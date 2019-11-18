Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) CEO Hengming Yang on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call November 18, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Eric Yuan

Thank you, A.J., hello, everyone. Thanks for joining the third quarter of 2019 earnings call. With us today are Hengming Yang, CEO of Wanda Sports and Brian Liao, CFO of Wanda Sports. A replay of the call will be available on our IR Web site later today. Hengming will begin with highlights of our performance following that Brian will provide details on our financial results. After our prepared remarks, we will take your questions.

Now let me quickly cover the Safe Harbor. Today’s discussion will contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. For detailed discussions of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Form F-1 Registration Statement filed with U.S. SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on presumptions as of today, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required under applicable law.

Please note that certain financial measures that we use on this call, such as adjusted EBITDA, are expressed on non-IFRS basis. Our IFRS results and a reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS measures can be found in our earnings release.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Hengming Yang. Hengming, please proceed.

Hengming Yang

Well, thank you, Eric. And thanks to everyone for joining us today for our third quarter earning call. As you all have seeing from our press release, Wanda Sports Group delivered robust revenue growth on a like-for-like basis. Our total revenue, excluding reimbursement revenue was €242.5 million, up 33% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA was €39.3 million, which is equivalent to third quarter of 2018. However, as we have previously mentioned, our near-term profitability has been impacted by stock-based compensation expenses, the remaining IPO related costs and financing costs. Brian will talk more about these factors in a moment. But I want to reiterate that our underlying operating performance remains very strong.

With only a few weeks remaining in 2019, let me take a moment to share with you how we are strategically thinking about our business as we head into next year. In short, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustained profitable growth, we have the right strategy and it will continue to benefit from positive market fundamentals. We believe our growth will be driven by a number of factors. First, is our talented global team, our team which is recognized for its deep industry understanding, precise execution and operational excellence, allows us to move quickly to capture the right opportunities. This includes add new participation events in attractive markets, and delivering innovative broadcasting services and value added marketing services for some of the world’s largest sporting events. Increasingly, our three segments are working closer together to identify new initiatives that will enable us to do even more in future.

Second, is our adoption of new innovative technology, this will enable us to maintain our competitive edge. For example, we successfully leveraged our CRM system due to high participation, and help us elect new locations for all mass participation events. It also means implementing cutting edge cameras, 5G broadcasting technology, as well as artificial intelligence to increase engagements and reach across our three segments.

Third, is remaining the partner of choice for leading sports federations, world class brands and media organizations. Our success in maintaining and extending long-term partnerships, as well as winning new contracts is the strong testament of our operational excellence. And the fourth is our ability to combine our global expertise, portfolio of iconic brands and also Spectator Sports events and leading position in China, to continue to bringing premier events to China. Our local expertise and a trusted partnership also solidify our ability in the region to deliver broadcasting and other value added services.

With this background, I will now highlight the major achievements for each of our segments and our business in China. So let me start with mass participation business. We are pleased with the successful execution of our strategy, which is reflected in our ability to add popular events in key geographies and attract more athletes. During the third quarter, we operated 120 events compared to 102 events during the same period last year. We also increased the number of gross paid athletes to 616,000 compared with 448,000 a year ago. We have been able to continue to achieve a growing number of events and athletes and also expand the geographical locations.

For triathlon, our iconic in-house IP IRONMAN has seen strong registration numbers driven by new races. We held our first IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in France, which drove more than 5,700 participants from 105 countries. During the quarter, we also launched four new IRONMAN events in China, Spain, U.S. and Italy.

Another example of our ability to deliver a differentiated experience is the recent media partnership with Facebook Watch. This statistically expands our digital reach and will become an increasingly important channel for us to engage fans and followers. Through quarter three, we have showcased 14 events globally through live race coverage, including two day coverage of the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship. We also continued to expand our iconic running brand, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon into new event locations by capitalizing on a strong global client base. For example, we recently held a new Rock ‘n’ Roll race in Lima, Peru and just last week, the Rock ‘n’ Roll race was held in Beijing, where we saw overwhelming participations.

