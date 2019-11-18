Hemfosa Fastigheter - Buying More After Beneficial M&A

As it stands, Hemfosa's common share is trading below the value/share of the offer, providing a potential opportunity for those with access to the common stock.

The proposed M&A would position Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget (I Norden) as the largest player when it comes to social infrastructure in all of the Nordics.

The Hemfosa Board has unanimously recommended that shareholders accept the bid. The bid is valued at 23.521 billion SEK.

News broke this morning that Hemfosa Fastigheter has received a mix and match-offer at a market premium of 120 SEK/share (as well as an offer at a slight premium for pref. shareholders).

So, the initial problem here is that the target company does not currently have an ADR. It's not possible to easily trade Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden (No Symbol) on the American stock exchange. I'm hoping this will change going forward, especially given the size of the new company. Until then, however, the homepage for the company can be found here.

I own a fairly large position in Hemfosa Fastigheter (OTC:HMFFF). It's my second-largest real estate position.

Let's look at what sort of changes my portfolio will be expecting as a result of this, and what you, as an investor, may do as a result of this potential M&A.

2.8% of My Portfolio is being M&A'ed

When I bought Hemfosa Fastigheter, it was a fairly high-yielding (~5%), defensive real estate company. Then came the company split wherein Hemfosa split its defensive, low-yielding real estate portfolio (maintained as Hemfosa) and its higher-risk, high-yielding office/real estate portfolio to the new company Nyfosa (No Symbol).

At the time of the split, my original position had appreciated almost 60%, including dividends. I kept the spinoff Nyfosa, an opportunistic real estate company, because of the belief in management and the excellent initial numbers.

The current returns on the position of the spin-off is another 66% from IPO - in capital appreciation in less than a year. All told, the returns have been in low triple-digits in less than 3 years.

Needless to say, the company/ies have been excellent investments, even if the dividend in the core company was slashed to below 2.6% YoC (now below 2% on current share price) and the recurring dividend payout hasn't been fantastic in terms of national or international peers.

So, the offer. Let's take a look at the details.

Mix & match offer of 5.5 common shares of SBB per common share of Hemfosa (55% of the total Hemfosa Company Share Value)

Mix & match offer of 120 SEK per common share of Hemfosa (45% of the total Hemfosa Company Share Value)

There's also a pref. share, which I also own.

Mix & match offer of 5.6 common shares of SBB-D per preferential share of Hemfosa (55% of the total Hemfosa Company Share Value)

Mix & match offer of 195 SEK per preferential share of Hemfosa (45% of the total Hemfosa Company Share Value)

The offer's total value is 23.521 billion SEK. This means:

22.7% premium to the closing share price of 102.8 SEK on the 14th of November.

27.2% premium of the 1-month share price for the common share of Hemfosa Fastigheter.

50.6% premium compared to company EPRA NAV as of 30th September 2019 (83.75 SEK).

The companies current financials look like this, with potentially merged financials (very roughly) based on recent company filings back in 2018.

(Source: Author's Calculation based on 2018 financial reports, key indices translated)

The premium is excellent. My stance has always been that Hemfosa, while obviously overvalued in terms of peers, has a high value due to its defensive holdings, tenant stability (governmental/state rent contracts) and relatively limited exposure outside of Sweden. This offer in some ways confirms this view.

So just what is Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden?

SBB - Similar to Hemfosa, but much younger

Let's look at some fluff.

The company’s business concept is to be a natural and dependable partner to the public sector in the Nordics through owning, managing and developing community properties with a long-term approach. The company shall also own, manage and develop housing with a long-term approach and, as a community developer and long-term partner of municipalities, county councils and government authorities, work actively to create building rights for housing. (Source: SBB Norden)

The company was founded by a former social-democratic politician, Ilja Batljan, with a focus on residential and social infrastructure, with a long-term ownership goal, management as well as further development of rental and social properties. The company also carries out property development where cash flow properties can be converted into building rights (for residential properties).

The company's ambition is to that social infrastructure holdings with long contracts and defensive residentials comprise 80-90% of the portfolio. The company's portfolio, as of 2018, consisted of 570 properties across the Nordic region in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland.

