Watch Out For A Volatility Increase

The historically bullish November-April seasonal pattern is off to a great start, as attested by the stock market’s recent gains. Despite the running start, however, leadership in the market’s advance is narrowing as fewer big names are making new highs. In this report, we’ll discuss this problem in depth and isolate the main areas of weakness. My conclusion is that the market’s intermediate-term trend is strong enough to survive the current internal weakness based on solid forward momentum and economic strength. Short term, though, there will likely be some increased volatility.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) hit yet another new high on Nov. 15 as tensions continue to ease over the U.S.-China trade dispute. If you’ve read the latest financial news headlines and commentaries, it’s hard to miss the notable increase in bullish enthusiasm toward the equity market. The record highs in both the Nasdaq Composite and the SPX have inspired a new wave of enthusiasm toward stocks. The so-called “fear of missing out” (FOMO) trade has made a much-heralded return, as investors who spent much of the last few months on the sidelines are scrambling to get back into equities in hopes of riding out a rewarding year-end rally.

Source: BigCharts

It’s indeed hard not to see the world through rose-colored glasses now that months of worry over the geopolitical outlook have dwindled. The latest series of U.S. economic headlines have only added to this sanguine feeling among investors. It’s certainly encouraging to see better economic headlines in recent months since this supports the market’s dominant intermediate-term (3-6 month) upward trend.

Of particular significance, U.S. retail sales rebounded in October as discretionary purchases among consumers increased. Counterbalancing this was a cutback on big-ticket household and apparel purchases. According to the latest Commerce Department report, retail sales increased 0.3% last month, beating the consensus expectation of 0.2%. Sales were boosted by auto purchases and higher gasoline costs. On a year-over-year basis, retail sales rose 3.1% in October while consumer spending increased at a 2.9% annualized rate in the third quarter.

The rebound in core retail sales bolsters the consensus expectation for slightly higher inflation and supports the Fed’s signal that it likely won’t cut interest rates again in the near term. Other reports this month have shown strong employment growth in October and an improvement in the U.S. service sector.

Meanwhile, import prices fell yet again in October as prices for food, fuel and consumer electronics declined. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of important has fallen 3% in the past year, marking the largest decline in a 12-month period since the middle of 2016. The strong U.S. dollar was a major contributor to this trend of lower inflation and is reflected in the following graph.

Source: MarketWatch

Yet, despite the growing optimism over the U.S. and global economic outlook, this doesn’t mean that the market’s near-term road will be a smooth one. There are at least a couple of major potholes in the road that could increase volatility in the coming weeks. Although I don’t expect a major decline anytime soon, two things in particular continue to bother me and are keeping me from increasing exposure to equities on a short-term basis. I’m referring to the persistence of stocks on both major exchanges in making an above-normal amount of new 52-week lows.

Putting this problem into perspective, let’s take a look at what has been happening in the last several days. For the last two weeks, the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE has been trending higher. The expansion in the new lows hasn’t been great enough to be a cause for major concern, though it’s definitely a reason for expecting increased volatility to rear its head unless this trend is quickly reversed. Historically, when there are more than 40 stocks making new lows per day over an extended period it has meant that a degree of internal weakness is present within the market. In the present case, it’s easy to see where the weakness is coming from, namely the energy sector. As has recently been the case, most of the new NYSE lows in the latest week were oil and gas-related companies.

It should also be mentioned that while the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week highs has been greater than the new lows, new 52-week highs have also been declining. Since peaking on Nov. 4, in fact, the number of new highs has often been under 100. That’s significantly below the 200 or so companies that were making new highs earlier this month. What this suggests is that the market’s advance is narrowing on a near-term basis. In other words, fewer companies are pushing the market higher. Think of it as a heavy freight train being pulled up a steep gradient with one engine after another shutting down. Sooner or later, extra power is required to keep the train from stalling out.

To put it bluntly, we need to see an expansion in the number of new 52-week highs fairly soon. Otherwise, the narrowing advance will only last for so long until the few stocks leading the rally show signs of exhaustion. A sustainable rally requires broad participation, and with this in mind, I recommend that investors hold off on initiating new purchases until the market’s breadth improves.

What the Big Board lacks in participation, however, it’s making up for in the way of internal momentum. I think what’s keeping the rally alive right now in spite of the increasing number of new lows and the shrinking new highs is simply the continued rise in the rate of change (momentum) of the highs and lows on a cumulative basis.

This indicator is my favorite measure of the market’s intermediate-term path of least resistance. During the summer, this indicator was in decline and it made for a very choppy trading environment. But since last month, the 120-day high-low momentum indicator has risen every day and continues to advance, as you can see here. As long as this indicator is rising, the bulls will enjoy an advantage over the sellers and may be able to keep the major indices trending higher despite the deterioration in the breadth indicators mentioned above.

Source: BarChart

On the Nasdaq, the same trouble that has haunted the exchange for the last few months continues, viz. the preponderance of biopharmaceutical stocks making 52-week lows. This was again the case in the latest week. For example, there were 115 new lows on Nov. 15 against 168 new highs. As I suggested previously, the fact that so many biotech and pharmaceutical companies are showing up on the new lows list suggests that trade-related problems for these companies haven’t completely abated. While I don’t expect the weakness in this industry group to trigger a bear market, it could serve as a headwind by keeping the market from rallying in a sustained fashion (i.e., by increasing choppy trading action).

In the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, however, the Nasdaq enjoys much the same benefit from rising internal momentum that the NYSE does. One look at the following graph will illustrate what I’m talking about. The chart below shows the 4-week rate of change in the new 52-week highs-lows for the Nasdaq. It has actually managed to keep pace with the rally in the Nasdaq Composite Index shown above. It also made a new high on Nov. 15 to confirm the Nasdaq’s latest high.

Source: BarChart

What’s more, the 120-day new highs-lows momentum indicator for the Nasdaq also continues its impressive rise at a steep angle. This is helping to keep most of the tech sector on the upswing despite the headwinds from the biopharma stocks. As long as the 4-week and 120-day momentum indicators shown above continue rising, I’m not overly concerned about the persistence of the new 52-week lows in the biopharmaceutical stocks. But when both these indicators stop rising, there will likely be increased volatility in the broad market.

Source: BarChart

Despite the two potholes discussed in this report, investors are justified in maintaining long positions in the stock market. Nonetheless, I recommend holding off in initiating new long positions until the new 52-week lows on both exchanges drop below 40 on a daily basis for several days. This would tell us that the market’s internal heath has returned to normal.

Right now, though, there’s simply too much internal selling taking place in the energy and biopharma sectors. And while I don’t believe this is sufficiently strong to give the bears a major advantage, it could be enough to temporarily halt the bull’s advance at some point in the coming weeks. I’m still bullish, but we’ll need to remain vigilant in the coming weeks and watch for a potential increase in broad market volatility.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund. I’m using a level slightly below the $33.00 level as the initial stop-loss for this trading position on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.