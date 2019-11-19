Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q4 2019

Four times a year, I spend several hours combing through Form 13F filings from the hedge funds that specialize in M&A. I document and analyze which merger stocks the funds have bought and which ones they haven't. I then compile the top 10 stocks held in these funds and share it with everyone on Seeking Alpha.

My rules:

I only count a stock if it is at least 1% of the fund's portfolio.

I only include stocks that are still actively trading.

I only choose funds where the vast majority of the positions are merger-related.

The top two arbitrage stocks are the same as last quarter. Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is tops, sitting in 34 of the 41 funds. Their deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is in the process of wrapping up with closing expected on Wednesday. It has been my largest position for some time now.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) is once again in the second spot but now 31 arb funds hold it in their portfolios, up from 24 last quarter. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is buying Allergan in a cash and stock deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Top 10 Merger Arb Stocks held by Funds

1) Celgene (CELG) Held by 34 Funds 2) Allergan (AGN) Held by 31 Funds 3) Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Held by 25 Funds 4) WABCO Holdings (WBC) Held by 22 Funds 5) Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Held by 20 Funds 6) Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Held by 19 Funds 7) Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Held by 19 Funds 8) WellCare (WCG) Held by 18 Funds 9) Mellanox (MLNX) Held by 15 Funds 10) Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Held by 14 Funds

Last quarter, Celgene was the top pick in five funds. Fast forward 90 days, and 21 funds have it as their top position.

Top Positions among the 41 Funds

Celgene Top Position in 21 Funds SunTrust Banks (STI) Top Position in 5 Funds

Some arb funds oversize the positions that they have great conviction in. As of the end of Q3, there were six positions of 20% or more in a single stock.

Oversized Holdings

Celgene 48% of a Fund Celgene 42% of a Fund Cypress Semiconductor 32% of a Fund WellCare 27% of a Fund Allergen 21% of a Fund WABCO Holdings 20% of a Fund

Conclusion

While there is no substitute for doing one's own work and developing one's unique trading/investing style, looking at what some of the top arb hedge funds are doing with their money is quite valuable. These funds have more resources, staff and contacts that an individual investor can possibly have.

While there is no guarantee that the above deals will close the fact is more than 90 percent of all mergers do close and when the specialists allocate their money to an arb position the odds even get better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, AGN, ZAYO, CY, ONCE, MLNX, CZR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. To the best of my knowledge, the information presented above is factual but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. The article should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect my judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. I am not a licensed investment adviser. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections.