or for management to reposition the business via asset sales, setting the firm up for a much easier roll on financing come 2024. I am, by my nature, generally not a credit investor however this one strikes me as compelling.

Business Overview, Debt Exchange, Opportunity

Unit Corporation is small-cap, integrated energy player headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The firm is rather unique in that it is involved in three usually disparate business lines operating within the same geographical area, primarily along the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent: upstream oil and gas exploration, contract drilling, and midstream. In my view, the respective values of each of these segments are largely similar to one another on a sum of the parts basis, making this a balanced asset play (more on this in the valuation section). On its face, a diversified player such as this is attractive to many and, even though it is all energy exposed, it usually does see some counter-cyclicality where certain segments do better as others languish. Despite that, we generally see specialization from most firms in energy, particularly among smaller names. Concentration within operations makes it much easier to garner economies of scale which can, in many cases, outweigh the positives of operating throughout the energy chain.

*Source: Unit Corporation, September 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 3

I'll get into the operational specifics of those operations in a minute, but first I feel we have to address the elephant in the room and pitch the investment idea. As recently as the end of last year, Unit Corporation was being valued by the market at more than $20.00/share; today the equity valuation has broken a dollar. Due to deteriorating industry conditions, primarily within the upstream segment given its gassy production slant but also a contract drilling business that was made up of legacy silicon control rectifier ("SCR") rigs that have fallen out of favor, the company's ability to generate meaningful free cash flow has been impaired. This breakdown in free cash flow is not well-timed. Unit Corporation has been under significant pressure to address its 6.625% Senior Subordinated Notes ("Sub Notes") by November 2020 due to a springing maturity on its Revolving Credit Facility ("Revolver"). $650mm of these bonds are outstanding, a high hurdle for any company to roll in this energy market, never mind one of this size. As we all know, the energy debt market, particularly for small caps, has seen its door slammed shut. The company had two choices: sell assets or work with its creditors. To management, the former has not been an option; these executives have been incredibly unwilling to sell because it does not want to unwind the integrated model it has built. With no one willing to roll at prior or even inflated terms, the company had no choice but to offer an exchange. This is essentially a "selective default" as defined by creditors. See the Moody's downgrade from a few days ago, but also note the stated recovery:

The downgrade of the PDR reflects Unit's proposed debt exchange offer, which Moody's views to be a distressed exchange. A distressed exchange is equivalent to a default under Moody's definitions. The proposed exchange, if successful, will result in a significant loss of principal as well as an extended maturity for existing noteholders in relation to the original note agreement. The Caa1 CFR and Caa2 rating on the 2021 notes reflect Moody's view on expected recovery, which is likely to be in the 80%-90% range. Prior to the exchange offer, Unit was contending with depressed commodity prices, looming maturities in a challenged refinancing environment and declining cash flow.

Unit Corporation is offering to exchange these Sub Notes for two different tranches. The below is word for word from the S-4 Filing detailing the transaction:

$735 principal amount of 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "Senior Secured Notes") per $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered for exchange prior to the Early Tender Date and $685 principal amount of Senior Secured Notes per $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered for exchange following the Early Tender Date and prior to the Expiration Date (the "Senior Secured Option"); or $1,000 principal amount of 7.000% Junior Secured Notes due 2025 (the "Junior Secured Notes" and together with the Senior Secured Notes, the "New Notes") per $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered for exchange prior to the Early Tender Date and $950 principal amount of Junior Secured Notes per $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered for exchange following the Early Tender Date and prior to the Expiration Date.

Of course, there is one alternative: buying the bonds and playing hardball and not agreeing to an exchange. Some bondholders are likely not happy with taking a haircut and could throw a fit in response. Why shouldn't they? The risk there is that the Senior Secureds and Junior Secureds, together the "New Notes", will be senior to the Old Notes. If enough notes are exchanged to get the company through this, anyone still in the Old Notes would now sit below everyone else in recovery. If Unit Corporation goes belly up at some point, these hold-outs would have shot themselves in the foot. There is a bit of game theory here because if the exchange is successful and Unit Corporation survives this and is a going concern, they will retire the residual amount of Old Notes outstanding at par if held to maturity. With no haircut and a shorter time to maturity, these buyers would make bank.

