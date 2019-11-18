Fiverr: Taking It Upmarket

Overview

The third quarter saw Fiverr (FVRR) beating guidance to take the company closer to its $105.5 million - $106.5 million full-year revenue outlook. As we previously wrote, our bullish call on Fiverr is driven by the trending gig economy that is affecting labor market dynamics across various industries. In Q3, we learned how Fiverr’s recent overseas expansion and upmarket moves have been paying off. Going forward, such catalysts should allow Fiverr to sustain the acceleration of its revenue growth.

Catalysts: higher-valued services and international expansion

In our view, Fiverr’s strategy to move upmarket has been solid. One part of the strategy is to introduce new “vertical stores" instead of the usual “category” in its service expansion approach. A vertical is made up of multiple relevant categories. Fiverr has launched Gaming, E-commerce, Architecture, and Political Campaigns vertical stores.

We consider the vertical store to be both opportunistic and strategic moves at the same time. In anticipation of the US election in 2020, Fiverr's Political Campaigns vertical store will provide a set of digital freelancing services a typical campaign needs. Aside from getting exposure to the increasing freelancing demands during the US election year, we see a future opportunity to replicate this model internationally. Consequently, we see a path where Fiverr can benefit from the global election campaigns that require similar freelancing service demands.

The gig-bundling approach in its vertical store strategy also allows buyers to find everything they need under one vertical while enabling Fiverr to increase its average spending per buyer. So far, Fiverr has been able to increase its spend per buyer by 6$ QoQ to $157. As of Q3, we have learned that the buyers with average spend over $500 have made up more than half of Fiverr’s core business.

Another part of the strategy would be the launch of Fiverr Studios, which allow Freelancers across verticals to collaborate to finish larger and more complex freelancing projects. Given the Studio’s promising early tractions and almost 7 times higher average price compared to regular gigs, we are excited to learn about its further development going into Q4. Furthermore, the successful campaign in Germany will also allow Fiverr to have a better understanding of the challenges and upsides when it executes its overseas expansion strategy further.

Risk and Valuation

The planned expansion to other cities in Germany may make sense given the match between the company’s objective to move slightly upmarket and the German buyers’ tendency to focus on quality as the CEO, Micha Kaufman, pointed out:

We do intend to launch two languages in Q1 next year, because we understand from soft localization in Germany that, that has an impact. And actually, some of the interesting things that we’ve learned on the German market led us to understand that a lot of the local learning can be embedded into our algorithms. For example, what we noticed in Germany, and this is something we love, is that there’s a slightly higher focus on quality, and that drives the higher spend per buyer. They buy higher quality and more complex types of projects.

Despite the encouraging outlook so far, we believe that the international expansion still carries a greater risk component compared to vertical expansion strategy. There is always a danger of over-expansion that can put downward pressure on quality, which is the key factor that attracts the higher-spending buyers that Fiverr targets.

At the time of this writing, Fiverr’s stock is up 6.3% since our last coverage earlier in October. After the Q3 earnings call, we also saw that the shares briefly spiked to ~$24 before stabilizing to ~22.6 per share.

Given the overall improvements across both growth and profitability, Fiverr’s TTM P/S of 1.97 means that the stock is highly underpriced. Its competitor, Upwork (UPWK) for instance, trades at TTM P/S of 4.37 with significantly lower gross margin and growth. Given its full-year estimates, Fiverr is on track to reach ~40% YoY growth by the end of FY 2019, which is still far ahead of Upwork’s ~20%. By the end of the year, we expect Fiverr’s shares to trade at the higher end of the $22 - $24 price range, with a possibility of breaking the $24 per share barrier upon strong Q4 results.

