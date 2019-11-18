AVX Corporation Is A Buy, Considering Patent Dynamics

AVX’s patent activity/dynamics with patent scorecard, weekly and historical patent value, risk and disruptive scores in relation with competitors and stock price.

We take a look at AVX Corporation (AVX) based on its PCT patent activity combined with a technical analysis.

In order to understand the methodology used, the reader should read previous articles. The number of patents held by a company is not relevant, what matters is PCT patent dynamics for outperfomance.

As in previous articles, at the least four factors are taken into account in order to reach a conclusion:

company’s actual patent value score,

company’s historical profile with patent scores in relation to its stock price with gap analysis,

comparison with competitors (is the company an outlier or not), and

company’s technical analysis.

Figure 1 illustrates AVX’s scorecard and display the usual patent scores (patent index, grade, patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores).

AVX has very good scores, in particular for patent value score and disruptive score as it ranks the company 1st and 2nd respectively out of 174 companies in the industry with scores of 45 and 20. However, the risk score is not very good with a value of 81.2, ranking it only 10th.

The company displays a high overall patent score and ranks it 1st, taking into account patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores. This is an indication of recent intense innovation activity.

The overall patent score of AVX is 147.2, which is above average. The company is in Grade B, a very good grade (grades ranging from A to F, with A being the best grade).

AVX is considered a mid-stage company that is disruptive with growth as well as secure and an innovation star in a second cycle of innovation. It also indicates that AVX is in relation to all companies in the technology sector:

in 11st position for its patent index, in 1st position for its patent value score, in 1st position for its overall score, and in 10th position for its patent risk score, as well as in 2nd position for its patent disruptive score.

Scorecard indicates an increase of 47.62% in patent activity in the past year.

Figure 1 – AVX Corporation (AVX) SCORECARD – Source Innovalpha

Figure 2 displays a summary view of AVX's scores.

Figure 2 – AVX portfolio view – Source Innovalpha

Figure 3 displays AVX’s patent index and stock price over time. Not much activity was seen until the middle of 2017 when it started trending higher and since then has been in a stable uptrend with only some brief moments of moving sideways or slightly declining. This leads to believe that AVX is very undervalued as of now since then the stock price has either traded sideways or slightly declined since the Q4 of 2017 and the middle of 2018 respectively creating a huge gap in between the stock price and index value translating into a buy signal.

Figure 3 – AVX’s patent index and stock price over time – Source Innovalpha

Figure 4 shows AVX’s overall patent score and its stock price over time, Figure 5 its patent value score and stock price over time and Figure 6 its patent disruptive score and stock price over time. The three graphs are very similar and are steadily trending higher.

A decorrelation between the stock price and the patent value score is identified since the middle of 2016 when the stock price started to increase, however, the patent value score remained flat until the middle of 2017. In the rest of 2017 both trended higher together, however, since then a decorrelation is seen once again as the price continued to move sideways, slightly decreasing while the value score kept moving higher.

Figure 4 – AVX’s overall patent score over time – Source Innovalpha

An undervaluation is indicated by the patent value score being way above the stock price since Q4 of 2018 in Figure 5.

Figure 5 – AVX’s patent value score over time – Source Innovalpha

Figure 6 – AVX’s patent disruptive score over time – Source Innovalpha

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) indicates that AVX principal markets are: the USA, PCT Countries, Germany, China, Israel as well some activity in Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, India, and Singapore, see Figure 7. Not surprisingly, the USA is in first place for patent applications filed, followed by PCT applications.

Notable changes can be seen since 2016 when the only 4 markets with patent applications were USA, Germany, China and Israel. In 2017, additional activity can be seen in Malaysia and Mexico with Singapore being added to the list in 2018 and minor activity in India in 2019.

In terms of patent fields of activity, the top three classes have remained pretty much constant throughout the 5 year period. An overwhelmingly large majority of patents were filed under H01G - capacitors; capacitors, rectifiers, detectors, switching devices, light-sensitive or temperature-sensitive devices of the electrolytic type, followed by H01R - electrically-conductive connections; structural associations of a plurality of mutually-insulated electrical connecting elements; coupling devices; current collectors and H05K - printed circuits; casings or constructional details of electric apparatus; manufacture of assemblages of electrical components

Otherwise no significant changes can be seen in the past years.

Figure 7 – Top patent applications by region/country for AVX since 2015 – Source WIPO

Figure 8 is a bubble chart showing AVX as outlier on the far right among the Electrical Products industry, with overall patent score on the Y axis and patent index on the X axis (in all the bubble charts below the size of bubble is proportional to the PI index). AVX is therefore a leading company within this industry taking into account patent activity. This is confirmed with the other bubble charts below.

Figure 8 - – AVX with overall patent score vs patent index – Source Innovalpha

Figure 9 displays again AVX Corporation as outlier on the far right with overall patent score on the y axis and disruptive score on the x axis. The bubble charts confirm AVX as good investment opportunity.

Figure 9 – AVX with overall patent score vs patent disruptive score – Source Innovalpha

Figure 10 displays AVX's overall patent score on the y axis and patent risk score on the x axis, with AVX once again as outlier, but not as clear as on the scores mentioned before.

Figure 10 – AVX with overall patent score vs patent risk score – Source Innovalpha

Finally, the last figure (Figure 11) shows a long term technical analysis for the price action of AVX. Overall the price is in uptrend since November of 2008 when the low of 7.1 USD was reached and since then the price continues setting clear higher highs every 3-4 years.

Currently, the price continues retracing from the high of 21.48 USD that was set in July of 2018 and since then has retraced around 39% to the low of 13 USD as it rejected further downside around the area where both 100 and 200 month moving averages are located as of now and seen as a blue and green line respectively. Additionally, from the past 3 lows, a clear trend line can be drawn and potentially used as an entry opportunity with very good risk/reward.

In the upcoming weeks we will likely see further downside as previous monthly close indicates a bearish momentum to come. This could be used as a potential for entry opportunity.

Previous major upswing resulted in a gain of around 100-135% and could be used to determine the next major target once the price starts trading higher once again. Considering the current lowest low being 13 USD this would indicate a potential target of around 26-30 USD to be reached in the upcoming years.

Therefore, we conclude that technical analysis indicates a buy for the company.

Figure 11 – Technical analysis of AVX – Source Tradingview

Conclusion

AVX displays impressive patent activity with 3.5 stars in patent risk score, 2.5 stars in value score and a decent 2 stars in the disruptive score which ranks AVX 1 st among competitors for all of the scores indicating a buy.

among competitors for all of the scores indicating a buy. AVX appears to be an industry outlier indicating a buy.

AVX’s historical patent profiles in relation to its stock price shows the formation of a positive gap. Further, patent scores show a steady increase in the past years with positive trend. This represents another buy signal.

Technical analysis indicates a positive outlook once the current retracement is complete and new highs will likely be made in the next 2-3 years.

Therefore, the overall rating for AVX is bullish and investors should definitely consider buying the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information provided in this document is given for indicative purposes only. Innovalpha Sàrl provides no assurance as to its completeness or accuracy nor the reasonableness of the conclusions based upon such information. This document is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of an investment program or of any one or more of the models mentioned in the document. There is no assurance that the models investment objectives will be achieved and investment results may vary significantly over time. Past performance should not be construed as a guide to future performance. The content of this document is subject to change without prior notification. All information and data presented in this document is for informational purpose only and should not be reproduced, distributed nor used without prior written authorization of Innovalpha Sàrl.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) bears no responsibility for the integrity or accuracy of the data contained herein, in particular due, but not limited, to any deletion, manipulation, or reformatting of data that may have occurred beyond its control.