Now turning to our Spectator Sports segment. This segment benefited from the summer schedule that included number of major international sporting events where we played an important role. The main event during the quarter was the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, which was held in China in August. We were the exclusive global sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, merchandising, and licensing service partner for the event. We also provided various services to a number of high profile events during this quarter. This included the FIFA Women's World Cup, the European Volleyball Championship and TOTAL BWF Badminton World Championships among others.

Another highlight of the quarter was a new commercial contracts that we signed, an extension of existing agreements with a number of long term partners. This includes an exciting long term strategic partnership with International Association of Athletics Federation, or IAAF. This brand new partnership enabled us to win the Diamond League's media rights for the five years beginning 2025, as well as a 10 year international media rights agreements for second international tour from 2020. We are also proud to bringing an IAAF event in China through the future organization of annual Diamond League meeting starting next year, and the creation of new annual IAAF events. Both of the events will be organized by Wanda Sports Group.

We are also pleased that International Ice Hockey Federation, or IIHF, which is organizing the annual Ice Hockey World Championship, extended its media and the marketing partnerships from 2024 through 2033. This 10-year extension further strengthens our positioning as number one in winter sports with an extensive portfolio of commercial agreements.

Now our DPSS segment. I cannot stress enough our ability to leverage advanced technology to drive more events, productions and other sport solutions. We are the industry's front runner in setting the broadcast standards and our adoption of leading technology is what really set us apart from other players. We were the host broadcaster of the first Rugby World Cup in Japan, which was held in September and October.

We set new standards in rugby broadcast production with first 8K HD production, the use of augmented reality graphics and Hawk-Eye SMART Replay technology. For September's BMW Berlin Marathon, one of the sixth Marathon Majors worldwide, we successfully introduced a 5G connected camera setup. This pilot project demonstrated that the technology to help reduce the broadcast costs, while making the streaming to online platform, such as YouTube or Facebook, Quikr and Easier.

On top of that, e-sport is becoming a global phenomenon. Our recent investment in Level99, an Esports creating agency, was finalized in the third quarter. We believe the Level99 investments lies at the very core of our strategic expansion, and we believe that Esports will implement our Spectator business and our digital offerings.

Lastly, turning to our business in China. Our strategy has positioned us well to capture the significant opportunities that are being created by an increasingly attractive population -- active population and the country's policies that are encouraging physical fitness and athletics. For Spectator Sports, we continued bringing and expand premium sport events to help us expand our footprint in this important growth market.

For example, the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which was recently held in China, has new audience records. Starting next year, we will organize annual Diamond League meetings in China, and a group will also launch and organize a new annual IAAF event in China. In the Mass Participation segment, we added new IRONMAN 70.3 in September in Xian, China. In running, we welcomed 20,000 athletes from 18 countries to the Shenyang International Marathon. For DPSS, we also successfully delivered host forecast productions with 18th Tour of Qinghai Lake, International Road Cycling Race, in Qinghai province in July.

I also want to take this opportunity to welcome Ken Jarrett, our new Independent Director. As we announced in October, Ken will serve at Wanda Sports Group's Audit, Compensation, Nomination and the Corporate Governance Committees. He is a well-recognized business leader and a former diplomat. And he brings more than 30 years of business and public sector experience to Wanda Sports Group, and we look forward to working closely with him.

Now I want to turn over the call our CFO, Brian Liao, who will give you some quarterly financial highlights. Brian, please go ahead.

Brian Liao

Thank you, Hengming. Good morning, everyone. I will walk you through the key financial highlights for the third quarter of 2019. Before I begin, as I mentioned on the second quarter earnings call, it is important to note that our business model has some cyclicality depending on the timing cycle of some events. This means there maybe some volatility in our financial results.

Overall, we have build-up a diversified and a durable portfolio that is designed to develop possible long-term growth. For the third quarter of 2019, our total revenue was €245 million, up 8% over the prior year period. Excluding the €2.7 million in reimbursement revenue, total revenue was €242 million, a 33% increase over the third quarter of 2018.

In the third quarter, our Spectator Sports segment performed particularly well. Revenue was €106 million, 80% increase over the third quarter of 2018. We benefited from a robust summer sports calendar with various world championships and the larger scale regional events that allowed us to continue to expand our sports right services. This included the FIBA Basketball World Cup, FIM Motocross World Championship and the CEV European Volleyball Championships.