These bonds (CUSIP 909218AB5) are the investment we are interested In - not the equity. Currently trading at fifty cents on the dollar, a hypothetical investor putting $50k into this would be acquiring $100k of face value bonds which they would either be exchanging into $73.5k worth of bonds paying 10% per annum through 2024 ("Senior Secureds" above) or $100k worth of bonds paying 7.0% through 2025 ("Junior Secureds") via this tender. The Junior Secureds are third lien bonds, sitting behind both the current Revolver (first lien) and the new Senior Secureds (second lien). This is why the Junior Secureds get the advantage of no write down: to tempt investors into taking the risk of sitting behind everything else. This is a position some on the Street are advocating for but, given some questions on net asset value, the Senior Secureds are the safest bet and the option most interesting to me. However, the Senior Secureds are limited to $300mm in issuance; depending on how many opt into the early exchange someone opting into the Senior Secureds might end up with a portion of Junior Secureds on a pro-rated basis. This is a risk.

As far as Unit Corporation is concerned, this is actually a crafty way of addressing its problem. On a cash interest basis, the outlay for the company does not change materially. Per $100,000 of face, Unit Corporation is currently paying $6,625 in annual interest; bonds swapped into the Senior Secureds will pay $7,350, Junior Secureds $7,000. What this means is that through this exchange - assuming enough opt into it - the company will be able to roll its debt forward without meaningfully moving its annual interest obligations higher. I'm happy with the structure and think it is fair for dealing with this maturity wall - at least as someone getting involved now versus a year or two ago.

Personally, I don't intend to play games and I will elect to swap entirely into the Senior Secureds (if possible) as the least risky way to play this corporate action. I think the Senior Secureds are the best play because they have the highest likelihood of seeing recovery when trading begins post exchange because of the higher debt priority. Even though I see easy recovery in liquidation due to asset value currently in a bankruptcy, I'll take the conservative way into this one as I'm a bit rusty on the bond game.

The expiration date for early exchange is close of business on November 25, 2019. A decision has to be made quickly if you do buy these bonds to get the best rate.

Back To The Business Model

Oil and Natural Gas Segment ("Upstream")

Unit Corporation started its oil and natural gas operations in the 1970s to diversify away from its contract drilling operations at the time. Today it has thousands of producing wells online and owns 468k net acres with more than 160 mmboe worth of proved reserves. Acreage is primarily located in the Mid-Continent in the Southern Oklahoma Hoxbar Oil Trend ("SOHOT"), Red Fork, STACK, Granite Wash, and Wilcox. Production has been around 45k boe/d, primarily leaning towards natural gas (54%) and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") (29%) production just due to basin location. While the below is an old graphic from 2018, I'm sharing it nonetheless just to emphasis how stable production has been over the past six years as the portfolio has matured. In a normal environment, this kind of portfolio tilt and steady might be well-regarded - but not today.

*Source: Unit Corporation, Q3 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 5

All of these are by no means top tier plays which means that, by no surprise, management has moved towards having no drilling rigs operational due to the current commodity environment. Note that the company had as many as six rigs active working its holdings earlier in 2019. While many might suspect natural gas, the culprit for the malaise is actually low NGLs pricing. In Q3, realized pricing for NGL on a per barrel basis fell to $8.50/barrel, down from more than $25.00/barrel the year prior. This has had a disproportionate impact on well economics. Realized gas prices moving from $2.00/mmbtu (remember Unit sees wide differentials versus Henry Hub) to $2.50/mmbtu would only improve operating cash flow $25mm; a return to $25.00/barrel NGLs would have double the impact. Importantly, the NGL to Crude Ratio is starting to improve after bottoming out during Q2 (ethane price recovery) so I would expect to see improvement in Q4 results if this trend continues. Still, in order for the Upstream business to be viable money center on a long term basis, Unit Corporation needs gas pricing above $2.50/mmbtu, crude oil at $65.00/barrel, and NGL realizations as a percentage of crude back at the 40% range ($26.00/barrel). While certain moves the company might make, such as focusing on Red Fork and SOHOT over the past year due to higher oil cuts, are a positive, there is only so much that can be done. It's just a hunker down scenario for them currently.

