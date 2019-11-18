Kirkland Lake Gold: A Stock Valuation Issue

The Company announced on November 6, 2019, a 50% increase in the quarterly dividend, to $0.06 per share commencing with the Q4 2019 dividend payment.

The company produced 248,400 Au Oz this quarter and sold 256,276 Au Oz at 1,482 per ounce with AISC of $562 per ounce.

Kirkland Lake Gold posted record revenues of $381.43 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to year-ago revenues of $222.70 million. The company declared net earnings of $176.604 million.

Source: Fosterville Mine from Kirkland Lake Gold.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) is possibly the most compelling mid-tier gold miner that we can find in the gold industry. Some will call the miner an incredible growth stock, and it is easy to see why this gold miner is considered so unusual. In the third quarter of 2019, the company managed to produce a record of $181.3 million in free cash flow with revenues of $381.43 million from only three mines and accumulated cash position of $615.78 million.

However, the investment thesis is not as simple as the balance sheet seems depicting. Investors need to see Return On Investment, which essentially means that the company stock must show that it has more upside, sufficiently enough to generate a profit assuming an investment now.

In short, we need to evaluate if KL is fairly valued, looking at the near future.

At this present time, I believe the stock is reasonably valued. Hence, it is perhaps time to take about ~60% your position off the table if the stock reach or cross $48 and wait patiently for a significant retracement - the increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.06 per share, starting Q4'19, may help mitigate somewhat the downside.

David Soares, the CFO, said in the conference call:

By far as the most significant factor driving earnings growth was increased revenue driven by higher sales and an increase in the gold price. We also had a foreign exchange gain of $13.7 million pre-tax in the quarter, which reflects the weakening of the Aussie dollar to the U.S. dollar. In addition, we had lower expense exploration cost compared to Q3, 2018 and this is because we are capitalizing more of our exploration costs than we did in the past.

The business model could not be more appealing with two high-grade, low-cost operations which support the unprecedented long-term success of the company:

Macassa mine located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton.

located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton. Fosterville mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia.

Also, Kirkland Lake Gold owns Taylor mine and Holt mine, both located in Northeastern Ontario, often characterized as the Holt Complex are being evaluated now. Some issues at this level. Below an excerpt of the company release:

AISC per ounce sold for the Holt Complex averaged $1,543 in Q3 2019 versus $995 in Q3 2018 and $1,576 in Q2 2019. Excluding the impact of the Holloway Mine, AISC per ounce sold in Q3 2019 averaged $1,429 while Q2 2019 AISC per ounce sold averaged $1,289 (there were no all-in sustaining costs at Holloway Mine in Q3 2018).

Note: Kirkland placed on care and maintenance its two operations located in Australia Northern Territory (e.g., the Cosmo mine and Union Reefs mill).

Furthermore, Kirkland Lake Gold is also investing in Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) and Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF).

The company owned a total of 29.8 million shares of Novo, representing 18.2% of issued and outstanding common shares as of December 31, 2018. The company acquired 32.6 million shares of Osisko Mining for $47.8 million, representing approximately 13.6% of currently issued and outstanding common shares.

Source: KL Presentation

Tony Makuch, the CEO, said in the conference call:

with strong financial results and a growing cash and cash position, we are continuing to increase the amount of capital we return to shareholders. We announced that a 50% increase in the common share dividend to $0.06 per share effective to Q4 2019 dividend payment.

Kirkland Lake Gold: Financials And Production In 3Q 2019

Kirkland Lake Gold 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 198.24 214.65 222.70 280.32 304.91 281.27 381.43 Net Income in $ Million 50.04 61.49 55.88 106.54 110.15 104.20 176.60 EBITDA (Company) $ Million 105.62 123.11 119.23 186.95 201.31 185.56 296.19 EPS diluted in $/share 0.25 0.29 0.26 0.50 0.52 0.49 0.83 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 89.64 120.91 128.38 204.14 174.36 178.38 316.75 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 39.43 51.36 71.92 112.50 79.24 125.34 135.45 Free Cash Flow (Company) In $ Million 50.20 60.70 52.20 91.64 95.12 53.04 181.30 Total Cash $ Million 275.34 318.36 257.20 332.23 416.11 469.39 615.78 Current and non-current LTD and capital lease in $ Million 22.24 16.20 13.19 9.76 9.59 7.25 7.21 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 212.24 213.00 212.70 211.59 211.97 211.66 211.59 Dividend per share $ 0.023 0.023 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.04 Production Au Oz 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Production gold 147,644 164,685 180,155 231,217 231,879 214,593 248,400 AISC (co-product) from continuing operations 833 757 645 567 560 638 562 Gold Price 1,333 1,301 1,204 1,237 1,306 1,310 1,482