Revenue for our Mass Participation segment was €113 million, up 14% year-over-year. The results were mainly contributed by strength of our IRONMAN and other Running business, with our ability to launch new events in key geographies and increase the number of gross paid athletes. Revenue in DPSS segment was €26 million, a 62% decrease compared to the same period last year. This was mainly due to the fact that the 2018 FIFA Men’s World Cup happened in the last year's third quarter. While we had the Women World Cup in 2019, only the last four matches were in the third quarter this year. This is an example of how cyclicality related to big events can impact year-on-year comparisons.

For the third quarter of 2019, we achieved €85 million gross profit. Our gross profit margin was stable on a year-on-year basis at 35% in the third quarter compared to 36% in the previous year. This stability reflects our diversified contract model and the portfolio performance. As we discussed on the last call, we anticipated that our near-term profitability would be impacted by the expenses in stock-based compensation, the remaining IPO related costs and the financing costs. With all these impacts, we reported a loss of €31.2 million in the third quarter. This compares to a profit of €13.1 million in the five year period. Our total adjusted EBITDA was €39.3 million, which was essentially flat compared to the third quarter of 2018.

I may now give you other financial highlights as following; Cash and the cash equivalents. At the end of the third quarter, we have cash and cash equivalents on hand of €123 million; CapEx. As you know, we have a asset light business model and during the quarter. Our CapEx spending was €5 million equivalent to 1.9% of our total revenue; Debt and the leverage. As I mentioned our last call, in August, we repaid the $200 million from our IPO proceeds and the cash on hand, which was half of the $400 million term loan principal. This improved our net debt adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio to 4.2 times at the end of quarter. We are contemplating a refinancing program and at improving the term of our current facility and lowering of finance costs.



Let me now turn to our fourth quarter and the full year outlook. Even that we are in the fourth quarter, we have narrowed our ranges. For the fourth quarter, we now expect total revenue to be in the range of €242 million to €257 million, excluding a nominal amount of reimbursement revenue. When including the impact of reimbursement revenue, we expect total revenue to be in the range of €245 million to €260 million. We now expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of €44 million to €49 million, which is down 9% to up 1% year-on-year.

Based on those expectations, we now expect our full year total revenue to be in the range of €987 million to €1 billion, excluding reimbursement revenue. This represents high-single-digit growth from 2018. If including the impact of reimbursement revenue, we now expect the total revenue to be in the range of €1.020 billion to €1.035 million, which is down 10% to 8% from 2018. And we now expected our full year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of €167 million to €172 million, which is lower than 2018. This decrease is in revenue and adjusted EBITDA due to the events cyclicality for a less favorable sports calendar in 2019.

Let me now turn the call back to Hengming for a few concluding comments before we open the call to questions.

Hengming Yang

Thank you, Brian. To summarize, we are pleased with our operational performance in the third quarter and remain well positioned to deliver continued growth. We are focused on expanding our market leading global sports events media and marketing platform by continuing to add popular events in key locations, deepening our long-term partnership relations and embracing technology and capitalizing on more opportunities in China. We are confident that we have the right strategy and team placed to execute on our plans and create lasting shareholder value.

So this concludes our prepared remarks. And operator, we would like now to open up for the call -- to open the call for the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

We have the first question from line of Brian Fay from Deutsche Bank.

Brian Fay

I have two questions, if I could. First, I see that you brought the low-end of your revenue guidance, excluding reimbursement revenue and brought down the high-end. Can you just help us understand what the major drivers were between the previous high-end of the range and the new high-end? It looks like the difference was about €34 million. And then the other question I had is, I think in the summer, you've made some changes to your marketing strategy around the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series. Just wanted to ask how that's progressing. Are you happy with the results so far? And do you think you've got the Marathon Series now kind of where you want it from marketing perspective? Thank you.

Hengming Yang

Thank you, Brian. So Brain, do you want to take out the first question, regarding the…

Brian Liao

Yes, I will. And then Hengming you can address the Rock ‘n’ Roll business. Actually, Brian, we are fully aligned with our expectation so far on the full year revenue. We expected that Mass Participation, Spectator, DPSS, including or excluding reimbursement, can meet our guidance, we announced the last time and also this time. We lowered the high-end, because effectively as you asked, we are now thinking about the Rock ‘n’ Roll integration. The Running business has not a fully achieved our timeline yet. So maybe Hengming can address the Rock ‘n’ Roll's business and marketing strategy?

