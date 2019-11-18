AMD Is A Better Recession Choice Than Peers

AMD’s revenue growth and stock return had the smallest downsides during past recessions. AMD has exhibited the lowest recession risk to the company and to the shareholders.

What a difference just one week makes! For the better part of 2019, the market has been haunted by the notion that a recession is imminent. Trades have been rotated out of cyclical stocks, e.g., tech and semiconductors, and into defensive stocks. However, maybe due to the promising trade talks, the "risk off" trades have been reversed to "risk on" trade starting early November. Shares of Intel (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Nvidia (NVDA) all have advanced significantly as a result. As the economic cycle does not reverse in a week, tech investors should not be complacent. This is why, in this post, I compare the vulnerability of these three archenemies when the recession hits. Even the recession risk subsides "this week," investors should recession-proof their tech holdings ahead of the time.

Macro Risk to the Company

A company's macro risk may be measured by its revenue sensitivity to the volatility of the underlying economic cycle. If a company's revenue correlates closely with the economy (i.e., GDP), the company is considered to have a high macro risk which makes it more vulnerable when a recession comes. On this account, we calculated the correlation between each company's quarterly revenue growth rate and the GDP growth rate. For the time period between 1990 and 2019, both AMD and Nvidia's revenue had a lower correlation with GDP, 0.4 and 0.36 respectively, compared with Intel's 0.53. Using this measure, Intel had a higher macro risk than AMD and Nvidia.

Macro Risk to Investors

Since shareholders only receive return from the shares they own, it is more relevant to apply the same logic to the relationship between stock return and GDP growth rate. In this case, the stock return correlation generally confirms the company revenue growth correlation. Intel's stock return tends to move more closely (0.25) with the GDP growth rate than AMD and Nvidia's stock returns (0.18 and 0.20) (Figure 2). Based on that, AMD stockholders have the lowest macro risk.

Recession Risk

As our main concern is on the vulnerability from recession, we examined how each company (stock) fared in the previous recessions. A recession is defined as "two consecutive quarters with negative GDP growth rates." We computed the average revenue growth and average stock returns during the 4 identified historical recession quarters (Table 2, Figure 3 and Figure 4).

The actual recession performance of the company revenue and stock appears to confirm the measure of macro risk. Both AMD's revenue growth and stock return had the smallest downside (-9% and -2%) during past recessions, while Intel and Nvidia had larger downsides. At least for the last 20 years, AMD had the least vulnerability during recessions. At this point, an obvious question to ask is what makes a company (i.e., AMD) less vulnerable during a recession.

Market Share Growth Trumps Revenue Growth

As a company stock is largely affected by the revenue growth, the total revenue growth can be approximated by the following relationship:

Total Revenue Growth = Organic Revenue Growth + Market Share Gain

For example, AMD's existing products may grow, say 10% next year but the new launches of 2nd gen EPYC may take another 4% market share from Intel for the server market. The simple math above would suggest that AMD's total revenue is expected to grow at least 14% next year.

To distinguish between organic growth and market share growth is important in this case because organic revenue growth is more susceptible to recession than growth from market share gain. Historically, Intel is known to be more affected by the growth of the total revenue than the changes in market share, while AMD used its newly developed better 7nm technology to grab market share from Intel. In a previous post (Table 1), we showed that Intel stock price has been more responsive to revenue growth than to its market share change ($3.27 vs. $0.33), while AMD is just more sensitive to market share ($0.66). During a recession, Intel's large revenue base and its growth will be first hit where Intel will suffer more. On the other hand, AMD will be able to use its superior technology to gain market share to offset the losses in the organic revenue losses. In other words, AMD will be better off than Intel because market share growth will trump revenue growth during recessions.

Low Pricing Strategy Trumps High Pricing Strategy

Other than the technology difference, another reason why AMD was able to gain CPU market share from Intel and GPU market share from Nvidia is its successful low pricing strategy. AMD has adopted the low pricing strategy right from the near-bankruptcy point. Since then, AMD's ASP has been consistently below Intel's ASP and Nvidia's ASP (Figure 1 and Figure 2 below).

During the good days, AMD's low pricing strategy allows the company to compete for market share at the expense of profitability. Just look at the recent market share gains in both CPU/GPU markets, such a strategy has been proven particularly successful for AMD especially coupled with a better product quality. During recessions, a low pricing strategy offers a hedge against losing too much product demand, since users become more price elastic and will first cut out the most high value products. As a result, AMD's low pricing strategy will trump Intel's and Nvidia's high pricing strategy during recessions.

Takeaways

With respect to the macro risk, semis happen to be most cyclical stocks you can find on the market. However, not all semis are alike. AMD's revenue growth and stock return had the lowest correlation with GDP growth rates, compared with Intel and Nvidia. AMD as a company and as a stock had performed the best during recessions. As a result, AMD has exhibited the lowest recession risk to the company and to the shareholders. This is due to that AMD has been mainly benefited from the market share gain from its superior new products and low pricing strategy. Both advantages become especially advantageous compared to Intel and Nvidia during recessions.

Finally, I have been a proponent to own Intel, AMD, and Nvidia's shares at the same time. This is because that there is enough pie for everyone. However, if investors have limited capital or seek to diversify certain type of risk, rational choices can be made among these three stocks. When recession risk becomes a serious and overriding concern to you, AMD should be over-weighted in your portfolio.