I've harped quite a bit on how smaller players outside of major basins will be the major losers in this environment, especially the Mid-Continent. Breakevens in these plays are just not highly compelling and Unit Corporation is a great example. As far as capital needed to sustain production, from 2013 to 2019 the firm has spent about $350mm per year within the Oil and Natural Gas segment to keep production flat. At Q3 levels of pre-maintenance profitability, essentially revenue less operating costs, Unit Corporation is only making $43mm per quarter. It simply is not operating a sustainable business - and by that, I mean maintaining current levels of production over the long term - at these prices. While I expect the firm to cut capital spend to below maintenance levels in response to the current crisis, this will lead to lower future production volumes. Free cash flow generated in this way, while still cash in their pocket, would bleed off over time as the firm exhausted its top tier drilling locations and well declines take hold.

Despite a stated proved PV-10 valuation of $1,106mm as of last measurement (Q4 of last year), that number will go down quite a bit when prices are re-rerated when work on the 10-K begins. The $170mm impairment charge booked against the oil and gas properties, one of several booked in Q3 against various segments, is representative of what is coming down the pipe. In many ways, this is the problem child asset when weighing a bankruptcy liquidation scenario. Unit Corporation moves strongly into upstream E&P at precisely the wrong time; midstream would have been the better play. What is this acreage worth? In upstream E&P transactions, properties tend to be valued upon current free cash flow. Buyers want to step into already profitable operations that are not reliant on them bringing either new efficiencies to the business or reliant on economies of scale (e.g., contiguous acreage). This makes the upstream assets, which would likely have to go to two separate buyers (one for the Upper Gulf Coast, one for the Mid-Continent) tough assets to shop for sale in a rough commodity environment. But they do have value.

Contract Drilling

The Contract Drilling business is really a divisive story. On the one hand, the company has a fleet of older SCR rigs primarily located in out of favor regions in Oklahoma, Colorado, North Dakota, and Wyoming. I mention this only because most of us are familiar with the fact that overall rig counts in the industry are declining as producers cut back on exploration. Since 2016, what I view as the company's core markets excluding Texas never recovered to the extent the rig count did elsewhere and have also led to the downside in the recent unwinding of active rigs operating onshore in the United States.

*Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Data

While these SCR rigs are pad capable and can be modified to meet customer requirements, many still do not have walkable or skid systems. This is older technology as much of the industry has moved towards A/C ("alternating current") rigs. SCR rigs are direct current which does not have as great of accuracy or control even in the hands of a skilled operator. As wells continue to see longer laterals and more complicated drill patterns, that control cuts down on time. Likewise, the programming options on newer A/C rigs eliminate mistakes on these wells while also being fuel efficient. A/C rigs are nearly overwhelmingly preferred by drillers today, impacting utilization. In 2019, segment-wide utilization at Unit Corporation was just 35%. These rigs just cannot find consistent work, and this is even after selling a lot of junk. In 2018, the company took a $148mm impairment charge against this legacy contract drilling equipment, cutting its rig fleet from 96 to 57 - the firm received $26mm in scrap proceeds. This write-off was made up entirely of these SCR systems. Of the remaining 44 SCR rigs, just 8 are operating today under contract.

This negativity contrasts starkly against the portfolio of BOSS drilling rig, a design that the company first put into place in 2013. Management, quite rightly, decided to enter the super-spec drilling rig market in order to cater to higher end customers. In stark contrast to the dated SCR portfolio, the BOSS platform has all of the bells and whistles: multi-direction walking, a state of the art racking system, high horsepower, and D/C operation with dual fuel capability. It's a great product and platform. Since the inception of the program in 2013, the firm has managed to maintain a 100% contracted rate on its BOSS rigs; this includes the mid-2015 to mid-2016 swoon that saw more than 60% of rigs idled nationally.

*Source: Unit Corporation, September 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 26

Just to reinforce the value of this design, when the firm completed its thirteenth BOSS rig - set to operate in the Permian Basin - the counterparty walked and terminated the contract early due to the tough commodities market. Unit Corporation was able to find a new contract for this rig immediately - there was no downtime. These rigs cost around $25mm to make based on management commentary, are funded fully upfront, and are also currently unencumbered. With the bulk of the fleet still quite young (call it a twenty-year useful life, the bulk of rigs are under five years old) there is a lot of embedded value in the BOSS Rig platform, not only the physical equipment but also potentially the patents the company holds on its design.

