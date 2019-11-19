Knowles - Product Line Expansion Leads To Accelerating Revenue Growth With 40% Upside

Knowles (KN) is an underappreciated semiconductor player whose revenue growth is accelerating and is holding firm on operating costs to rapidly expand EPS. Historically Knowles has sold microphones, first into the hearing aid market and then into the mobile phone market. This market expansion led to revenue growth but also led to dependence on Apple and Samsung unit growth, which has slowed in recent years. Knowles then decided to leverage its audio expertise into mics for adjacent markets and audio processing chips both for mobile and other adjacencies.

Knowles current revenue is made up of the following:

Hearing health: 25%

Mobile: 25%

Ear: 15%

IoT: 15%

Precision devices: 20%

Hearing health comprises microphones and balanced armature ("BA") speaker drivers that produce the audio in hearing aids. This is a solid, if not overly exciting business with low single digit growth and limited competition (Goertek, Sonion). The play here is that there is a transition occurring from analog mics to digital mics. This is important because digital mics (currently 1/3 of the total) have higher gross margins than analog mics so this mix shift will benefit Knowles overall gross margin over time.

The mobile business comprises mics that go into cell phones as well audio-processing DSPs that provide functions such as voice wakeup, noise cancellation, far field voice detection, etc. The mic business is the more established one for Knowles with both Apple and Samsung as large customers. Apple was a 19% customer for Knowles in 2018 and Samsung was just under 10%. Customer concentration is less of an issue than it first appears as the Knowles’ mics are in a wide range of Apple devices, not just the new phones that come out each year. For example, Apple’s highly successful AirPods have two Knowles mics in each one at about $0.25 per mic generating a rapidly growing revenue stream without correlation to the iPhone 11s, for example. The same holds true with the Samsung relationship.

Knowles’ audio processing business is still nascent but has some important design wins under its belt. Last year the company announced design wins with Oppo and Vivo, two tier-1 Chinese phone manufacturers. Recently Google launched its Pixel 4 flagship phone, which contains three Knowles mics and its 4-core audio processing DSP. The DSP not only handles the phone’s audio functionality but also controls the phone’s unique gesture recognition capabilities. The DSP sells for about $3 and each mic goes for about $0.30 so the total Knowles content in the phone is about $4. The Pixel 4 is not forecast to be a huge volume phone but is a great showcase for what Knowles audio processing chips can do. Knowles is expanding its presence in the audio processing market with its recently taped out 2-core DSP. This lower end version will address the more cost sensitive part of the market that cannot afford a $3 chip in a lower end phone. These phones will typically have more volume than the flagships so this is an important part of the market for Knowles to enter. Knowles also has a unique solution for lowest end of the market that just wants voice wake functionality. This is called the smart-mic and it is a microphone with a tiny chip embedded than can do voice wake. It sells for $0.75 and although it has very limited functionality, there are some use cases that are well suited for it.

The Ear section of Knowles’ business refers to ear buds and headphones that use either Knowles’ mics, balanced armature drivers, or audio processing chips. The vast majority of this business today is comprised of the Company’s mics, but the higher value opportunities reside with the other components. The balanced armature driver, used for years in hearing aids, is just starting to get designed into ear buds. These drivers sound better than conventional speaker drivers yet are much smaller and lower power, so allow the overall ear bud to be smaller or allow it to stay the same size with a larger battery. Amazon’s recently released Echo Buds use 4 Knowles BAs (at a $2 per BA ASP) and 4 mics resulting in greater than $10 per set Knowles content. These ear buds have received excellent reviews for their sound quality and Knowles hope is that other ear bud manufacturers will embrace the use of BAs in their own products.

Knowles is in the process of increasing capacity for its balanced armature products. Currently it has capacity of about 30 million BAs in a partially manual process. The company is building up to 5 automated lines that can each produce 12 million BAs per year. The first of these lines is scheduled to start working in Q1 2020. Besides eventually tripling its BA capacity, a goal for Knowles is to bring down the selling price of a BA to $1 with the current gross margin. This will open up the market to more cost sensitive buyers who are not willing to pay the current $2 price per BA. Knowles currently does not have a lot of traction in the audio processing part of the Ear market. I think that is because the company’s 4-core DSP is overkill for this market, both in terms of capability and cost. I think its new 2-core DSP will be much better suited for this market and will allow it to get some meaningful design wins down the road.

Knowles defines the IoT market as one where devices are wirelessly connected to a network but are not mobile phones or ear buds. Examples include smart speakers, gateways, TV remote controls, wearables, etc. As speech becomes more of an interface with these types of devices, the need for the devices to be always listening and be able to pick out commands in a noisy environment increases. These types of functionalities are well suited to Knowles’ audio processing chips. While Knowles does not announce many of these design wins and they are not subject to 3rd party teardowns as many of the mobile products are, the 15% share they have in the overall business mix point to the success the company has had in this market.

Precision devices include capacitors and filters that Knowles sells into the aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications markets. There are both 5G and electric automobile plays in this business. Currently electric cars have $10 - $40 of capacitor content, 5x more than conventional automobiles. This content will be increasing by a factor of 5 over the next 5 – 10 years, providing a healthy tailwind to Knowles’ capacitor business. The build out of 5G base stations will also provide a lift to Knowles’ capacitor and filter businesses. Its filters are especially good at millimeter wave frequencies which will be used to provide the highest bandwidths and fastest speeds in the 5G world. The precision device business is already growing at 20% and we think this can accelerated over time.

From a valuation perspective, KN currently trades at 2.3x sales and 15.4x our 2020E EPS of $1.41 and 2.1x sales and 12.7x earnings on our 2021E EPS of $1.71. These numbers assume 8% revenue growth in 2020 and 10% in 2021. We feel a more appropriate multiple would be 18x 2021 EPS for a $30.78 target price or 40% upside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.