'Gut Check Time'

Correlation isn't causation, but you'd be forgiven for making a loose connection between Donald Trump's "very good [and] cordial meeting" with Jerome Powell on Monday and the President's apparent reluctance to explicitly confirm an agreement in principle between the US and China to roll back tariffs as the trade negotiations progress.

On November 7, Chinese Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said both sides had agreed to lift tariffs in stages as Washington and Beijing work through the various "phases" of what, eventually, will be a comprehensive trade framework.

The market's working assumption is that the September 1 levies will be lifted and the planned December 15 escalation will be shelved as part of the "Phase One" deal. Global Times editor Hu Xijin (who tweets on behalf of the Party) made it clear on November 8 that without tariff relief, no deal will be had, "Phase One" or otherwise, and multiple media outlets ran stories on November 7 citing unnamed US officials as confirming plans to begin rolling back the levies as soon as the interim agreement is sealed.

But, during remarks to reporters two Fridays ago and then again on November 9 and at various intervals since, President Trump has declined to say, definitively, that he has agreed to the rolling back of tariffs this month once the "Phase One" deal is complete.

Well, according to CNBC, Beijing has run out of patience with the situation or, actually, it would be more accurate to say that China is now prepared to be more patient in light of events inside the Beltway. To wit:

The mood in Beijing about a trade deal is pessimistic due to President Donald Trump’s reluctance to roll back tariffs, which China believed the U.S. had agreed to, a government source told CNBC’s Eunice Yoon. The Chinese are looking carefully at the political situation in the U.S. including the impeachment hearings and the presidential election, the source said, adding the officials are wondering if it is more rational to wait things out since it is unclear what Trump’s standing will be even in a few months.

I talked about this at length for readers here in a Saturday post. Specifically, I warned that with stocks having run out to record highs and the Fed inclined to remain on hold in an effort to preserve the "mid-cycle adjustment" characterization of the three rate cuts the committee has delivered since July, it would be dangerous for the President to risk another escalation, especially given the distinct possibility that Beijing could try to wait out the impeachment probe.

On Monday morning, the Fed published a short summary of a rare meeting between Trump, Powell and Steve Mnuchin at the White House which was held "at the President's invitation." The Fed said the three men discussed the economy, growth, employment and inflation and emphasized that Powell did not deviate from what he told Congress last week. The press release also makes it clear that Powell told Trump policy decisions are based solely on data and "non-political analysis."

Trump's said this of the meeting:

Everything was discussed including interest rates, negative interest, low inflation, easing, Dollar strength & its effect on manufacturing, trade with China, E.U. & others, etc.

Yes, "trade with China" and also "Etc."

Not to put too fine a point on it, but it seems pretty clear that the President wanted to get a read on Powell face-to-face before deciding how to approach the final stretch in the negotiations with China on the "Phase One" deal.

Remember, the next tariff escalation is scheduled for December 15, within days of the final FOMC meeting of 2019. The Fed clearly indicated last month that they plan to stay on hold for the rest of the year, and it would not be a stretch to say that Trump discussed the December meeting and its proximity to the expected interim trade agreement with Powell on Monday.

To me, this suggests that Trump really had not made up his mind on whether to grant the kind of tariff relief everyone expects as part of the "Phase One" deal. It was just last week when the President lambasted Powell for not cutting rates fast enough. During the same set of remarks (at the Economic Club of New York), he was non-committal about China, despite rampant speculation he would say something definitive.

Ok, so what? The President is engaging in some combination of brinksmanship and showmanship, what else is new?

Well, again, one thing that's "new" is that a major news outlet, citing at least one government official in Beijing, has now reported that the Chinese side may be prepared to wait out the impeachment inquiry. In the meantime, US equities have levitated to six straight weeks of gains.

And it's not just that stocks are perched at records. It's that things are awfully calm out there. For example, the S&P will mark 29 sessions without back-to-back daily losses on Monday, the most since 2005. Average peak-to-trough moves have collapsed, along with realized vol. and correlations.

(Heisenberg)

To be clear, this state of affairs is some semblance of stable for the time being. With volatility having been consistently suppressed since mid-October, vol.-control funds could likely withstand a pretty sharp selloff without triggering dangerous de-leveraging and dealers are still long gamma, potentially helping to keep things "pinned."

(Heisenberg)

At the same time, corporates are coming out of their blackouts, so the buyback bid is there - or at least that's the common refrain whenever you want to throw in another factor while making a list of dynamics that could support prices and tamp down volatility.

(Feel free to totally ignore those points when you invariably take to the comments section to accuse me of penning "another bearish" post.)

But, I would continue to suggest that this local stability notwithstanding, President Trump would be taking an unnecessary risk by not acquiescing to tariff rollbacks and thereby undercutting the market by deep-sixing the "Phase One" trade agreement.

Multiples aren't "crazy" right now (per se), but Peter Boockvar (of Bleakley Advisory Group) pointed out on Monday that the S&P's price-to-sales ratio is near the highest level since the peak of the dot-com bubble. Here's a snapshot of multiples and relative valuations from Goldman:

(Goldman)

On the price-to-sales bit, Bloomberg's Michael Regan (a super nice guy and a good Twitter follow, by the way) notes that "charted on a daily basis there's still a little bit of room between the current p/s ratio of 2.27 and the 2000 peak of almost 2.36, but Boockvar's point is loud and clear: We're at 'gut check' levels for valuations of US equities."

That's hardly meant to be an exhortation to sell. As Regan points out, trying to time the market using valuations is a notoriously foolhardy endeavor. Rather, the point is just to say that there's not a lot of cushion on some simple measures in a scenario where the trade talks fall apart.

Importantly, much of the recent pro-cyclical rotation (e.g., out of bonds and cash and into equities with an emphasis on cyclicals) is predicated on the notion that an easing of trade tensions will conspire with the lagged effect of this year's coordinated easing push to engineer an upturn in waylaid global economic indicators. Depending on what you want to look at, we're right on the precipice of an inflection. For instance:

(BofA)

It would be a shame indeed if the rug were to get yanked from beneath everyone at the last minute, especially considering the fact that as of last month, things were still looking pretty dour for a lot of traditional global demand bellwethers. For example, data out Monday showed Singapore's non-oil exports contracted more than expected in October, which marked the eighth-consecutive monthly decline.

For what it's worth, BofA's Bull & Bear Indicator (which has a stellar track record, especially if you're inclined to put a lot of faith in backtesting), is slowly getting back to neutral after flashing a "Buy" signal at the end of August.

(BofA)

And in case you had any lingering questions about what's been in the driver's seat, the bank's Michael Hartnett has the following reminder:

2019 was not data-dependent: Powell ‘19 rate cuts & QE a success…recovery in credit market (US BBB credit 14.1% YTD), housing market (purchase & refi mortgage activity strongest since 2013), stock market (global market cap up $12.1tn YTD), labor market still strong (unemployment 3.6%); Fed now on hold but QE remains supportive for risk (Fed + ECB will buy $420bn assets next 6 months).

Whether you (and/or President Trump) can depend on that going forward is up for debate, though. "Now basically we’re on hold," the Cleveland Fed's Loretta Mester said at an event in Maryland on Monday.

"I would have preferred we just hold the interest rate where it was in the last meeting," she added.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.