Home Depot Preview: Key Topics To Monitor

Third quarter earnings season is underway for U.S.-based retailers. On November 19, ahead of the opening bell, Home Depot (HD) will be the first in the home improvement duopoly to disclose its financial performance for the period. Analysts are betting on revenues of $27.5 billion that would represent a YOY growth rate of nearly 5%. EPS of $2.53, if achieved, would have increased at a bit more than twice the pace of the company's top line.

Benign macro landscape

At first glance, this may seem like a low-stakes earnings day for the Atlanta-based company. For starters, the third quarter tends to be a rather slow period that follows the summer in the U.S., which in turn is considered the "holiday season" for home improvement retailers.

Also, the macroeconomic landscape seems benign at worse (even favorable to some) for companies like Home Depot, considering (1) strong consumer spending activity and (2) a low interest rate environment that sell-side analysts have called a positive for the space. Not much seems likely to go wrong for Home Depot on its upcoming earnings day.

Underneath the surface, the story can be a bit more nuanced. First, lower lumber prices may continue to pressure revenues, although the company should begin to lap the sharp decline in the value of the commodity between the third and fourth quarters of this year. Second, and although Home Depot has yet to see much in the form of weakening demand, growth in the remodeling market continues to plateau.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from the National Association of Home Builders

The graph above depicts how the RMI (remodeling market index) and future bid activity have come off their 2017 peaks in the past several quarters. The management team did not seem too concerned about demand last quarter, citing the "current health of the U.S. consumer and a stable housing environment" as positive factors -- although a comp guidance trim for the full-year unveiled fears over the impact of tariff hikes in the second half of 2019.

Further down the P&L, I expect to see margin stability, with softer pricing in certain product categories and higher supply chain costs likely to offset the tapering off of opex associated with Home Depot's Accelerated Business Investment Plan. Lastly, aggressive share repurchase should once again drive substantial growth to the company's EPS, without which I would have expected net earnings to land only modestly higher YOY.

On the stock

I maintain my stance that Home Depot is a very well-run company, and its shares seem to be regarded as high-quality by most investors. In fact, the stock enjoys a "bullish" and "very bullish" average rating by Seeking Alpha contributors and the platform's Quant rating system, respectively.

Data by YCharts

But consistently with my views of the past few months, it has become increasingly hard for me to justify buying HD when valuation keeps finding new highs. Current-year P/E has climbed from 18x this time last year to 23.5x today, even though long-term EPS growth expectations have dropped from about 14% to just short of 10%.

Being bearish HD is hard. But at the same time, I question how much farther shares can climb from a rich PEG (current-year P/E divided by long-term EPS growth estimates times 100) of 2.4x. For this reason, I take a pass on HD ahead of earnings, and will continue to monitor the stock for any sign of weakness that could present a more compelling buying opportunity.