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar/YCharts

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Gold Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend. Impressive $381.43 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Kirkland Lake Gold posted record revenues of $381.43 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to year-ago revenues of $222.70 million. The company declared net earnings of $176.604 million or $0.83 per diluted share or adjusted net earnings of $176.621 million or $0.84/share. The increase since 2016 is very impressive, as the graph above demonstrates it.

The gold price realized this quarter was a record $1,482 per ounce, and the sale of 256,276 Au Oz contributed to such results.

2 - Free cash flow was a record of $181.3 million in 3Q'19

Note: Generic free cash flow is calculated by subtracting CapEx from cash from operations. It is a very significant value when it comes to evaluating the financial viability of the business.

For Kirkland Lake Gold, the third quarter of 2019 indicates another record FCF of $181.30 million and free cash flow yearly of $421.10 million.

FCF is showing the strength of the company, which was able to:

Invest in public entities that totaled 66.1 million (e.g., Novo, Osisko Mining) and will continue in the future. Dividend increase: The Company announced on November 6, 2019, a 50% increase in the quarterly dividend, to $0.06 per share commencing with the Q4 2019 dividend payment to be paid in January 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019. Also, the company is committed to buying back shares.

3 - Available capital, no net debt, and ample liquidity

The best is yet to come for Kirkland Lake Gold. According to the company's projected cash balance, Kirkland Lake is accumulating cash fast, with the projected balance expected to reach about $1.2 billion by 2021.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Gold production is quickly rising to a new record high, and the last quarter was again very impressive. Macassa Mine is now back on track after a slow Q2. The company produced 248,400 Au Oz this quarter and sold 256,276 Au Oz at 1,482 per ounce.

A quick look back in time is supporting such aggressive growth, which is about to continue until 2021, with a production expected at above 1+ M Oz.

The two following graphs are quite impressive. If you look at both of them, you can get a good idea of what makes Kirkland Lake Gold so particularly fit and places the company far ahead of the pack.

All-in sustaining costs, or AISC in short, were an impressive $562 per ounce this quarter. The AISC was down $83 the same quarter a year ago. It is well below the average of the Industry, which is about ~$900 per Au Oz.

As we can see below, Macassa and Fosterville mines are the two leading gold producers and represent 89.1% of the total output for 3Q'19.

While Fosterville continues to deliver exceptional results, Macassa, on the other side, experienced some challenges in Q2 (following its record performance in Q1) and is slowly back on track in Q3.

However, on a year-to-date basis, the company is on track to produce 240,000 to 250,000 ounces at cash costs around $400 per ounce.

5 - Guidance 2019

Source: From the Presentation.

The recent forecast shows an increase in production of 34.8% (using current guidance) in 2019 compared to 2018.

Source: KL Presentation

A slight modification has been made regarding the Holt complex.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Kirkland Lake Gold's success is again flashing in gold letters. Fosterville and Macassa mines are the reason behind such outstanding achievement, and the management led by Tony Makuch is the force behind it.

However, the price of gold is an essential stock growth component that should always be evaluated in correlation with your KL investment. The price of gold is now entering a consolidation phase, and gold miners like Kirkland Lake Gold will eventually retrace during this period. So far, the rapid stock growth has come to a halt, but a more severe retracement should likely happen. It is precisely the reason why I recommend selling a large part of your position betting for a strong retracement in the high $30s range.

Technical Analysis

I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation above. KL is showing a rising channel pattern with line resistance at $47.75 and line support at $45.

The short-term strategy is to sell about 50% to 60% of your KL position at or above $47.75-48.00. Then, wait for a possible retracement depending on the gold price.

We will have to see if the intermediate support at $44.80 can hold sufficiently before any buying consideration.

The price of gold is now weakening, and unless a new drastic change, the trend will continue. Thus, it is prudent to hold patiently for the low $40s range to start accumulating again.

Watch the price of gold like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term KL