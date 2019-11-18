Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/14/19

About: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO), Includes: GDEN, LGF.B, SMPL
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/14/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Simply Good Foods (SMPL);
  • Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.B), and;
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Golden Entertainment (GDEN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Health Sciences Acquisitions (NASDAQ:HSACU);
  • Providence Service (PRSC);
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • Pinterest (PINS);
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
  • IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX);
  • EverQuote (EVER), and;
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • XPO Logistics (XPO);
  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • TriNet (TNET);
  • Arvinas (ARVN), and;
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Galera Therapeutics (GRTX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ratcliffe Liam

DIR

Arvinas

ARVN

JB*

$14,960,000

2

Celgene

BO

Agios Pharmaceuticals

AGIO

JB*

$12,499,975

3

Novo A S

BO

Galera Therapeutics

GRTX

JB*

$6,000,000

4

Kilts James M

DIR

Simply Good Foods

SMPL

B

$5,170,200

5

Agi T

DIR,BO

TriNet

TNET

AB

$3,318,940

6

Blackstone Clarus Gp

BO

Galera Therapeutics

GRTX

B

$3,000,000

7

Wong Roderick

CEO,DIR

Health Sciences Acquisitions

HSACU

B

$1,281,420

8

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,218,349

9

Crawford Gordon

DIR

Lions Gate Entertainment

LGF.B

B

$1,085,361

10

Marnell Anthony A Iii

DIR

Golden Entertainment

GDEN

B

$1,080,001

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Chlapaty Joseph A

CB,BO

Advanced Drainage Systems

WMS

JS*

$37,400,000

2

Coliseum Cap

DIR,BO

Providence Service

PRSC

JS*

$24,139,696

3

Spruce House Partnership

BO

XPO Logistics

XPO

S

$21,065,320

4

Camp Garrett

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$13,538,023

5

Sarowitz Steven I

DIR,BO

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

AS

$11,579,031

6

Abrams Zachary F

BO

EverQuote

EVER

S

$9,213,223

7

Ayers Jonathan W

DIR

IDEXX Laboratories

IDXX

S

$9,145,940

8

Winn Stephen T

CB,CEO,BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$8,157,000

9

Silbermann Benjamin

CB,CEO,BO

Pinterest

PINS

AS

$4,035,460

10

Steinert Langley

CEO,CB,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,968,954

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.