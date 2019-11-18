Novartis: Luster 1 & 2 Expectations

Possible weak results of Luster trials unlikely to provoke serious moves in NVS stock price.

The potential failure of the Luster trials does not poses short-term risk to Novartis, although it may affect its long-term performance in the severe asthma market.

Novartis AG (Nasdaq: NVS) continues to deliver positive dynamics in sales growth and market expansion.

Here are some notes from recent quarter financial results:

Source: Novartis Financial Results – Q3 2019

With all the positive dynamics, there were one drug candidate which did not provide promising data:

The long term goal of Fevipiprant (QAW039) is to strengthen Novartis’s position in the severe asthma in addition to continuous success of Xolair (approved by the FDA for the treatment of severe allergic asthma).

Source: Novartis Financial Results – Q3 2019

As per company's 3rd quarter report, sales of Xolair reached $870 million in 9 months of 2019.

Xolair continues its success, reaching 13% growth over the respective 9 months of 2018. Xolair's share in the net sales of Novartis' top 20 innovative drugs was more than 4% (and about 2.48% of total net sales).

Why fevipiprant does not inspire much?

I will try to focus on the clinical trials of Novartis' FEVIPIPRANT and express the reasons for my skepticism.

Here are the current FDA approved biologics for severe asthma treatment marketed by competitors of Novartis AG (Nasdaq: NVS):

Benralizumab (Fasenra) by AstraZeneca (Nasdaq: AZN)

Mepolizumab (Nucala) by GlaxoSmithKline (Nasdaq: GSK)

Reslizumab (Cinqair) by TEVA Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TEVA)

Dupilumab (Dupixent) by Sanofi (Nasdaq: SNY)

And their efficacy comparison:

Source: created by the author based on the FDA approved labels of: Benralizumab, Mepolizumab, Reslizumab, Dupilumab

Obviously, patients need more effective drugs, but superiority to only placebo without efficacy comparison with current drugs can not make it commercially rational.

Anyway we will have the results to compare in near future. As per company's guidance Luster 1 and 2 results are expected in Q1 2020.

Fevipiprant (QAW039) is Prostaglandin D2 receptor2 (DP2 receptor or CRTH2) antagonist at Phase-3 for the treatment of patients with severe asthma.

Source: Novartis Q3 2019 investor presentation

Although the results of clinical trials of Zeal-1 and Zeal-2 failed in terms of lung function improvement and FEV1 core parameters, the company hopes that Luster-1 and Luster-2 will have more positive outcomes.

In my recent article, I wrote about past trials of DP2 antagonists and their failures. For those who are interested please click here.

Here is the development status of previous DP2 antagonists for asthma:

Source: created by the author based on data: AZD1981, Vidupiprant, AZD-5985, AZD-8075, QAV-680, Setipiprant, MK-7246

I did not dive into the causes of these failures, and only stated the outcomes of the trials.

In this article I want to share my thoughts about the fallacy of high expectations from DP2 antagonists in severe asthma and the reasons why I don’t expect promising results from Luster-1 and 2 clinical trials. I want to emphasize that we can call drug candidate “promising” if it shows better results than those that are currently available on the market.

Asthma is a complex disease with many phenotypes and sub-phenotypes. Severe asthma is no exception in this regard. It involves both innate and adaptive immune systems and provides orchestrated inflammatory response.

Here are the key cytokines involved in orchestrated inflammatory response during asthma:

Image source: The Journal of Clinical Investigations Image source: Journal of Clinical Investigations

This list is growing and now we can include many other cytokines playing a major role in asthma development.

Moreover the recent studies emphasized substantial role of Innate Lymphoid Cells (ILCs) in asthma.

ILCs do not express antigen receptors but react promptly to “danger signals” from inflamed tissue and produce an array of cytokines that direct the ensuing immune response. The roles of ILCs may differ in distinct asthma phenotypes. ILC2s may be critical for initiation of adaptive immune responses in inhaled allergen-driven AHR, but may also function independently of adaptive immunity, mediating influenza-induced AHR. ILC2s also contribute to resolution of lung inflammation through their production of amphiregulin.

Image source: Frontiers / Development and functional specialization of innate lymphoid cells (ILCs)

Based on recent findings all three types of ILCs are involved in asthma development.

That means potential broader cytokines network indeed, including IL-5, IL-7, IL-9, IL-13, IL-17, IL-22, IL-25, and IL-33.

Interestingly, ILC2s and ILC3s are steroid resistant.

It is obvious, that the most efficient asthma drugs in future should address broader immune responses including ILCs.

Now what about DP2 antagonists and perspectives in severe asthma?

Retrospectively even in cases where DP2 antagonists were better than placebo, they were significantly less effective than other drugs, making further developments commercially ineffective.

It is obvious that Prostaglandin D 2 receptor2 (DP2) antagonism alone could not provide notable clinical benefit. We can argue about liver metabolism of different oral DP2 antagonists but PK, PD and plasma concentrations tell us, that it is not the case.

Even if we block Prostaglandin D 2 receptor 2 (DP2) we will still have to deal with Prostaglandin D2 receptor 1 (DP1) which also plays similar role in the same allergic reaction. Plus we will still have active alternative signaling pathways playing their roles in this orchestrated action.

Here is the detailed study about DP1 vs DP2 receptors co-roles in eosinophils modulation and potential role in eosinophilic diseases.

Another issue is that surface expression of DP2 on human mast cells was not detected (however, intracellular expression was detected without a full understanding of function). So potential inhibition of DP2 on the surface of mast cells has low rationale as well.

The last estimated completion date of Luster 1 and Luster 2 is November 4, 2019. As per Novartis AG (Nasdaq: NVS) Q3 presentation we should expect publication of results in Q1/2020.

Based on all above I’m skeptical on future of DP2 antagonism alone in severe asthma. It can be better than placebo for sure, but hardly will be able to beat currently available treatments.

Potential weak results of Luster trials does not bear short term risks

As I emphasized earlier, the role of fevipiprant is to increase Novartis’ (NVS) market position in long term and support the already serious niche occupied by Xolair, which continues to increase market share.

From another hand, Novartis has a diversified pipeline of late stage drug candidates for the treatment of asthma.

source: Novartis AG pipeline of respiratory and inflammation diseases

Long Term Risks

In the short term Luster data cannot influence severe asthma drugs market, however in the long term Novartis AG (Nasdaq: NVS) may face even greater competition with a new generation of biologics.

Here is a quick comparison of Xolair sales vs other biologics indicated for severe asthma (for nine months of 2019):

source: created by the author based on the financial results of respective companies for the third quarter of 2019

It is obvious that new effective drugs for severe asthma show higher sales growth rates and will continue to increase their market share.

I would like to point out a direct connection between Dupixent's efficacy indicators and substantially growing sales numbers. Given that this drug received FDA approval in 2017, Dupixent will be able to increase its market penetration in the near future.

Conclusion

Novartis AG (NASDAQ: NVS) maintains a strong position in respiratory diseases. Moreover, compared with last year, it improved sales of its flagship biologic for asthma treatment.

Personally, I do not expect promising results from Luster trials. But even a possible fail will not lead to significant changes in severe asthma drugs market and will not affect the current situation of Novartis (Nasdaq: NVS), although this may entail long-term risks for the company in the field of severe asthma.

Based on all above, I do not expect serious stock price fluctuations because of this catalyst.

However there is always a little chance for market overreaction (low probability) which can be also considered as an attractive entry point for the long term investors.

