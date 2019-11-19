Genworth's Buyout From China May Be Nixed By Regulators, Shares Could Plummet

We expect the deal to be called-off before the end-Dec deadline for closing as regulatory concerns from Canada and Beijing drag on.

Note: this is a followup to "Genworth's $3.8B Takeover By China Could Be Next Victim Of The Trade War" published Oct 18, 2019 with fresh developments. Please read that piece for further background.

In 2016 amid a flurry of Chinese investments into the U.S., China Oceanwide agreed to a $3.8 billion takeover and recapitalization of Richmond,Virginia's Genworth Financial ($GNW). In the three years since, the deal has been stuck in lengthy discussions of regulatory concerns in the U.S., Canada, and China. The U.S. is concerned about funding and private data controls, Canada is focused on privacy, and Beijing wants to limit big chunks of foreign exchange going overseas. We update on the various hurdles remaining before a targeted end-2019 close.

Hitting Regulatory Walls

The two sides have extended the deal until the end of 2019, hoping to get all approvals by then, but Canadian and Chinese regulators are still weighing the deal. For Canada, they are worried about personal data on patients being transferred to China. For China, they are worried about committing $3.8 billion to save a struggling U.S. insurer while the acquirer China Oceanwide is facing serious financial problems at home. Oceanwide has defaulted on debt, got stuck in a corruption probe in California, and is no longer the cash-rich savior that could help Genworth ($GNW) get back on its feet.

In the background is the sour U.S.-China relationship where neither side wants to make concessions. The Genworth-Oceanwide deal strikes us as bad deal for all parties. China will dramatically overpay for a low-quality asset. The U.S. and Canada are both worried about giving China a toehold into sensitive personal data on patients in the U.S. and Canada. This issue has been mostly solved in the U.S. with mitigation, but Canada seems to be taking a harder line. The U.S. is also worried about whether China Oceanwide's money will come through and be able to bring stability to Genworth's business and help it grow.

Why keep pushing for the deal?

Genworth ($GNW) executives who have been promised they can keep their jobs and high salaries after the deal don't want failure. If they were forced to scrap the Oceanwide deal and look for a new partner, it's likely they would lose their jobs or be retained in an advisory role to help transition to a new leadership. For China Oceanwide, they may still dream that Genworth could become a platform for them to expand into the U.S. insurance market. They could also just be going through the motions and waiting for the Chinese government to nix the deal, giving them a scapegoat and maintain their status as a credible international partner.

The Wall Street Journal recently weighed in:

The uncompleted transaction has tested the patience of company executives, investors and regulators. One U.S. analyst recently referred to it as a “zombie” merger deal. The closing has taken so long that Genworth said some regulatory approvals it had earlier received have lapsed and that the companies would need to reapply for them.

Genworth, hoping to press forward with the deal, decided to divest its Canada business after Canadian regulators dug in their heels on the data security issues. In August, Genworth announced the sale of its 57% stake in its Canada business to Canadian investment powerhouse Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) for $1.8 billion. This provides needed cash and they believed this step would help assuage Canadian regulators concerns over data control.

Still, it doesn't appear to have put those concerns to bed.

Canadian regulators told Genworth on Oct 22 that they are still "focused on national security matters, including data protection and the safeguarding of our customers' information." In essence, the same issues are still on the table even after the sale of Canada to a domestic party due to Genworth continuing to provide support services to Genworth Canada even after the deal closes. Genworth ($GNW) reiterated it still expects the deal to close by year-end. But it needs all of these regulatory approvals to line up on their timetable.

Getting Billions out of China

The deal also needs final clearance in China for currency conversion, according to a Genworth statement. Chinese forex regulators have been reluctant to approve deals moving big sums of Chinese capital offshore, effectively draining the country's foreign exchange reserves. The forex regulator hasn't commented on this specific deal and the approval for currency conversion typically comes once all other approvals are final. It doesn't help that beyond the purchase price, China Oceanwide has committed more funds to help shore up its capital structure. Chinese investors ponying up for a U.S. insurer's problems is anathema to Beijing's goals today.

In summary

The deal, once a potential win-win in a different era of U.S.-China relations, now could end up hurting both sides if China can't come through with the money and Genworth ($GNW) continues to decline as a business. Perhaps the best outcome would be to walk away even though their executives, bankers, and lawyers are desperate to close the deal to get their salaries, bonuses, and bills paid.

Impact on the stock

We expect continued negative news or limited progress on closing the deal at the agreed $5.43 per share buyout offer will send shares lower. Shares have in recent weeks started to decline as investors see continued hurdles and the end-Dec deadline approaches. Shares have fallen from $4.40 per share to $3.85 in recent weeks. We expect if the deal is called off, Genworth ($GNW) shares could sink to $2 or lower, where it traded prior to the deal's announcement.

Investors holding Genworth ($GNW) may want to consider selling shares now or those looking to bet against the deal could short shares or buy put options betting on a decline in shares.