That's the big difference between the two countries - exposure. Whereas Hemfosa is a mostly Swedish company with Swedish real estate, SBB has a more Nordic exposure and ambitions. What does this mean?

Well, first of all, it means FX and the risks associated with this. We have the Danish crown, the Norwegian crown, the Swedish crown, and the Euro. Secondly, it means exposure increases. One could say that the 4 nations are similar - but as we know from my series on the 4 countries, the 4 Nordic countries (including Finland) are actually significant in some respects.

However - all of them are social democratic welfare states with a high public sector - this much is true.

Some quick key ratios for the company before we move on:

Occupancy of 96.2% (2018)

Equity ratio of 41%

LTV ratio of 53%

SBB is in the midst of their own restructuring. The company is actively divesting non-core assets, such as offices and industrial buildings, which it still holds on its books as part of the company it used to be. At the same time, they're actively acquiring companies all across the board, with Hemfosa being their largest M&A to date.

To say that the growth here has been explosive would be an understatement. To say that the CEO of the company isn't a controversial figure would also be untrue, so a quick look here.

Explosive growth and controversies

(Source: Fastighetstidningen)

Ilja Batljan, the CEO of SBB, is an entrepreneur of the highest order. In a time of 3 years, he's turned an investment into the first real estate holding (an elderly care home in a small city) in the company he founded into a 25B SEK real estate company.

He was fired from his job as vice president for the semi-state owned real estate company Riksbyggen AB due to making real estate deals in his private company - something which the company charter/rules did not disallow him to do, but which, according to the board, should have been "intuitively understood".

I mentioned he's been a politician for the largest part of his career - well, not just any politician.

For some time, he was considered the potential replacement as the party leader for the Swedish Social Democrats, effectively making him a potential prime minister candidate.

This never actually occurred, but the discussions did. He did, however, hold a great deal of political influence and know-how, something he no doubt carries with him to this day and uses to influence to his advantage the many real estate deals he does, many of which have governmental tenants/customers.

Other than that, the man holds a Ph.D. in demography and planning for elderly care, as well as a bachelor in economics, has worked as on several levels in the governmental state organizations and was the highest-ranking politician on the list for "101 talents" when a financial paper listed the most capable investment people in Sweden.

Understandably, this sort of career and trajectory brings with it strong opinions.

Regardless of these opinions, however, the company has over the past 2 years alone:

Updated its financial targets, an LTV-level of 60% (down from 65%) and a higher interest coverage ratio of 1.8X (up from 1.5X).

S&P Global issued a BB-rating with a stable outlook in early 2018 as well as a BB-positive rating from Fitch. The company discontinued their relationship with Moody's, judging two rating agencies to be enough. At the time of writing, SBB has an S&P global credit rating of BBB-, investment-grade. The justification is the stable rental income and high-quality low-risk portfolio of specifically Nordic properties where municipal and governmental organizations/structures stand as a guarantee for rentals.

Acquired multiple elderly care homes/care properties in Finland, a large school in Norway and multiple JV investments. The company also bought several social infrastructure properties, apartment rentals and expanded existing JVs across the entire Nordic region.

Issued a large amount of debt in the form of unsecured bonds, hybrid bonds and notes of 750M, 300M, coming at interest rates of 2.9%-4%, only to later refinance debt at better interest.

Continually repurchased earlier and current bonds at relatively high interest rates of STIBOR3M + 6.25% (an example) in order to refinance at lower rates through hybrid bonds, senior notes, and unsecured notes.

Invested in multiple building rights, which are being sold continually to Swedish residential developers.

Established a massive JV in the form of Studentbostäder I Sverige, together with two other large real estate firms, of which SBB will own 23%.

Issued new equity through the class D share, providing 1,290M SEK in proceeds.

....and much more, as can be viewed in the annual report. (Source)

I see the work done thanks to insight on part of the company/the CEO as to how these organizations work/how to gain leverage. This is not surprising in the least, considering the CEO's extensive political background. It is, however, rare to see someone with that background in Sweden applying the know-how as public as this.

Valuations, risk, and details

Some deep-diving into company numbers show us a few positive things when it comes to the company.

The largest tenant of the company isn't actually a municipality (in terms of SEK in rental income), it's the DNB Bank (OTCPK:DNBHF) of Norway. The company's 10 largest tenants, seen below...