Hengming Yang

So Brian, as you mentioned earlier, we implemented a rebranding or remarketing strategy earlier part -- actually, starting from late part 2018, really aiming to position the Rock ‘n’ Roll business in North America, particularly from a discounting -- price discounting business with more premium brands and business. So we have set up a series of strategic actions in terms of integration, realigned the team, putting the resource in place. And it's proven that it takes longer time than we had originally envisioned, to achieve this, our original goal.

So in the first quarter, where the Running business in North America, were mostly big events booked in the fourth quarter, we will anticipate to have softer performance actually for that part of business, in particular. And now we have the right people in place, we have the right team, the right leadership team. We also have the right marketing sales force team in place. And we are starting to see a like-for-like growth for the new registration for 2020 event coming up on a like-for-like basis.

So we are confident that 2020 we'll be on the right track. But in 2019 first quarter, we will be slightly softer than our original forecast, so that's also the reason why you see we may have some software performance in fourth quarter for the Mass Participation but that's primarily only for the running business in North America. And we have continued to remain strong in the IRONMAN 70.3 and in other regions as well.

Brian Fay

So the triathlon events in your portfolio have all pretty much been delivering up to your budget and your plan?

Hengming Yang

That's right.

We have the next question from the line of Rob Sanderson from Loop Capital.

Rob Sanderson

So we understand the advertising environment in China has been quite weak this year. So just wanted to talk through, how does a relatively weaker or stronger ad environment impact your ability to monetize in the region? Have you seen any impact this year? Do you expect to see any impact going forward from what's still a fairly uncertain macro environment and pretty, I think, tight advertising budget allocations in China? If you could just walk us through how that dynamic may or may not impact your business going forward, that would be great. Thank you.

Hengming Yang

So I think you are righteously pointing out, we do see certain -- actually depends on the business sector, certain spending on the advertising impacted, particularly like automotive industry. Consumer and industry also, we see some people are more shifting their spending strategy. In terms of the impact on our business in China, we have -- so far we have not seen that impact.

We do see some of our partners in the certain business like automotive, shifting their spending. But we have adopted our strategy. We are working with other sectors of the business like banking, for example, financing sector, which has remained -- do continued strong, that actually offsets the decline side from the other sector, like the automotive and also the consumer end.

So we don’t see that has a big impact for 2019. But I think this is something we need to watch out actually ongoing basis for 2020 going forward, how the overall business environment and overall economy is going forward. But we remain confident that the impact, because of our portfolio and because of our premium nature of events, and IP nature events, we will be really kind of more resilient in this kind of environment than any of our competitors, those are less premium, less international brands or events.

Brian Liao

Maybe I can complement with some numbers for China performance. On the top line for this quarter, because we have the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, so we can see a very strong growth in China. We reached about 378% versus the last year -- last quarter, last year the third quarter. And for the full year, we also expect, as we mentioned before, it's about 13 -- 30 growth rate for China business. And for the gross profit, we are making higher gross profit on the other regions. And the growth rate for gross profit for full year, we can even get a higher percentage of growth than top line.

We have the next question from the line of Jason Bazinet from Citi.

Jason Bazinet

I just have a two part question. One, I think on the last call, you targeted for four turns or below for leverage by the time we get to the end of 2020. But I just want to make sure, given some of the commentary that you provided that that's still a reasonable target. And then second, as investors sort of think about building out their 2020 model. Are there specific items you would call out that are either headwinds or tailwinds that we should incorporate besides the Rock ‘n' Roll commentary you provided earlier?

Hengming Yang

Brian, will you -- maybe I leave the first question, leverage ratio -- passing the leverage, you and then take the one.

Brian Liao

Yes. As I just explained with retaining the $200 million, the bridge loan, our leverage ratio actually has improved to 2.2 times at the end of this quarter. And we -- number one, we are still exploring the refinancing program, and we aimed to improve our facility terms. And also we do have some other capital structure that can help us to keep even lower improved leverage ratio. The target still remains to end of 2020 we want to remain around 3.5 times to 4 in the range.

Hengming Yang

So for 2020, I mean, our operational fundamentals are very strong. Thanking to -- thanks to our diverse portfolio, IP events in Mass Participation. So we'll continue grow number of events, geography and per demand economics. For the Spectator, we are having quite a few new extensions, new rights and also with AAF, the IAAF, the new partnership, so it actually enable us to continue to growth. And however, there will be some cyclical events I think, we probably need to be aware of.

So in 2020, the International Ski Federation, the Word Championship will not happen. It happens every other year. So this year -- next year, it won't happen. So they're going to have a revenue shortage coming from that. But however, it will be compensated by other number of events like the European Handball Championship will be picked up next year, so this happened other every year. Then we're going to also have FIFA World Cup media rights start to coming from next year, so that will be very helpful. And then AAF, the new rights for the International series of events, starting from 2020 and a series of other new rights.

So it will all be balanced out even though there's cyclicality, but our margin will remain -- growth will continue remain pretty strong. So I think that, probably I want to highlight that. Besides that we don't see any other discontinuation of our existing rights. We'll continue to extending our rights portfolio, and continue to expand our geography expansion and also growth in China.

Jason Bazinet

And just to clarify, handball is every even year…

Hengming Yang

Every even year, that's right.

We have the next question from the line of Tony Chan from Haitong International.

Tony Chan

What is your margin outlook for three segments for Q4, and also the next year? First question.

Hengming Yang

Say your question again.

Tony Chan

Your margin outlook for the three segments, Mass Participation and also DPSS, Spectator Sports in Q4 and also the full year '20?

Hengming Yang

So Brian, do you want to pick that up?

Brian Liao

Yes. So for the margin, for three segments. Mass Participation, we remain almost the same level as we told that that's about 33% to 35% margin. And for 2019, we can reach the same level for the full year. And for Spectator Sports, we remain quite stable, that's about 35% to 36% margin. And for DPSS, we do need to pay attention to -- we usually talk about, because of the impact of the reimbursement, the DPSS segments margins need to be qualitative.

So we usually talk about the margin excluding without reimbursement. So for full year 2019, we are able to -- we target to get 43% to 44% margin without reimbursement. And for 2020's outlook, for Mass Participation, as Hengming explained, when we get more integration, synergy, marketing, strategy success, we will be able to increase Mass Participation segment's margin from existing 33% to 35% to 37% to 38%. And for Spectator Sports, Hengming also expanded that next year, we don't have fees championship, but we have handball et cetera, which have a little bit higher margin. So for 2020, we are targeting to reach about 37% to 38% margin for Spectator. And for DPSS, we will remain at 43% to 44% margin.

Tony Chan

And the other question is, can you explain more about -- why there is significant decrease, DPSS in Q3 and also we should expect Q4 to be [indiscernible]?

Brian Liao

For DPSS, there was a time shifting. Last year, we had World Cup, Men's World Cup, FIFA Men's World Cup, in third quarter. And in this third quarter, we only have the last four matches for FIFA Women World Cup that really caused the decrease for this quarter. But this is really caused by the cyclicality.

Tony Chan

And question three is that, can you explain again the rise in financing cost, because it's very deviated from our estimate?

Brian Liao

For the finance costs, we had as we disclosed in F1, we had $400 million bridge loan in March and we repaid the $200 million in August. But in the term for this $200 million repayment, we need to pay, we call, make a whole entries, which means the minimum increased payroll for this $200 million is nine months. So that really caused the finance cost is higher than the normal term.

Tony Chan

Then just Q4, there is decrease in the finance costs, because there's maybe one off increase in the financial costs in Q3, you mean?

Brian Liao

Exactly. Q4, we only keep the rest of $200 million principal and follow the term of 11.5%.

As there are no further questions, I would like to end the conference back to our presenters for any closing remarks.

Hengming Yang

Well, so thank you. I want to thank everybody for joining us for the call today. And so as I said earlier that we believe we had a very strong operating performance in quarter three. And we are confident that we have the right strategy and team in place. And we have confidence for overall year look to meet our expected guidance. So that will conclude our prepared remarks and also our call today. And again, thanks everybody for taking time to joining us.