Midstream

Unit Corporation owns many active gathering systems, twelve gas processing plants, and three natural gas treatment plants across the United States: Northern Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, East Texas, and Appalachia. All told, this represents 1,500 pipelines with 443 mmcf/d of processing capacity, operated under the operating subsidiary "Super Midstream Operating LLC". These are gathering and processing ("G&P") assets with more than 2mm in dedicated acres. Unsurprisingly and in-line with the integrated model, these assets started off as primarily commodity-based but gradually shifted into fee-based contracts (77% of volume) with a large third-party component:

*Source: Unit Corporation, September 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 29

In the most recent quarter, gas gathering volumes are up 14% year over year, processing volumes 5%. However, operating profit of $36mm is down from $44mm the year prior primarily due to that commodity-based portion of the business. Ethane pricing was so low that processing facilities were placed into ethane rejection, essentially allowing what is normally a product with higher value above natural gas to not be separated. Similarly, under the non fee-based business it operates some assets under (primarily processing), Unit Corporation gets a cut of the gas and liquids it processes. With pricing down, that portion of the business is earning less profit. Nonetheless, these assets still generate substantial free cash. Per management commentary, third party operators continue to add wells in the area, offsetting some of the declines that are likely coming down the pipe as Unit Corporation slows its own well completion activities.

In March of last year, Unit Corporation sold a 50% equity interest in Superior to SP Investor Holdings, a joint venture between OPTrust and Partners Group, two global private equity players, for $300mm. In speaking with bankers familiar with the deal, I was told that the buyers were interested in buying the entire business outright. At the time, Unit Corporation wanted to raise funds to continue to develop its upstream business but wanted to retain control; this is why this was structured as a 50/50 joint venture where Unit Corporation retained operational control of Superior. Note that the company has invested in these midstream assets since, spending roughly $60mm (given my peg of maintenance capital expenditures) since the close of the deal on growth. This spend has only increased the value. While it is no guarantee that SP Investor Holdings would still be willing to buy out the midstream assets for $300mm today, this was a solid signal on the value embedded within the midstream assets.

How This Impacts The Bonds

There are a couple of ways this impacts the bonds. Number one, investors have to feel confident that Unit Corporation can still service its debt going forward: that means free cash flow. Number two, if cash flow is not there, the asset value has to be there that a better operator is willing to pay for this to come around. In my opinion, Unit Corporation does have a path to free cash flow in 2020 as it stands today. I'm a bit more optimistic than Wall Street, but even under current consensus the company is expected to generate $280mm in EBITDA. With $51mm in projected higher interest expense post exchange, no likely tax burden given losses, and a cut capital budget to the $225mm range, Unit Corporation can skirt along and service its new debt load. Note that the firm cut its capital budget to $186mm in 2016 and $256mm in 2017 in response to lower pricing, it can do so again:

*Source: Unit Corporation, September 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 8

Given that, there is little risk in my opinion of this being a bleed-out for buyers now. The company should not (and hopefully will not) go on a borrowing spree while this debt issue hangs around. If it keeps free cash flow flattish which appears attainable given the above and current expectations, the debt issue should not continue to spiral.

What about net asset value? If Unit Corporation does default and is unable to service its debt, how would it be valued in a bankruptcy? I've explored this below:

Given current prices, I believe that Unit Corporation proved developed producing ("PDP") reserves will be written down to a $695mm carried value from $984mm last year. Proved Undeveloped ("PUD") assets just do not carry weight in this market and have little to no value in a sale. My assumptions were as follows:

Bear: 0.3x NAV on forecast PV-10 PDP reserves, BOSS Rigs sold at less than 50% of build, 35% haircut to the minority sale of Superior in early 2018

0.3x NAV on forecast PV-10 PDP reserves, BOSS Rigs sold at less than 50% of build, 35% haircut to the minority sale of Superior in early 2018 Base: 0.45x NAV on forecast PV-10 PDP reserves, BOSS Rigs sold at 60% of new build cost, Superior sale in line with prior comp

