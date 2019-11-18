Our Take On Five Prime Therapeutics

However, the stock sells for under the cash on its balance sheet and still has some 'shots on goal'

Today, we look at a developmental company that has struggled of late as can be seen from the chart below. The firm has experienced a significant amount of management turnover in 2019 but still has 'shots on goal' and lots of cash on the balance sheet. We take an in-depth look at this 'Busted IPO' in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) is a South San Francisco based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of protein therapeutics to fight a wide spectrum of cancers. The company has five clinical assets, of which two are out-licensed to Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). Five Prime went public in 2013, raising net proceeds of $63.8 million at $13 a share. The stock now trades in the $3s and commands a market cap of approximately $125 million.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Bemarituzumab (Bema): The company’s lead asset is bema, an antibody designed to inhibit fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b (FGFR2b), which is sometimes overexpressed and correlated with poor prognosis in gastric cancer. In addition to stunting cancer growth by blocking fibroblast growth factors from binding to FGRR2b, bema attracts natural killer immune cells into the tumor microenvironment to kill cancer cells in a process known as antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC).

Source: Company Presentation

The compound is being studied in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy regimen mFOLFOX6 (5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin) in a ~550-patient Phase 3 study that initiated September 2018. Previously untreated patients are being screened for FGFR2b overexpression and then randomized (1:1) to receive either bema plus mFOLFOX6 or placebo plus mFOLFOX6 as a front-line treatment for gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer (GEJ). Five Prime initially believed that ~10% of patients would screen for FGFR2b overexpression, but to date, over 30% have. As a result, enrollment is ahead of schedule. When ~25% of the subjects have been enrolled – expected to occur in 4Q19 – the trial will pause for a futility analysis with results expected in 1H20. The primary endpoint is overall survival with progression free survival a secondary endpoint.

Source: Company Presentation

The company believes there is a good chance of success for bema, owing to its similarity to Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Herceptin (trastuzumabin), initially a blockbuster breast cancer therapy approved for gastric and GEJ whose mechanism of action is similar to bema. Herceptin binds to and inhibits the overexpression of HER2 and relies on ADCC much in the same manner that bema does with FGFR2b. In its pivotal study, Herceptin in combination with chemotherapy agents fluoropyrimidine/cisplatin was able to reduce the risk of death by 26% (HR=0.74) and prolonged median survival by nearly three months in HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer patients. Five Prime believes that unlike Herceptin, bema may have monotherapy activity.

That belief stems from Phase 1 trial data in which bema with a plasma trough concentration of ≥ 60 µg/mL demonstrated an objective response rate of 31.6% and a disease control rate (DCR) of 84.2% in 19 heavily pretreated patients who had FGFR2b-overexpressing gastric or GEJ cancer.

If successful, bema would enter a market where nearly 800,000 in the U.S., Europe, and Asia are diagnosed with gastric or GEJ cancer annually. Five Prime now believes that possibly as high as 30% of that population overexpress FGFR2b or are FGFR2 gene-amplified and are therefore more likely to respond to bema.

Five Prime has sold bema’s development commercial rights in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to Shanghai-based Zai Lab (ZLAB) for a $5 million upfront payment, up to $10 million in development cost reimbursement, up to $39 million in regulatory and development milestones, and low single-digit royalties.

FPA150: The company has two earlier stage candidates that target members of the B7 family of checkpoint inhibitors. Its clinical asset FPA150 is a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4, which is expressed in breast, endometrial, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers, and its expression correlates with poor prognosis. It is being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b study across multiple cancers that overexpress B7-H4. Preliminary data suggests some evidence of activity with FPA150 monotherapy demonstrating >50% response in ovarian cancer patients with a 6.2 month duration of response. It is also being assessed in combination with Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda in the treatment of ovarian cancer. The results of that trial will be known in 2020 and will drive pipeline prioritization for this asset. There are currently no approved checkpoint inhibitor therapies for breast (save triple negative), ovarian, pancreatic, or endometrial cancer.

Source: Company Presentation

FPT155: Five Prime’s other B7 family targeting asset is FPT155, which is a soluble CD80 fusion protein. CD80 is a member of the B7 checkpoint inhibitors that is involved in T cell priming and activation. FPT enhances co-stimulation of T cells through the CD28 protein, which is expressed on the surface of T cells. A Phase 1a dose escalation trial was initiated in November 2018 with results expected to be readout at SITC in November 2019. Those results will dictate dosage and disease-specific cohorts for Phase 1b.

