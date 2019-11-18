Citigroup: Wait It Out

We have traded this name many times, and we believe that performance has justified the action in share prices over most of 2019.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) as a whole has turned things around in the last decade and is still improving. We have traded this name many times, and we believe that performance has justified the action in share prices over most of 2019. That said, the stock has gotten expensive in a competitive sector. We believe there are several strengths and weaknesses you need to be aware of in the key metrics that we follow for major financial institutions. Overall, we think Citigroup still has some tailwinds, though it is competing in what seems to be a constantly changing interest rate environment. Overall, we still think this is a hold above $70. We believe the recent quarterly results and forward outlook justify this view. The most recent quarterly report from a few weeks ago was once again so-so, no great, not bad, but certainly not enough to justify continued buying here. At the same time, it was not poor enough to sell. Thus, we are recommending a hold and are net neutral on the name now.

The headlines looked good

The headline numbers once again seemed pretty bullish in our estimation, but they are not everything. The company beat consensus on the top line and bottom line. Versus last year, there was improvement, though it was slight. The performance may have justified some of the rally from September dip, but shares seem like they will not move much from here at $75. Revenue was $18.57 billion, up 1.0% year over year. This revenue pattern is positive, and three-year trend shows the bank has transitioned to anemic growth on the top line:

With the present quarter's $18.57 billion in revenues, the bank surpassed consensus analyst estimates by $30 million. We thought revenues would be about flat, so this was a small but welcomed surprise. Thanks to favorable tax rates, some growth in revenues, well-controlled expenses, and huge share repurchases, we saw more growth in earnings per share:

In last year's Q3, the company saw earnings per share of $1.73 per share, or $4.6 billion. Here, in the present quarter, net income jumped to $4.9 billion and earnings per share increased 17% to $2.07 as reported. Making adjustments, EPS was $1.97, which beat by $0.02. This is still a solid growth of 11.6%. Once again, while revenue growth is meager, this earnings growth is primarily buyback driven, which is welcomed and similar to what others in the sector are doing. But what is interesting to see is where the income is generated.

Income source discussion

Interest rate volatility either higher or lower can hurt income potential temporarily, but longer term, rising rates have been a nice tailwind. With recent cuts, we have had concerns over income potential in major financials, particularly in the short term. Even with favorable rates, net interest income had been trending flat to down in some cases, or only modestly moved higher.

In this quarter, which was dealing with a rate cut, net interest revenue suffered, while non-interest revenue saw gains. Although interest expense mostly continues to rise, interest revenue stalled. As such, this was a hit to net income, at least on a year-over-year comparison. Net interest revenue fell 1% from a year ago. The competition in the sector has been seeing tremendous gains in net interest income, though with cuts, have also seen some pressure. Non-interest revenue rose 5%, driven by card issuance and consumer banking strength. Now, with these results in mind, we like to examine if loan and deposit growth is slowing down.

Loan and deposit growth

Regardless of the rate climate, the best banks continue to grow loans and deposits, as these activities are what grow a bank's income over time. Classic banking still matters, where the bank takes in money and lends it out at a higher rate. Now, we also want to make sure loans are quality. Since the Great Recession, Citigroup has done a strong job in improving its lending criteria to consumers and improving the quality of their loans. We were happy to see that both loans and deposits continue to increase for the company:

Loans were up and came in at $692 billion in the quarter, up from $675 billion last year. Deposits continue to increase at a solid pace as well to help fund these new loans. They rose to $1.08 trillion, from $1.00 trillion last year. We project that with our expectations for steadily rising interest rates, loans and deposits will surpass $700 billion and $1.10 trillion, respectively, at the end of the year. As always, given the increased loan activity, we must be on the lookout for increased loan losses.

Provisions for credit losses

We believe it is important to monitor changes in credit loss provisions. This is because such changes in provisions for credit losses can be informative. If the provisions grow, it could represent more risky debt is being taken on. On the other hand, it could mean simply that more loans are on the books, and the bank is setting aside additional provisions based on historical/anticipated losses. Despite loans having grown substantially the last few years, provisions for credit losses have been mostly level in recent years resulting in a sharp decline as a percentage of loans.

Although there was a slight increase in the total amount of loan loss provisions year over year, since there are more total loans, the loan loss provisions make improved as a percentage of loans versus last year. This year, there was $12.5 billion or 1.82% of total loans as provisions. This compares to $12.3 billion or 1.84% of all loans last year. If you go back and look at historical quarters, this trend has improved over the years. Citigroup has made a solid effort to clean up its loan portfolio. Higher borrowing standards helped ensure non-accrual loans stay manageable. While lending to riskier borrowers at a higher rate can pay off, Citigroup has moved away from this.

The bank is among the most efficient

The efficiency ratio may seem like a textbook statistic, but that is because, in our opinion, it is important. Citigroup's efficiency ratio is another reason we have been in and out of the name over the years, trading swings. However, even with solid efficiency, we have a stock trading at $75, with 10X forward EPS on minimal growth. It is more of a value stock really with these numbers. As such, wait for a pullback. But as you do, be aware of how efficient the bank is to generate $1 of income. We are likely at the best efficiency we will see. We could be wrong, but it will take a massive boost in the already efficient bank's performance to improve margins and generate higher than expected returns. We will say that while Citigroup lags many large competitors in many metrics, it has led the pack in efficiency. Over the last few years, Citigroup has seen its efficiency get to and remain below 60%:

Overall, there was an impressive 56.3% operating efficiency ratio for the bank about the same as a year ago. We may be old-fashioned on this metric, but we see the gold standard 50% efficiency ratio as the ideal target. However, coming in consistently under 60% is a notable strength of Citigroup.

Final thoughts

Here, at $75 a share, and trading at value stock valuations with little growth, we see this as a hold. The stock has rallied a good 50% from the year-to-date lows in early January. While performance was decent, we think "good" performance is more than priced in here. Revenue growth is anemic. Interest income is falling. Efficiency remains strong, and the buybacks are great. But overall, it's too pricey to touch at these levels. Wait it out.

