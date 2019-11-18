Universal Technical Institute: A Counter-Cyclical, For-Profit Trade School In The Beginning Stages Of A Turnaround

Overview

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is the nation’s leading postsecondary, for-profit trade school specializing in training students to become technicians in automotive, diesel, & motorcycle repair. Additionally, UTI offers programs for students to specialize in welding and other machining fields. The school has many programs, ranging in tuition from $26,000 - $46,000 and between 9-18 months in duration. Their target markets are high school graduates, recent veterans, and adults in the midst of a career transition. UTI has 13 campuses in 9 states across the US and is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). The company has been in business for over 5 decades and is listed on the NYSE, yet its only sell-side analyst recently retired, the stock is thinly traded and has a sub-$150 million market cap - making it a good candidate for an overlooked stock.

As the company’s industry has been the subject of much regulatory scrutiny over the past 15 years, the stock has a palpable ick factor. The government cracked down on shoddy for-profit colleges under the previous administration, which led to several of them being forced into bankruptcy (most notably Corinthian Colleges and ITT Tech). However, we believe this is an instance where the market has thrown the baby out with the bathwater, and the recent governmental actions are likely to prove positive for the company all things considered. The government has effectively cleared out most of the company’s competition in the for-profit space, and UTI quickly resolved its investigation by the DOJ several years ago. Whereas other for-profit schools were sued by the government for fraud, misleading students, and grade inflation. Everyone we’ve talked to has remained thoroughly impressed with UTI’s practices, and employees at the company have applauded much of the regulation that has been enforced, viewing it as both beneficial for the students and the industry at large.

We believe the counter-cyclical nature of UTI’s business has led investors to view the company as subpar, when in actuality the company maintains many competitive advantages and is in the middle of a turnaround that is already bearing fruit. The company dominates the postsecondary industry, commanding 14% of the entire market compared to the cumulative 8% that the three largest competitors maintain. However, we believe this statistic is to some degree, misleading. To understand why, we have to realize that the company lists community colleges and all other for-profit postsecondary schools as their competition. Yet, these alternatives are only competition at the most superficial level. True, any given student comprising their end-market has the choice between UTI, community colleges, or 4-year universities. Yet, most of these alternatives don’t represent competition to UTI when an individual decides they want to become an automotive technician. The truth is, UTI has no other comparison when it comes to the services they provide. They are the Harvard of the automotive field. Students may opt for the community college option, yet the only metric community colleges out-compete UTI on is price of tuition. Community colleges pale in comparison to UTI when it comes to exit opportunities and hands on experience during class time (more on this below).

Secondly, UTI works closely with automotive OEMs, providing their students the opportunity to work hands on with equipment in addition to offering the students with an incredibly good chance at job placement post graduation as UTI boasts an 84% employment rate among graduates. The top automotive manufacturers in the world rely on UTI to supply them with employees, including Ford, GM, Honda, BMW, and Mercedes to name a few (the number of partnerships with OEMs is >30). UTI’s relationship with the OEMs makes the company extremely unique. As an example of the relationship between OEMs and UTI, the school offers the Manufacture-Specific Advanced Training program for top students. For the students admitted, OEMs will pay for their tuition to put them through the program with essentially a guaranteed job at the end (as these are the top students). The automotive OEMs will also assist UTI in developing the programs and will provide equipment and vehicles to the school for free or at a discount. Additionally, based on our conversations with the company, OEMs will even pay for some of their existing employee base to take these programs in order to bring existing employees up-to-date on industry practices instead of training them on their own.

Management tells us (based on industry estimates) that 100,000 new technicians will be needed every year through 2026, yet there were only 50,000 total auto & diesel graduates in 2017. This is an incredible shortfall of automotive technicians. With the astronomical rise in college tuition over the past two decades (whereas tuition at UTI has only increased 3% annually), combined with the paltry supply of automotive technicians, the number of incoming auto technicians is very likely to grow in the next decade, and we believe UTI has the excess capacity to capitalize on this trend.