Source: Company Presentation

Bristol-Myers Collaborations:

Cabiralizumab (cabira): In addition to its three wholly-owned assets, the company has partnered with Bristol-Myers in the development of two clinical assets. In 2015, Five Prime received an upfront payment of $350 million from Bristol-Myers in exchange for the worldwide development and commercial rights to its asset cabira, an antibody that inhibits the colony stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF1R) while blocking the activation and survival of tumor-associated macrophages.

Source: Company Presentation

Bristol-Myers has cabria entered into nine Phase 1 or 2 trials across multiple cancer indications, all in combination with its PD-1 monoclonal antibody Opdivo. The combination’s most notable result to date has been in the treatment of late-line pancreatic cancer, where it induced a DCR of 16% with a duration of 5 to 9+ months. The cabria/Opdivo combo is completing enrollment as a second line treatment in a Phase 2 pancreatic study with data expected sometime in 2020.

In addition to the upfront payment, Five Prime has since received a $25 million milestone and is eligible to receive over $1 billion of additional milestones and high-teens to low-twenties royalty payments for any cabira-related sales.

BMS-986258: The second collaborative asset with Bristol-Myers is BMS-986258, which is the first of three immuno-oncology candidates, which are part of a separate immuno-oncology collaboration. BMS-986258 is a T cell immunoglobulin mucin domain-3 (TIM-3) cell surface glycoprotein antibody that is being investigated in a 383-patient Phase 1/2 trial as a monotherapy, in combination with Opdivo, and in combination with Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) rHuPH20 in patients with advanced malignant tumors.

Pursuant to the agreement, Five Prime is eligible to receive $300 million of milestones from each product as well as single-digit to low double-digit royalties.

New CEO and Restructuring:

Five Prime has experienced significant turmoil in the c-suite during 2019. First came the departure of Chief Scientific Officer Bryan Irving to Amunix Pharmaceuticals in June. This was followed by the resignation of CEO Aron Knickerbocker in September. William Ringo, already Chairman of the Board, took over as interim CEO. He has pivoted the company in a slightly new direction, announcing a restructuring that will result in ~$20 million of annual savings and the loss of ~70 jobs. Although it will continue to focus on the advancement of its three wholly-owned assets through the clinic, Five Prime is trimming the research function and relying on outsourcing and contracted capabilities. The company will also reduce its corporate facilities footprint in an effort to extend its cash runway.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Without any additional collaboration revenue, Five Prime is still solidly liquid with ~186 million of cash, equivalents, and marketable securities as of the end of the third quarter. Per the third quarter press release, the company 'expects full-year 2019 net cash used in operating activities to be between $117 and $122 million and estimates ending 2019 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities between $148 and $153 million'

Street analysts are not too enthused about Five Prime’s prospects with two buy and three hold ratings issued so far this year.

The principals at Biotechnology Value Fund (BVF) have a diametrically opposite view. Between all of its portfolios, BVF now owns more than 20% of Five Prime, including the latest purchase on November 5th totaling nearly $4 million.

Verdict:

Once a high-flying biotech stock above $60 a share in 2016, Five Prime has crashed to Earth as its cabria collaboration with Bristol-Myers has yet to produce any eye-popping results. And with its buyout of Celgene (CELG) approaching, one could presume that Bristol’s focus will shift away from Five Prime’s immuno-oncology partnerships, leaving billions in potential milestones and royalties on the table. Add in a modest but unexciting readout for FPA150 and the departure of the company’s CEO and CSO in the past five months and it’s easy to see why the stock has tanked more than 75% since April 2019.

That leaves a potential investor with a stock that trades at a discount to YE19 cash, assigning its pipeline and collaborations a negative valuation. However, if bema passes its futility exam, the asset will be further de-risked, and despite the rationale for maybe walking away, Bristol continues to commit resources to cabria. The future is never certain, but now trading below cash, the selling in Five Prime might be overdone.

Given the company's failures over the years, recent layoffs and management turnover, this name does not merit consideration for a significant stake. FPRX does seem to make sense either as a possible short-term trade as I could see the stock set up for a 'dead cat bounce' or very small 'watch item' position for aggressive investors. I offer up this analysis for consideration towards those ends. There was a more bullish take on the company posted on Seeking Alpha at the end of October.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.