0.45x NAV on forecast PV-10 PDP reserves, BOSS Rigs sold at 60% of new build cost, Superior sale in line with prior comp Bull: 0.60x NAV on PV-10 PDP reserves, BOSS rigs sold at cost, Superior sale slightly better than 2018 due to recent investment

I find myself struggling to back into a situation where the Senior Secured bonds especially do not see recovery. Readers should explore publicly-traded comps, particularly for the drilling business. Drilling/pressure pumping peers include Nabors Industries (NBR), Noble Energy (NBL), Helmerich & Payne (HP), and Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN). Unit Drilling earns higher EBITDA margin than most of these players. As a group, they trade at between 4.0x EBITDA (Patterson-UTI) and 7.8x EBITDA (Noble Energy). Due to the contracted nature of the BOSS Rigs and general 100% utilization, the Contract Drilling segment at Unit Corporation easily earns $90mm in EBITDA next year. I've haircut these assets quite heavily, other analysts such as at Debtwire used publicly-traded comps to back into some outright nutty valuations on this firm, including Debtwire below (behind paywall) which actually tried to pitch nearly $10.00/share in residual value to equity in research just two months ago. We are not all that far off on midstream - I think everyone is looking at the 2018 50% sale comp - but they have much higher valuations embedded for both the Upstream and Contract Drilling Businesses:

Likewise, credit research shop BTIG has been heavy bulls here for most of 2019, actually pitching this as a Top Idea (Note - BTIG's Top Idea has no relation to Seeking Alpha Top Ideas) when the bonds were in the 70s. Also in September, the research shop stated that (behind paywall):

We continue to believe that Unit Corp has enough unencumbered assets with which it may refinance the 6.625% notes due 2021: 14 BOSS rigs; 50% plus control of the midstream assets and a PDP/PDNP PV10 value of $933mm at year end 2018. While we understand that in the current environment a refinancing may be difficult, the company has time to structure a reasonable refinancing prior to the bonds becoming current liabilities in 2Q20.

BTIG and DebtWire turned out to be off in their belief that the company would be able to traditionally refinance in some form and avoid a default label, the latter more close given they speculated a senior piece and subordinated convertible instrument would be necessary. Anecdotally, this is important as I think many have continued to underestimate the lack of access to credit in the energy markets - including debt analysts themselves. However, unless you ascribe zero value to the upstream assets, I find it to be a remarkable challenge to back into a case where the Senior Secureds especially do not make full recovery in a liquidation scenario.

Hedging Risks, Takeaways

This is not an investment for the faint of heart. Buyers of the bonds today are stepping into a complex restructuring of finances with many large players involved. These notes could see a lot of volatility, especially if heavy hitters do not want to play ball because they have no interest in taking a haircut. In many ways, this is the biggest risk. Proration is also a risk. If nearly everyone opts into the Seniors, it is likely that everyone ends up with a 33% allocation of the Juniors as well which have a weaker recovery case in a bad energy market. Likewise, if not enough owners agree to the exchange, this could force the firm into selling assets into a tough market. Given the company's roots in Contract Drilling, it would most likely aim for sales of the other two divisions first. That brings about risks as upstream gas acreage is not the hottest commodity right now. This is especially true if the minority owner of Superior is not interested in buying the rest of the asset pool. Ironically enough, the fact that Unit Corporation is a material shipper might mean those buyers want nothing to do with heightened exposure given their duress.

If buyers wish to hedge, shorting the actual Unit Corporation common is likely no longer the best idea. There is very limited availability and most brokers will classify it as hard to borrow. Instead, investors likely could make a synthetic hedge via upstream natural gas players in the Mid-Continent (Apache (APA), Chesapeake (CHK) have presence in the Granite Wash for instance) or through some of the other contract drillers (Helmerich & Payne, Patterson-UTI Energy, others) where liquidity is better and borrowing costs are not astronomical.

To me, there is theoretical value here in a liquidation - but only if management is given time and not forced into making rash decisions. My hope is that cooler heads prevail and the exchange is taken up by most of the bondholders. It's a good deal for all given the situation. Investors pick up a double digit coupon easily backed by hard assets, with the opportunity for more once the New Notes are refinanced down the line in a (hopefully) better credit market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNT BONDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.