The turnaround that actually turned

If investors evaluate UTI based off recent results, they’re likely to be turned off immediately. The company has posted declining revenue 7 straight years and has lost money on an operating basis the previous 4 years. However, we view those statistics as far from the full story as before the Great Recession UTI posted operating margins that were close to 20%, return on assets near 20%, and a return on equity above 40%. These are margin and return profiles that we would expect from a company with a strong competitive position in the industry.

No doubt the company has suffered tremendously during this prolonged expansion. In order to combat these negative cyclical trends, UTI launched the Financial Improvement Plan in 2017 which marked the start of their turnaround process. This plan included several rounds of staff layoffs in order to drive cost efficiencies. Additionally, the company shifted their strategy to emphasize smaller footprint campuses in order to drive profitability with lower enrollment. These initiatives included rationalizing various campus footprints, allowing the larger campuses to achieve profitability with a lower utilization rate. In 2018, the first sign of life appeared when new student starts ticked up 1.2%. This was the first positive number for new student starts the company posted in 8 years. And more recently, for the first 9 months of 2019, new student starts have exploded upward to the tune of 13%, and average student enrollment comped positive 4% in Q3’19. Additionally, UTI turned EBITDA positive this quarter, bringing in $4 million, and guided to ~$15 million in EBITDA for full year 2019.

We view these two feats as incredibly compelling given that the economy hasn’t rolled over and unemployment still at record lows. As the business model has an incredible amount of operating leverage, we believe UTI will be able to return to historical levels of operating margins of ~15%. As former CEO Kim McWaters noted on the previous conference call, incremental margin on each additional student is dramatic:

With the incremental margin on every new student being greater than 65%, there is tremendous operating leverage in this business. And as we continue to operate more efficiently and restructure our cost base, we can drive significant improvements in profitability.

As we stand here in 2019, UTI has completed the rationalization of their largest campuses (campuses in Texas and California), they’ve rolled out several new & smaller campuses that will be accretive to earnings by 2020, new student starts have exploded double digits in 2019 alone, and the company is forecasting positive free cash flow for 2019. Crucially, this has all been achieved with unemployment at record lows. We believe the company’s darkest days are behind it, and the business should perform even if the current expansion continues for several more years. In addition to the rationalization of the large campuses, UTI has added smaller campuses that can achieve profitability at low utilization rates (Bloomfield/Long Beach). This is no longer a business that requires a recession to achieve financial success, many investors seem to be completely ignorant of that.

Valuation

Management is guiding 2019 EBITDA to be $14-$17 million (Q3'19 earnings call). This translates to current EV/EBITDA multiple of between 8-10x. The company generated >$45 million in operating income last cycle, and we see no reason why they can't return to those levels as enrollment begins its upward ascent.

Average revenue per enrolled student equals ~$30,400. If we assume the company can return to enrollment levels seen only 4 years ago, then that would be an additional 4,000 students. That equates to $120 million in revenue. If we take management’s guided 65% contribution margin figure, and cut that figure by 50% for operating expenses, then the business will be able to bring in ~$40 million in additional operating income. This compares to the current market cap of $140 million. If we assume a market multiple of 8x on operating income, we have the following valuation:

2019 Adj. Operating Loss (management's est.) $(5) mm (+) Additional Operating Income (author's estimates) $40 mm (=) Total Operating Income $35 mm (*) Market Multiple 8x (=) Enterprise Value $280 (+) Net Cash* $3 mm (=) Equity Value $283 (/) Shares Out. (25 mm) ~$11/share

(*Net Cash is contingent upon how you treat UTI's leases, we've opted for the most conservative method)

The above compares to a current share price of $5.30. Thus, we believe the stock can return ~100% in the next 1-3 years. As with any stock, it’s tough to gauge precisely how much UTI is worth. However, what is abundantly clear is that UTI has successfully turned the business around, is now EBITDA positive, has cyclical and secular tailwinds that should drive further enrollment, and any additional enrollment achieved will be incredibly accretive to the bottom line. Capex in the business is de minimis, averaging around $10 million, therefore we expect the company to generate meaningful amounts of cash in the coming years. With this backdrop, we believe UTI is attractively priced as the market has yet to figure out the fundamental improvements in the business, in addition to the potential for a rolling over economy that will act as a boon to this counter cyclical business model.