(Source: 2018 Annual Report)

...make up about 31.9% of the total company annual rental income as of 2018. This may have been considered a risk, were the tenants not the ones mentioned above. They include governmental healthcare, universities, courts and the largest city in Sweden, which in terms of cash flow are virtual guarantees.

Current lease maturities are excellent.

(Source: 2018 Annual Report)

The dilution as a result of the M&A will, of course, be extreme - but still proportionally small, given that the company's real estate portfolio will more than double in terms of NAV, and the number of shares outstanding will "only" increase by 90.78%. There is of course also the cash that's being paid, given that the offer is a Mix & Match, but given the company's credit rating and the relatively modest LTV ratio at this time compared to peers - as in, it's not yet considered "risky", everything seems at least on paper to be within reason.

(Source: 3Q19 Report)

The company now holds 58% of its real estate holdings in urban areas, and 94% of the pre-M&A portfolio is social infrastructure, with 34% residential rental properties.

The fact is, that the beneficial tenancy structure of the company's properties, a high occupancy ratio is, while not guaranteed, in most cases an almost-foregone conclusion.

Occupancy is well over 95% at this time, and the addition of Hemfosa's equally defensive holdings will do very little to change this fact. The only thing that can change the risk factor regarding governmental tenants is large-scale reorganizations and closures of, for instance, a specific care home due to budgetary concerns. Fortunately, such decisions are nearly always predicated by years of discussions and negotiation, giving the company ample time to react and either divest or find new tenants.

That is not speaking to rental residential properties, which, due to Sweden's housing problems, are currently in extreme demand across the country - even in rural areas. Every area in Sweden is currently having a shortage of residential properties - meaning that most every rent is paid at a premium.

The company has combined excellent timing - low interest rates and times where municipalities are performing badly, requiring them to divest assets to balance books - with excellent knowledge, which has enabled the explosive growth that we're seeing on part of this company in a matter of 3 years. This, together with other tailwinds, has enabled the company to maintain and even grow its equity ratio over a very short time, currently standing at over 40%, which can be compared to some of the truly massive real estate companies in Sweden. It has enabled them to forego the otherwise-necessary slower growth of other real estate companies, where long-term rebalancing of liabilities and assets and injections of capital have been necessary, instead showing us the same sort of process, but on a much, much shorter time period.

Over the past 9 months, the company has refinanced substantial amounts of debt, going from an average interest rate in its long-term debt to 1.75% (from 2.49%). On an international peer level, where interest rates of upwards 4% are considered good, this is amazing. On a Swedish level, this is excellent as well.

During 3Q19, the company also:

Doubled company operational cash flow to 507M SEK (255M).

Increased the company's real estate NAV to about 30.8B SEK.

EPRA NAV increase amounting to 13.11 SEK/share (11.55).

Moved from a smaller listing to the Nasdaq large-cap market.

Set new financial goals of an equity ratio of at least 45%, loan ratio of no more than 30% with an interest coverage ratio of at least 3X. The company also targets a BBB+ Investment-Grade credit rating and changed the dividend policy.

Looking at the company's relatively short history - including the history when it wasn't publicly listed, we can see across metrics that the company has been excellent at growing shareholder capital/book value per share over the short time it's been in business (2019 Q3)

(Source: Börsdata, BV/Share)

Revenue/share and EPS show similar developments over time. Given the company's rocket-like expansion, however, the share price has not tracked book value quite as expansively, and the current share price is close to 1.0X in terms of BV - albeit up from 2018 levels.

(Source: Börsdata)

The fact is, most NTM and LTM valuation metrics don't have sufficient data to portray a justified under- or overvaluation. The variation/spread is so wild - ranging from NTM P/E of 9.96X to 33X - that it becomes irrelevant (source: TIKR.com). In such situations, I view the best way of valuing the company by looking at book value and shareholder equity and how this develops over time. For now, this is positive, and the company at the very least shows what I see as very little overvaluation.

Intrinsic value calculations, however, don't meet the specs here. There is, as I view it, insufficient data.

