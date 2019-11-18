Tech Retakes Leadership Role With Chips And Cloud Names Moving Higher, I See A Pattern

Finally, the reemergence of the smaller tech names and continuing strength in select chips is still encouraging. Though, hedging and cash management is VERY important to prepare for the end of the party.

I'm seeing an emerging pattern where market participants are very tentative in the morning, especially in the beginning of the week and then build momentum as the week progresses.

After A Shaky Start, the Indexes Continue their Upward Drive

Many market commentators suggested that the indexes retreated from strong futures based on the negative chatter coming from the trade talks.

I think this is just lazy assumptions. As I have asserted last week, I think ultimately the market is over the whole tariff thing. That said, there will be a time that the market DOES get so over-extended that a piece of negative news might become the catalyst only because it's the proverbial "straw over the camel's back". The jitters early in the week seem to be a repeat from last week where we had a similar weak to flat start. Where nervous investors decide that "discretion being the better form of valor" and reduce risk. Only to find their nerve once more, and jump back into the breach to finish the week at a surge into the close.

We see once again that all the indexes are receiving broad participation, and even reaching for new highs. Rarely do we have a situation that growth AND value are breaking out to all-time highs, more to the point both Healthcare and Tech are reaching for new highs. Again, the theme is to discount the current negative data from countries and in the US from manufacturing. The "Global Manufacturing Cycle" is bottoming is being repeated over and over again. The Fed cut rates for what is now perceived will be a soft landing instead of a recession and so the early fears turn into fuel for higher highs. This is a similar pattern from last week. This is also human nature. Frankly, I found myself doing the same thing as I did last week.

Last week, at a remove from an open stock market, I looked at the data and the charts and I started thinking that the market is over-extended. If you look at the charts last week, you can easily make the case that we are vulnerable to a retreat. Albeit, I imagined that the retreat would be a shallow one. At some point, and I believe it will be soon, we will have to retrace some of this rise. In fact, the leggier we get, the more drastic this retracement will be.

HP Inc. Rejects Xerox on Price - The Market is Alive and Well

HP (NYSE:HPQ) rejected the price as not in the interest of shareholders. Yet, HPQ left the door open. Many market commentators noted that HPQ might just turn around and acquire Xerox (NYSE:XRX). This seems to make sense since HPQ fell fairly hard this morning.

I am not writing about this because I think any of these names are worth our hard-earned dollars. What it says to me is that M&A is still on top of mind, as a strategic move. This is better than stock buybacks.

Another interesting acquisition is Coty's (COTY) acquisition of 51% of Kylie Jenner's Kylie brand of cosmetics for $600 million. Kylie has 150 million Instagram followers, and COTY felt that a $1.2 billion valuation for this brand was worth it. Again, acquisitions are a viable and preferred mode of corporate development. Once M&A dries up, and there are no significant announcements on Monday, I consider that another data item to retreat from the market.

Quick Hits: Follow up

Yesterday, one of my two "Quick Hits", a new section in these articles that examine fast-paced headlines that might affect stocks, was that an FDA sanctioned study showed that Stents were no better than drugs and lifestyle changes in preventing heart attacks and stroke. I predicted that a wide number of cardiac-related medical device companies would be affected. It turns out that a name that was not even on my list was hit the hardest - Abiomed (ABMD) is down 44 points. The other names were hardly perturbed. Though, Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was down several points. This is the name that I was most interested in amongst this group because it ran up so nicely over the last few weeks. I charted it and pointed out the support levels. Those levels should still be monitored and EW should be bought if it does sell further over the course of this week.

The other quick hit was the news that vaping actually is helpful in ameliorating the dangers of smoking. Vaping is an effective alternative to a lit cigarette. The deaths attributed to vaping has to do with unregulated counterfeit vape "juice" and also the cannabis vaping. Altria (MO) is, in fact, up today, even though California has announced that it's cracking down on JUUL. They did go after kids after-all, and once whoever thought that was a good idea should be punished to the fullest extent of the law and counterfeit cartridges should be cracked down on. All that said, MO did overpay for their acquisition of JUUL, but it is a good alternative to cancer-sticks and that means revenue for MO

A few Chips and a Bunch of Cloud Names Traded Strongly Today, and I Expect Them to Lead Further

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) up 3.4%, Nvidia (NVDA) up 4%, while Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) are up a bit. ServiceNow (NOW), Elastic (ESTC), HubSpot (HUBS) and Twilio (TWLO) up over 2%. PagerDuty (PD), Smartsheet (SMAR), Shopify (SHOP), and Okta Inc. (OKTA) up over 3%. These results are not an immediate endorsement to buy them indiscriminately. I am just making the point that the tech sector is waking up and that is a very good thing

This Week's Earnings Announcements

Monday, November 18: Nothing interesting.

