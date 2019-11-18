Penns Woods Bancorp's Loan Decline Is Disconcerting

The quarterly dividend is expected to be maintained at $0.31 per share, implying a dividend yield of 3.98%.

An expected decline in loans and compression in margin is anticipated to lead to earnings decline in 2020.

Penns Woods Bancorp's (PWOD) loan portfolio declined once again in the third quarter. Based on a bleak outlook, the loan book is expected to continue to decline next year, which will lead to a decrease in earnings. NIM compression is expected to further pressurize earnings next year.

Loans Likely to Continue to Decline

PWOD's net loans decreased in the third quarter due to a decline in the municipal loan portfolio. The loan portfolio has declined for the last three quarters on linked quarter basis, which signals deep-rooted issues in PWOD's market. Going forward, further worsening is expected due to economic slowdown in PWOD's operating region.

PWOD operates in Pennsylvania and focuses on residential and commercial real estate, which make up more than 70% of total loans. Given PWOD's reliance on residential mortgages, Pennsylvania's unemployment numbers is a good gauge of the strength of the company's credit demand. As can be seen from the chart below, the state's unemployment has not fared well recently, which bodes ill for demand of PWOD's products going forward.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, Pennsylvania's GDP was down to 1.7% in the second quarter of 2019, from 3.3% in the first quarter. The economic growth in the second quarter was below the national average of 2.0%.

Based on the outlook for PWOD's operating region, I'm expecting the company's loan portfolio to decline by 2% next year. The table below shows my estimates for loans as well as other key balance sheet items.

High Interest Rate Sensitivity to Lead to Margin Compression

PWOD's net interest margin, NIM, is quite interest rate sensitive, as shown by the management's simulation model. The model estimates that a 100bps instantaneous decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 6.07% in the next one year, provided the balance sheet is held constant. The following table, taken from the third quarter 10-Q filing, gives the results of the interest rate sensitivity simulation.

As I'm not expecting any further rate cut, my forecasts incorporate a decrease of only 75bps. After incorporating my interest rate assumption, my asset and liability growth assumption, and management's guidance related to interest rate sensitivity, I'm expecting PWOD's NIM to decrease by 6bps in 4QFY19, 5bps in 1QFY20, and 4bps in 2QFY20. For full year FY20 I'm expecting average NIM to be 11bps below the average NIM for 2019.

Earnings to Decline by 8%

Mostly due to an expected decline in loan and compression in NIM, I'm expecting PWOD's earnings to decline by 8% year over year in 2020. Higher expected non-interest income and lower non-interest expenses are likely to offset some of the detrimental impact of NIM and loan decline. The table below shows my earning estimates for 2020 (please note that historical earnings per share numbers have not been adjusted for the recent stock split).

PWOD Offering Dividend Yield of 3.98%

I expect PWOD to maintain its quarterly dividend in 2020 at the current level of $0.31 per share. The dividend and earning estimates suggest a payout ratio of 55% for 2020, which is manageable. Furthermore, PWOD's total capital to risk weighted assets ratio was reported at 11.5% at the end of September 2019, which is above the regulatory requirement of 10.5% (including capital conservation buffer). Thus the threat to dividends from regulatory capital adequacy requirements is limited. The dividend expectation implies a forward dividend yield of 3.98%.

Equity to Increase by 4.5%

Retained earnings are expected to increase equity book value by 4.5% year over year in 2020. This will lead to book value per share of $23.34 by the end of next year.

PWOD has 513,669 shares remaining to be bought under its share buy-back program, which may reduce equity in the coming quarters. The company did not buy any shares during the third quarter, which suggests that the market price is greater than what the management considers to be attractive. Due to the chance that the management will forego repurchasing shares in the coming quarters, I have not incorporated any negative effect of treasury shares on PWOD's equity forecast. Investors should keep in mind that the share buy-back plan presents a downside risk to my target price (valuation discussed in the next paragraph).

Valuing at $34.1

I am using the historical equity market capitalization to equity book value ratio to value PWOD. Due to the stock split completed in September 2019, it is more convenient to use the market cap to book ratio instead of price to book value per share ratio. As shown in the table below, PWOD has traded at an average market cap to book value ratio of 1.46 in the past.

Multiplying 1.46 with the forecast equity book value of $164 million gives a target market cap of $240 million. Dividing this number by the new number of shares gives a target price of $34.1 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of 9.3% from PWOD's November 15 closing price.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

Based on the single digit price upside, I'm adopting a neutral rating on PWOD. The stock will become attractive if its price dips to an entry point of $31.0, which is 10% below the target price. I recommend investing at a price that is at or below the entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.