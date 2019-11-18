Berkshire Hathaway Sells Another 1.6 Million Sirius XM Holdings Shares

Since the middle of 2011, I have written extensively about Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI). This includes more than 350 articles and thousands of comments. More recently, most of the articles have been restricted to subscription revenue updates about the Connected Vehicle Services business of Sirius or the discount of the Liberty Sirius Group tracking stocks (LSXMA) (LSXMB) (LSXMK) to the underlying Sirius XM asset. (For those less familiar with Liberty's tracking stocks structure, they might find this recent article titled A Look At The Discounts Of The Sirius XM Tracking Stocks useful.)

My original interest in writing about Sirius XM Holdings was mostly because I owned stock in Sirius, which at times has exceeded 50,000 shares. However, it was also because I was intrigued by the plethora of performance metrics published by Sirius and how they could be used to analyze past, present and future performance. Sirius has also been a stock that I have frequently traded, although that trading has recently been curtailed (I have made no trades since late October), and my ownership is currently less than 1000 shares.

Still, I read most of the news items and comments about Sirius on Seeking Alpha, and will often comment when I see my "name" or I feel I have something to add. One such recent comment that caught my interest was the following by @Ol' Blue Eyes:

What do we think of this, on Bershire [sic] Hathaway's transactions last quarter. "Sirius XM Holdings: The 0.40% SIRI stake was purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $4.08 and $4.61. Q2 2017 saw selling: ~20% reduction at prices between $4.70 and $5.50. The stock is currently at $6.98. This quarter saw marginal trimming." A marginal trimming? I didn't think that he owned enough of the Sirius (as opposed to tracker) shares to be able to do much trimming. NEW|15 Nov 2019, 01:12 PM

To quickly answer the question, "A marginal Trimming?" Berkshire still owned a lot of Sirius XM Holdings shares (nearly 138 million prior to the cited sale) and the quarter did show marginal trimming - by my calculation ~1.2%. This particular article will briefly address that comment and focus on Berkshire's investments in Sirius XM Holdings and the Liberty Sirius Group tracking stocks.

Background

In late 2016 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) began acquiring shares of both Sirius and the Liberty Sirius tracking stocks. The purchases were initially made by Ted Weschler, one of two investment managers hired by Warren Buffett. Shortly after those Weschler purchases were made, Buffett also made additional purchases. We can infer the sequence of events by seeing whose name appeared on the various SEC filings.

As noted in the cited comment, the shares had a quick run from late 2016 through Q2 of 2017. This should have come as no surprise, since once it is revealed that Berkshire has bought or sold a position, investors can quickly see movements in share prices of those stocks that were bought or sold. (The movements are often referred to as the Warren Buffett Effect.) By Q2 of 2017 it was revealed that Weschler had sold off 20% of the original Sirius XM Holdings shares. Both before and after the sale, Berkshire (and Weschler personally) still owned a lot more of those Sirius XM Holdings shares indirectly through the Liberty Sirius tracking shares.

In the summer of 2017 I wrote an article, noting that the tracking shares were trading at a discount of ~17% to the underlying Sirius shares, an article that included the following:

Berkshire's preferred form of ownership through the trackers is evident by both recent transactions [the 20% sale] and total dollars invested. During the second quarter, Berkshire continued acquiring the tracking stock, making its most recent purchases during the last week of May, when it brought the total number of Liberty SiriusXM Group Series C shares owned by Berkshire to 31,090,985. It also increased its stake in the Series A shares, bringing that total to 14,860,360 shares. The total market value of these two positions is more than $2 billion.

At the time, I had also indicated that each of the tracking shares represented 9.41 shares of Sirius XM Holdings, offset by approximately $0.33 of net debt per tracking share. It seemed reasonable to assume that Weschler and Buffett were both loading up on the trackers with the expectation that Liberty would be able to narrow or eliminate the discount built into the trackers.

