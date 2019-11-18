Technically Speaking: November 18

While the markets are still in an uptrend, defensive sectors have started to gain over the last five trading sessions.

Things are heating up in Hong Kong (emphasis added):

Police officers on Monday cornered hundreds of student protesters who occupied a Hong Kong university, offering the demonstrators one way out: drop your weapons and surrender or be met with a hail of tear gas and rubber bullets. ... At least 38 people were injured in a protracted battle at the university on Sunday, the city’s Hospital Authority said, after a bloody battle in which a police officer was struck by an arrow and demonstrators set a police van on fire.

It may be hard to believe, but the Hong Kong protests have been occurring for over four months. During that time, the city has slipped into a recession. China has taken a long-term approach to the problem, waiting for the protests to slowly dissipate. It's also possible they don't want the negative publicity from a harsh crackdown to stymie trade talks. However, the police's recent actions are a significant escalation and probably indicate that the authorities are taking a harsher approach to the situation.

Industrial production continues to be a problem (emphasis added):

Industrial production fell 0.8 percent in October after declining 0.3 percent in September. Manufacturing production decreased 0.6 percent in October. Much of this decline was due to a drop of 7.1 percent in the output of motor vehicles and parts that resulted from a strike at a major manufacturer of motor vehicles. The decreases for total industrial production, manufacturing, and motor vehicles and parts were their largest since May 2018, April 2019, and January 2019, respectively.

While the release specifically mentions the negative effect of the GM strike, there was weakness throughout the data: All the data, regardless of the classification system, declined. This is the long-term effect of the continued decline in manufacturing, which has been contracting for the last three months.

Overall, the economy is in a sweet spot for Federal Reserve policymakers. From Chairman Powell (emphasis added):

The unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in October—near a half-century low. The pace of job gains has eased this year but remains solid; we had expected some slowing after last year's strong pace. ... Inflation continues to run below the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) symmetric 2 percent objective. The total price index for personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased 1.3 percent over the 12 months ending in September, held down by declines in energy prices. Core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy prices and tends to be a better indicator of future inflation, was 1.7 percent over the same period.

Presidents Rosengren and George have cited both of these statistics in support of not cutting rates over the summer. Going forward, expect the Fed to continue citing these statistics in support of maintaining rates at their current level.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Before looking at the individual ETF performances, let's look at the overall range of gains and losses. The worst performer was down 0.32% while the best performer was up 0.26%. That makes today's overall performance more or less statistical noise. The long end of the Treasury market and the DIA were the top three performers while the small-cap indexes were the main losers. That means the overall tenor was bearish, which is supported by the sector performers: Staples and real estate led the market higher. After that, the overall performance drops off a bit, but there are more aggressive sectors -- consumer discretionary and telecommunications services. At the other end are industrials, healthcare, and energy -- two of which are aggressive.

The recent trends remain intact: The SPY is still in an uptrend that started at the beginning of October. All the EMAs are moving higher with the shorter EMAs above the longer one. The only drawback to this chart is the candles are small. But, they're all moving in the right direction. The QQQ has the same trends as the SPY chart. Small-caps remain trapped in the upper 150s, which have provided technical resistance for the last six months. The MACD has also given a sell-signal.

However, underneath in the shorter time frames, defensive sectors are starting to make a move. Real estate has the strongest chart. It's been in an uptrend since November 13. The trend is solid -- advances are followed by periods of consolidation. Staples are also in an uptrend. But its trading pattern is a bit more sporadic. Prices gained until the morning of November 13, then trended lower. Prices consolidated losses until the opening bell on November 16, when they started to rally again.

Utilities were also in an uptrend, which they broke toward the end of trading today.

Overall, the bulls are still in charge. We'd need to see a stronger move from the defensive sectors and a clear break of the trend to say the rally is over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.