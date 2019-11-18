Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/14/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/14/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Simply Good Foods (SMPL);

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.B), and;

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Golden Entertainment (GDEN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Health Sciences Acquisitions (NASDAQ:HSACU);

Providence Service (PRSC);

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS);

RealPage (RP);

Pinterest (PINS);

Paylocity Holding (PCTY);

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX);

EverQuote (EVER), and;

CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

XPO Logistics (XPO);

Uber Technologies (UBER);

TriNet (TNET);

Arvinas (ARVN), and;

Assured Guaranty (AGO).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Galera Therapeutics (GRTX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Ratcliffe Liam DIR Arvinas ARVN JB* $14,960,000 2 Celgene BO Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO JB* $12,499,975 3 Novo A S BO Galera Therapeutics GRTX JB* $6,000,000 4 Kilts James M DIR Simply Good Foods SMPL B $5,170,200 5 Agi T DIR,BO TriNet TNET AB $3,318,940 6 Blackstone Clarus Gp BO Galera Therapeutics GRTX B $3,000,000 7 Wong Roderick CEO,DIR Health Sciences Acquisitions HSACU B $1,281,420 8 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,218,349 9 Crawford Gordon DIR Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.B B $1,085,361 10 Marnell Anthony A Iii DIR Golden Entertainment GDEN B $1,080,001

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Chlapaty Joseph A CB,BO Advanced Drainage Systems WMS JS* $37,400,000 2 Coliseum Cap DIR,BO Providence Service PRSC JS* $24,139,696 3 Spruce House Partnership BO XPO Logistics XPO S $21,065,320 4 Camp Garrett DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $13,538,023 5 Sarowitz Steven I DIR,BO Paylocity Holding PCTY AS $11,579,031 6 Abrams Zachary F BO EverQuote EVER S $9,213,223 7 Ayers Jonathan W DIR IDEXX Laboratories IDXX S $9,145,940 8 Winn Stephen T CB,CEO,BO RealPage RP AS $8,157,000 9 Silbermann Benjamin CB,CEO,BO Pinterest PINS AS $4,035,460 10 Steinert Langley CEO,CB,BO CarGurus CARG AS $2,968,954

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

