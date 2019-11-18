Banking Future: Bigger Banks/Fewer Banks

This is the longer-run perspective for the banking system, something that investors and regulators should build into their pictures of what is going to happen to banking, in general.

Furthermore, since June 30, 2006, there are 2,767 fewer banks in the United States representing a 34% decline.

This year there were three bank failures, the same number that failed in 2007.

Last year, no commercial banks failed in the United States, the first time this has happened since 2006.

My view of the future of the banking system is not all that positive. And this, as a consequence, needs to be considered by investors thinking about putting money into the banking industry.

I have given a little hint of this picture in my current review of the Citigroup/Google association. Here we have Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C) and Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) working together.

I have also made comments on investment opportunities in the banking space and the future of banking in a recent podcast for Money Matters on YouTube.

The direction of my thinking was reawakened by the article by Robert Armstrong in the Financial Times titled “Three Banks in America Have Gone Bust Within the Past Month.”

He asks the question, “A Bad Omen or a Blip for US Banks?”:

Three banks in America have collapsed over the past month, bringing the total number of failures this year to four. In a country with some 4,700 federally insured lenders, that is a small number. But given that the total last year was zero, the trend is worth watching.

The reason for this concern:

many banks are struggling anyway, in an era of low interest rates and hot competition.”And, he concludes, “Granted, the three bust banks are small canaries in the coal mine: between them they had less than $200m in assets and five branches. But the last time there were zero US-bank failures was 2006. In 2007 there were three. The year after that? No one needs reminding.

But, when I begin to remember that year, I get into these statistics supplied by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the FDIC.

In remembering back to 2006 (specifically June 30, 2006), we come across the number 7,397.

That’s right, the number of insured banks in the banking system totaled 7,397.

On June 30, 2019, the US banking system had 4,630 banks in it, a total of 2,767 fewer banks or a reduction in the banking system of 37 percent over this specific time period.

And, remember, the economy began recovering in the third quarter of 2009, when there were 6,829 banks in the US banking system, and has continued to expand steadily, although slowly, for over ten years.

Since June 30, 2009, the banking system has lost 2,199 banks, or 32 percent of the number of banks that existed at that time.

If the banking system were to lose 40 percent more of the number of banks in the industry in the next five years, a number that I don’t find unreasonable, the banking system would only have 2,778 banks in the industry on June 30, 2024.

These banks will be bigger, on average, and, I believe that the largest twenty-five domestically chartered banks in the industry will hold around 75 percent to 80 percent of all domestically chartered banking assets in the United States.

Right now the largest twenty-five domestically chartered banks hold around 65 percent of the total.

Currently, foreign-related institutions hold about 13 percent of the total assets in the banking system. This can also be expected to rise further in the next five years.

And, what will be the biggest generator of this movement?

Technology, no question.

Technology scales, so it will be the biggest institutions that can take advantage of this ability. Again, this is a major part of the rationale for the Citigroup/Google arrangement. And, this is only just the tip of the iceberg. We have really only started this transformation in the financial sphere, although I believe that we have passed the tipping point.

Second, a factor that can only help to push the technology movement along is the level of interest rates. Mr. Armstrong mentions this as a real problem, particularly for the smaller or less financially sound banks. We can also note that the interest rate situation is producing a real concern for the status of European banks and the European banking system.

And, how do these factors impact investors in banking stocks?

Well, I think that there are some real good “smaller” banks that can be invested in, not only for substantial dividends, but also for capital appreciation.

However, this is the short-run picture.

The longer-run picture suggests that the major banks will dominate the future even more than they do presently. And this dominance will be achieved as more and more deals happen, like the Citigroup/Google one, which translates into more and more scale for those that can play in this game.

The future of the “new” Modern Corporation, as I have been writing, is in intellectual capital, an asset that can be transformed into greater scale at a zero or near-zero marginal cost. This is what is happening or what has to happen in the non-financial world.

It is what will have to happen in the financial world. This is the longer-run picture for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.