Where We Are Today

Berkshire had made no further changes to its ownership of Sirius XM Holdings shares or Liberty Sirius Group tracking shares since that Q2 2017 sale until "now". The recent 13F filing by Berkshire showed that the Sirius XM Holdings shares dropped to 136,275,729 shares of SIRI, down 1,640,000 (or 1.2%) from the previous filing made after the close of Q2 2019. It's such an incredibly small move, one wonders why it was made at all. However, it is probably more interesting to look at the current price of the trackers vs. the "value" of the underlying assets.

We know that the Liberty Sirius Group has been buying back its own shares, thereby increasing the number of Sirius XM Holdings shares per each tracking share. While I have not yet done a detailed update of the calculation of the discounts of the tracking shares following the 2019 Q3 Liberty results, we do know that the net debt per tracking share had increased to ~$2.39, and the number of Sirius XM Holdings shares per tracker had increased to 9.9584 shares, as of the end of Q2 2019.

Using recent prices for Sirius and the tracking shares we can get a reasonable approximation of the discounts as of the close on November 15th:

Sirius XM Holdings closing price = $6.92,

and since each tracking share represented ~9.9584 Sirius Holdings shares (at the end of Q2), each tracker should have a value of

($6.92 x 9.9584) - $2.39 = $66.52

The Liberty Sirius tracking shares closed at:

Series A (or LSXMA) - $47.01

Series C (or LSXMK) - $46.89

This would indicate that the above tracking stocks implied discounts are:

Series A ($66.52 - $47.01) / $66.52 = 29.32%

Series C ($66.52 - $46.89) / $66.52 = 29.51%

Both Sirius and the trackers have moved higher since the Berkshire purchases. However, instead of the discounts narrowing or being eliminated, they have widened substantially, and the trackers have significantly underperformed the Sirius XM Holdings shares. While I believe that Weschler and Buffett will eventually be proven to be correct in their assessment, so far the trackers haven't been a stellar choice for Berkshire.

Additional Disclosures

For those wondering about my current positions:

I have been long Sirius for more than a dozen years, but hold less than 1000 shares as I write this, mostly because I think the stock is overvalued, or at least fully valued, as it sits near $7 per share. What about the trackers? Although Sirius pays only a token dividend, Liberty pays no dividend at all. Liberty's Sirius tracking stocks have included some unusual debt instruments and non-debt assets, occasionally making it difficult to price the shares. I also have chosen not to invest in the tracking shares since I often sell long-term covered call options against my long positions, especially if the price moves against me. Liberty options are limited to approximately six months whereas with Sirius I have far more choices when it comes to selling long-term covered calls and can currently go out to 2022. I currently have no plans to attempt trading Sirius.

Endnotes

As my SA ID implies, I tend to focus on number crunching. The comment that was quoted above stated "The 0.40% SIRI stake ..." I don't know where the quote and the 0.40% figure originated, but it is a puzzling figure and appears that there was either an error or a typo.

Berkshire's SIRI stake was ~172 million shares at the end of 2016. Since Sirius XM Holdings had 4.74 billion shares outstanding at the end of 2016, the original Berkshire "stake" would have been ~3.6%, and could have been rounded up to 4%.

However, after Berkshire reduced their SIRI stake to 137,915,729 in early 2017, that "stake" would have fallen below 3%. Since that time the percentage represented by those shares has risen as a result of the ongoing share buybacks, interrupted by a brief boost in shares outstanding related to the acquisition of Pandora. Regardless, the stake is not 4% and has never approached 0.40%.

Finally, the recent 13F filing by Berkshire indicated that Berkshire currently owns 136,275,729 shares of SIRI, down 1,640,000 (or 1.2%, and again, not close to the 0.40%) from the previous filing after the close of Q2 2019. As of the date of the Sirius XM Holdings Q3 2019 10Q, the Sirius XM Holdings share count was at 4,423,719,942, and the current Berkshire stake of 136,275,729 shares would be 3.01% of that figure.

Regardless, the comment gave me an opportunity to take another look at the discounts in the tracking stocks and observe how much it had widened.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no immediate plans to buy or sell any of the stocks mentioned in this article, although I may write a $7 2021 covered call against my small SIRI long position at any time.