Tuesday, November 19: Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT), SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SKM), TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX), TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

My Take: SK Telecom could be interesting if they have anything to say about the Arista Networks (ANET) 5G powered project. Obviously, we want to know how HD is doing as a hint about where housing is. MDT is interesting, perhaps they will have something to say about Stents if they have them. If they do, perhaps that will temporarily hammer the name creating a buying opportunity.

Wednesday, November 20: Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN), Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG), Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

My Take: If HD does report good earnings, that don't mean that LOW will report poorly. Depending on how HD does, it might create a trading opportunity. Regarding TGT, please be very careful going into earnings, if only because it has soared. If you look at what happened to Walmart (WMT), you should have some caution. If TGT does sell-off, it should be picked up perhaps starting Friday.

Thursday, November 21: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

My Take: I like both INTU and SPLK, both have a tendency to sell off after earnings reports. I would wait afterward to consider trading it.

Friday, November 22: J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM)

My Take: "With a name like Smucker, it's got to be good". Actually, I have no idea whether this name works. I just thought repeating their tagline would be funny. My real take? MEH...

Analyst Corner

Elastic: Canaccord Genuity upgrades from Hold to Buy.

Splunk: Morgan Stanley upgrades from Marketweight to Overweight.

My Take: Again, I support SPLK and ESTC, also like I said, INTU should be bought on weakness.

Rockwell Automation (ROK): Barclays upgrades from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

My Take: I have already gotten behind ROK. The earnings report was very well received last week, and the market loved it in spite of the shade thrown by the CEO on the conference call.

Owens Corning (OC): Wells Fargo analyst Market Perform to Outperform.

My Take: Owens Corning sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. OC is on my home-building list and should be bought on any weakness along with Masonite International (DOOR), Sherwin Williams (SHW), and others like a Mohawk Industries (MHK). I like the housing sector, but I think it could be vulnerable on a spike in the 10-year even though no one expects to see a 2 'handle' on it for the next several months. If they do sell, we will buy.

Advanced Micro Devices: Cowen Matt Ramsey raised PT from $40 to $47.

My Take: I am long...

Insider Corner

CIT Group (CIT): 3 insiders including the CEO and an EVP bought $1.2 million worth of shares.

My Take: CIT is traditionally a lender to small business the mid-market. If you feel like me that the little guy is doing a lot better than is realized, then CIT should be doing better. If you are looking for financial sector investments. this is a good starting point for your research. CIT is a strong brand and has a 3.11% dividend, not earth-shattering but not terrible either. It is only about a $4 billion market cap yet they have a nationally recognized brand. I wonder if this is a candidate for consolidation.

Lions Gate (LGF.B): Gordon Crawford (DIR) bought over $1.1 million in shares.

My Take: This is VERY interesting. One of the disadvantages that Netflix (NFLX) has been dinged on is that they are spending a lot on content. If they had a good studio, they would be able to produce great content for less money. Take LGF.B smash hit "Midway" generally panned by the critics but was a relatively low-cost hit. They produce all sorts of content including TV. What if they actually caught the eye of NFLX? I think the buzz could get them above $320.

IPO Lockup Expirations for Tomorrow

Rattler Midstream (RTLR) IPO Price $14.67

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) IPO Price $7.30

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) IPO Price $9.41

My Take: I have no perspective on whether these names retreat on the lock-up expiration. Last week was Luckin Coffee (LK) and the stock went up strongly on their earnings. At some point, the insiders will sell. It might be while a stock has new buyers coming in to mask the profit-taking. I just want you to be aware of it before you buy it. I am not a fan of new biotech names so I don't cover them. The RTLR name without being an expert, I would think that an energy name might be vulnerable.

My Trading Corner

I continue to roll my call spread on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) up as a way to take profits while still be active in the name. I also rolled up my call spread on AMD.

I observed names that were up strongly when the market sold off in the morning and went long. I have call spreads on NVDA, and MU now on. I also made good on my threat to long puts on Uber (NYSE:UBER). I did not buy it when it was up strongly. I waited to see if the attempt to go higher failed and then I bet against it. I still have my eye on Beyond Meat (BYND) for puts, but I want to wait in the hope that the market takes it higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long on Micron (MU) both positions are expressed in CALL spreads