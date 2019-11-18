Cancom - Q3 Sales Growth Miss, Profitability Better

Q4 is ahead - usually the strongest quarter; however, next year will get tough, we reckon.

The largest business - IT Solutions - is way behind our expectations, as Cancom struggles to generate large volume business.

Cancom (OTC:CCCMF) [ETR:COK] has released its full Q3 financial figures on November 14. The figures were slightly behind our expectations as well as the markets, we reckon. As expected, the stock reaction was mixed - climbing to €54.70 (+1.5%) while settling at €52.55 (-2.68%). We believe the market was disappointed by rather weak results, especially considering that its competitor Bechtle (OTC:BHTLF) [ETR:BC8]) released better figures the day before.

Q3 sales miss our expectations - as volume business slows down

Cancom's overall growth dynamics slipped to single-digit, after four consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. Q3 delivered only 5.7% organic growth/8.0% reported or 16.3%/22.0% in 9M '19 largely supported by Cloud business, while classical reselling (IT Solutions) business was missing the volume of H1 '19.

The management has maintained its full-year guidance, with group revenues anticipated to "significantly increase", implying >10% growth. This implies the Q4 growth of 9.8%/14.6% (organic/reported), after revising down our organic growth estimate by 330bps (from 18.5% to 15.2%) based on weakening IT Solutions' growth profile.

It's interesting to note that management doesn't see any deterioration in the economic environment, which also prompted them to confirm their guidance. We contrast that to "challenging macro conditions" as per Bechtle - both operate in the same markets with similar products (refer to "Bechtle: Q3 Positively Surprises; However, Signs Of Slowdown Become Visible").

Chart 1 Growth slows down on tough comparables - falls behind the guidance

Source: Image created by the author with data from Cancom

Growth in IT Solutions slacks more than expected after an exceptional Q2 '19

IT Solutions business segment (82% of total sales) is a pure project related/reselling business, with comprehensive support for IT infrastructure and applications. The range of services offered includes IT strategy consulting, project planning and implementation, and system integration, among others.

The growth dynamics in Q3 was much weaker than expected, with topline climbing only slightly by 3.3%/5.8% (organic/reported) - way behind our 11.0%/13.3%. According to the company, this was mainly the result of a falling share of large volume business.

Overall, 9M '19 organic growth of 15.9%/21.9% (reported) looks very attractive for this segment and is ahead of its full-year guidance of <10% or "significant growth" (official wording). On the back of the decelerating growth dynamics, we revise our full-year sales figures by roughly -3%, expecting organic growth of 13% from the previous 17%. Our updated estimates imply Q4 growth of 7.5%/8.7% (reported/organic), which is in line with the management expectations for this segment.

We remind that this segment is susceptible to economic cycles and the level of investment activity in the IT sector with very low visibility of around 3-4 months. Historically, we have seen a 6-12 months' time lag with the macro environment starting to manifest in the financial performance.

Chart 2 IT Solutions growth is way slower than expected

Source: Image created by the author with data from Cancom

Q3 Cloud growth record better growth - in line with the guidance

Cloud Solutions segment with 18% of total sales is the key growth and profitability engine going forward. Within this segment, Cancom operates its cloud software (partially as SaaS) as well as cloud-related hardware and shared managed services (IT infrastructure hosting) business.

Roughly on par with our estimates, Cloud Solutions delivered solid double-digit growth of 16.5%/18.5% (organic/reported) driven by rising managed services share (not disclosed), as the trend towards outsourcing individual IT tasks continues. 9M '19 growth of 17.6%/22.4% (reported/organic) was only slightly ahead of our expectations of 14.9%/ 21.2% and group's growth guidance (10% -20%), surpassing that of the IT Solutions.

As announced in October, Cancom acquired a UK-based managed service provider Novosco Group for a total of GBP70m or c. €82m. With an expected sales of GBP55m (c. €64m) and EBITDA margin of 17% - way below Cancom's segment margin of c. 25.5% (diluting overall group margin), it paid 1.3x EV/Sales and 7.5x EV/EBITDA vs. average 2.5x EV/Sales. This acquisition fosters Cancom's managed services expansion in the UK, with a very limited customer overlap (c. 5 customers in total), implying attractive cross- and upselling opportunities going forward. As per the management, Novosco will be fully consolidated starting October 1, with around €16m in sales in Q4. This leads us to lift our full-year sale estimate by c. 5% while keeping organic growth unchanged at 17%.

Given our new full-year growth assumption of 17%/28.6% (reported/organic), the implied Q4 growth stands at 21.2%/44.8% (organic/reported), which includes c. €16m in M&A.

In addition, Cancom is trying to actively build partnership network for its proprietary ("AHP") - Application Hosting Platform with the first partner ExactlyIT acquired in October. This partnership should enable Cancom to drive its ("AHP") sales (c. 25% of segment) in North America. In total, they plan to establish between 5 to 10 partnerships in the coming years, creating positive growth dynamics in the long term.

Chart 3 Cloud segment is leading the growth

Source: Image created by the author with data from Cancom

Margin improvement on a sequential basis amid lower growth

Adj. EBITDA came in at €34.8m, up 18%, translating into a 9.1% margin - +80bps above Q3 18 and +70bps above our estimates, which was mainly driven by favorable product-mix (i.e., a rising share of the managed services business (Cloud segment c. 54% of EBITDA) and a declining share of margin dilutive volume business (IT Solutions c. 46% of EBITDA).

9M '19 adj. EBITDA picked up by 20% however margin improvement was rather weak at 10bps to 8.0% - in line with the group's guidance of ">10% growth". For the full year, we expect adj. EBITDA margin staying at roughly the previous year's level of 8.2%, implying 8.8% in Q4 - the same as last year.

Chart 4 Low topline growth supports quarterly margin improvement

Source: Image created by the author with data from Cancom

Conclusion

Overall, a solid set of results; however, falling slightly behind our expectations. The profitability has positively surprised as Cancom enjoyed a much more favorable product mix in its largest segment by EBITDA. Albeit, management's bullish view, we remain wary for the next year. In fact, given softening business conditions, we see Cancom facing an upcoming down cycle. We appreciate the group's growing Cloud business; however, it's still dominant (>80% sales) and highly unpredictable reselling business (i.e., IT Solutions) will continue to bring some negative earnings volatility in the mid-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.