Dividend

The expected dividend for the coming year, with the policy of continually increasing dividends, is going to be 0.6SEK/share, paid quarterly, making the company a rare, quarterly dividend payer in Sweden. The yield on current market price/share is around 2.7-3%, making it admirably conservative on part of the company in combination with the other conservative financial goals.

it also means that my YoC/portfolio dividend won't change materially as a result of this M&A.

Conclusion

One of my largest real estate holdings is being M&A'ed and barring something truly unexpected, the deal will go through in December of 2019. In terms of annual projected dividend, very little will change - a small gain in the order of about $200 more per year, provided that the dividend hike goes through.

The main consideration is whether SBB is a worthy portfolio successor to Hemfosa - and the simple fact is, the company really lacks the history at this time to prove that question either as a "yay" or "nay". Were this an M&A in any other sector, done by a company with a similarly short history, I may very likely divest the position and elect to cash out in order to invest in something different.

The reasons I'm not doing this are:

CEO background and performance, amounting to trust in management.

The company's balance sheet consists of high-value, non-optional (for tenants) real estate holdings which in today's (and tomorrow's) market in Sweden will not deteriorate markedly in value over time, even in a changing interest environment, making them truly excellent assets.

The company's comparatively low indebtedness, easy access to cheap capital with the aforementioned assets as collateral if need be, safeguarded by conservative tenants.

Large stakes in the company by several individuals with proven backgrounds in Nordic real estate, providing the know-how and motivation to keep the company running well and profitably - similar to current Hemfosa.

Because of these things, several of Buffett's investment rules are actually fulfilled despite the company's short lifespan. However:

The M&A without a question marks a shift in risk, given SBB's relatively new position on the market, arriving at a "normal" listing only months ago. While I can see no fundamental reasons looking at income statements, balance sheet and cash flows, filings or local market know-how (the value of residential/social real estate in Sweden) to in any way doubt future company performance, there is at least one question that warrants scrutiny going forward.

The company derives revenue/profits from selling development rights. These are not rental properties as such, but the fact is that fair-value investment properties in the assets portion on the company's sheet as of 2018 includes a not-insignificant position (1331M SEK of 25 242 358 MSEK carrying amount of 2018) of building rights priced through local pricing method, buried in the notes in the annual report (Source) .

These properties/rights do not generate rent, and their value is assessed through comparing similar building rights - but any interest in these properties, and as such, their value, is dependent on the overall financial health and appeal of development/construction overall.

In bad years, these development/building rights may have to be manually depreciated to form a better picture of just what the company's actual property values are if the company doesn't write them down. Land that cannot be developed due to lack of interest can't rightly be considered an appealing asset - at least not at those prospective valuations.

Aside from that and the company's relative youth, I see very little reason to doubt or consider this company a higher-risk holding than Hemfosa was - and that is why I'm sticking to my holding.

Until SBB gets an ADR - which I hope will happen - this will, as such (and provided the deal goes through), be my final article on Hemfosa Fastigheter AB (or the following holders of their properties).

This leads me to my current stance.

Stance

First, if you own shares of Hemfosa Fastigheter in a way that entitles you to make a decision on the merger and whether to receive cash or stock, my stance is that you should consider choosing the maximum amount of common stock in SBB available to you as opposed to cash value.

That is the choice I will make, at least.

Secondly, because Hemfosa common shares on the Nordic market currently trade well below the cash offer value of 120 SEK/share, I also see this as a good opportunity to add to my already-existing position both for cash (as I consider it likely the deal will go through) or for shares (as I consider it likely that SBB shares will appreciate quickly following the deal). I've in fact bought a small size today in anticipation of this.

However, because the number of readers with actual access to Hemfosa common shares on the Nordic market may indeed be somewhat limited, you need to pay attention to just what will happen to your ADRs and at what price they'll be liquidated.

Technically, it should be liquidated at a price equaling 120 SEK/share (they are Hemfosa shares after all). Because of FX as well as regulations regarding ADRs, however, I would say that anyone seeking to invest for either short-term or long-term profit here who does not have access to the Nordic common share "HEMF" on the Stockholm exchange either through a broker or electronic trading needs to exercise great care and do their due diligence.

If I owned the ADR, I would not play around here - and I might sell preemptively, after checking with my bank just what the terms are.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMFFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the stockholm-traded ticker HEMF