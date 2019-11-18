Contura Energy: The Company To Buy If Coal Prices Have Bottomed

While the company has had an awful year, 2020 is likely to be much better as its new mines become operational and coal prices continue to improve.

Contura currently trades at less than a quarter of its tangible book value and is cheaper than its peers on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Now that growth in the U.S. shale patch is slowing and energy demand is rising, the bottom may finally be in for coal prices.

Coal has been in an economic depression since 2010 that began with the energy price collapse in 2008 and was prolonged by huge increases in U.S. shale oil production.

(Source - Pexels/Tom Fisk)

Coal has had a tough time staying afloat this year. Metallurgical prices have continued to fall and investor demand for coal stocks seems to be muted by a "death of coal" narrative. While the coal industry has certainly been in hard times, it still makes up over a quarter of total U.S. power generation so demand is unlikely to fade any time soon.

One company that has been hit particularly hard is the $170M market cap Contura Energy (CTRA). The small Appalachian coal miner's stock has been on a long grind lower throughout the year which culminated in a massive 60% drawdown following their Q3 earnings report loss.

While the company is under pressure, its recent earnings miss was due to a slide in coal prices that actually ended about two months ago and may be reversing. If coal prices continue higher, Contura is a major buy with an incredibly low price-to-tangible-book ratio of 0.22 and a P/E ratio around 1-2X.

The company realizes that it cannot control the market for coal, but is instead focusing on reducing costs and improving inefficiencies so, when coal prices eventually rise, they can be well-positioned to take full advantage of the opportunity. While fears of bankruptcy are obviously high, the company has ample cash reserves and manageable debt (given a slight rise in the price of coal). Overall, the company seems to be a solid deep-value bet.

Operational Overview

Contura owns three coal mines in West Virginia. One of the mines began production in 2018 and is expected to fully ramp up production by 2022. The other two mines are expected to begin operations in the first and second quarter of 2020. Each of the three mines has an expected reserve life of around 18-25 years and low production costs of $60-$70 per ton.

Importantly, the current price of coal is exactly $70/ton today and reached as low as $65 in September which was the primary reason for the company's bad earnings report. Take a look at the price of coal over the last three years:

(Trading Economics)

To compare, take a look at Contura's net income and price:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Coal prices were relatively strong in 2018 and crashed into this year following the drop in crude oil late last year. This has caused the company's net income to become negative and its stock is currently down a staggering 85% this year.

Looking at their Q2 to Q3 EBITDA waterfall bridge, we can see that coal price impacts were indeed the primary cause for weakness:

(Q3 Presentation)

As you can see, the company suffered losses on all fronts due to falling prices but the biggest losses were due to a steep decline in Central Appalachian Metallurgical coal.

There are a few other important factors facing the company. They saw a bit of extra turnover among senior management during Q3 as their Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer are all leaving their positions on Friday, November 15th. High turnover is usually not a good sign, but the company needs to make efficiency improvements and streamline managerial operations as much as possible. On that note, the company is taking steps to reduce overhead and debt as well as continue to drive production costs lower.

While the stock price certainly looks like doom is ahead of the company, I am a bit more hopeful. The way I see it, the company is a tremendous buy as long as coal prices can get back above $80.

Stabilization Returning to the Coal Market

A good company like Contura can do everything right operationally but still fail due to a bad economic climate. Most investors are too fearful to invest in a company that cannot currently control its future, but it is often the extremely cheap companies in "turnaround" sectors that deliver the best returns.

While coal and frankly all energy have struggled with a global glut following the 2000s energy price bubble, those gluts are quickly disappearing and creating great opportunities for energy investment.

The growth of U.S. shale oil production has been a primary driver of this glut and there are signs that shale supply growth will slow dramatically over the coming year. If this occurs, it will certainly indirectly boost the demand for coal.

Take a look at how U.S. coal production and consumption has taken a dive due coincidentally with the rise of oil production:

Data by YCharts

Though it is generally difficult to see, you may note that the spread between coal consumption and production generally matches the trend in crude oil production. When oil production was slowly falling from 1990-2010, coal production and consumption were generally equal. Once the U.S. expanded shale production and allowed oil exports this decade, oil production surged and a glut has occurred in the coal market.

Now, this has only just begun, but the recent coal report showed a huge unexpected rise in coal consumption that nearly caused a shortage. It may be too early to tell, but historically this means the coal price may have bottomed and are headed higher from here.

A Look At Comparative Valuation

The main factor I like about the company is its extremely low valuation. Take a look at the price-to-tangible book ratio of the company vs. that of its peers Warrior Met Coal (HCC) and Ramaco Resources (METC):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, all three of these companies are relatively cheap on a P/TB basis, but after losing over half of its value in a day, Contura is now trading at less than a quarter of its tangible book value.

A similar pattern is reflected in EV/EBTIDA over time:

Data by YCharts

Clearly, investors are extremely concerned about the company's future as they are giving it one of the lowest valuations that I've ever seen.

This is likely due in part to the company's higher debt ratio. They borrowed quite a bit to make the acquisitions necessary for their soon-to-be operational mines. They have also improved their debt ratio considerably over the past two years:

Data by YCharts

It is also worth noting that the company has more than enough cash on hand to meet its coming obligations. Obviously, if coal prices stay below the $80 zone, they will struggle and likely lose cash, but with coal prices seemingly bottomed they could outperform peers considerably due to their greater leverage.

The Bottom Line

While most of the global economy recovered in-force after 2008, coal went on to have its own economic depression. First, energy prices fell as the bubble in coal and oil burst, and then massive crude oil production increases pushed many coal miners into bankruptcy.

Now that a large wave of bankruptcies has occurred, the surviving firms have high long-run growth potential and are at extremely low valuations. There are many solid companies in the coal space, but I believe Contura will likely be one of the top performers if the recovery I expect occurs.

Their CEO is a bit more ambitious and wants to expand operations in a streamlined and highly cost-effective manner. The company is incredibly cheap with a lower price-to-tangible book and EV/EBITDA than peers. It is also worth noting that the company trades at a price-to-working capital of 1.8X which is the lowest I've seen.

Obviously, if coal prices remain low, the company will continue to struggle. But if not, the upside is far larger than the downside and leads me to give CTRA a solid "buy" rating.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.