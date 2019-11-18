Oriental Culture Aims For Mini IPO

DFWH is producing growth and profits, but the IPO is tiny, and Chinese firms have received a cold reception in U.S. financial markets.

The firm operates an online marketplace for collectibles and artworks in China.

Oriental Culture Holding has filed to raise $10 million in a U.S. IPO.

Oriental Culture Holding (DFWH) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $10 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as an e-commerce marketplace for collectibles and artwork focused on collectors, artists, art dealers in China.

DFWH is growing revenue and producing profits, but the U.S. IPO market for Chinese firms is quite challenging due to generally poor post-IPO performance.

Company & Technology

Nanjing City, China-based Oriental Culture, conducting business as Jiangsu Yanggu Culture Development, was founded in 2018 to develop an e-commerce marketplace for collectors, artists and art dealers in China.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Yi Shao, who has extensive management and software development experience.

The firm consolidates the trading on its platforms that are owned by its subsidiaries in Hong Kong, namely China International Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Limited and HKDAEx Limited.

Additionally, Oriental Culture provides online and offline integrated marketing services as well as storage and technical maintenance solutions.

Customer Acquisition

The firm is marketing its products through participation in culture and art exhibitions and internet advertising, including search engine marketing and displaying advertisements on portal websites.

Additionally, the firm uses traditional offline channels to market its products, such as newspapers and magazines advertisements.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped sharply, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 0.6% 2018 30.4%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of selling & marketing spend, was 163.3x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 163.3 2018 3.3

Source: Company registration statement

Market

According to a 2017 market research report by Art Basel and UBS, the global art market grew by 12% in 2017 after two consecutive declining years, in China growing by 14% to $13.2 billion.

The global market was dominated by the US and China and the UK, accounting for 42%, 21% and 20% of the total market share, respectively, or 83% of the global market.

The main factor driving forecast market growth is the growth in Chinese billionaires, which grew by nearly 25% to 637, compared with 537 billionaires in the US and 342 billionaires in the European Union.

Financial Performance

DFWH's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Increased operating profit and operating margin

Growth in cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 7,851,515 2018 $ 5,352,700 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 7,258,005 2018 $ 4,852,325 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 92.44% 2018 90.65% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 6,296,778 80.2% 2018 $ 2,667,148 49.8% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 6,190,994 2018 $ 2,534,876 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 7,548,253 2018 $ 3,531,709

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $9.2 million in cash and $1.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $10.4 million.

IPO Details

DFWH has filed to raise $10 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 2.5 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $4.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Most foreign firms sell their shares in the form of American Depositary Shares, ADSs, to reduce the administrative overhead for U.S. investors, so the lack of the element is a negative signal usually associated with tiny IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $87.6 million.

Per the firm's latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds from this offering as follows: [i] $4 million to invest in information technology infrastructure and proprietary software; [ii] $3 million to develop new businesses, including our trading service business on our online platform under HKDAEx Limited; [iii] $0.7 million to promote our brand and service and for other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is ViewTrade Securities.

Commentary

Oriental Culture is attempting to access U.S. capital markets investment at a challenging time for companies in general and an especially difficult period for Chinese firms.

Small IPOs are coming under increasing scrutiny from U.S. regulators, and investors have been disappointed in most Chinese IPO stock performance.

The company's financials show revenue growth, profits and positive cash flow, but on a very small base.

The market opportunity for selling artworks online in China is significant, although I wonder at the firm's ability to expand its marketing efforts with such a small IPO.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm's operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

It is difficult to become too enthusiastic about a small Chinese IPO in an unusual industry, despite the firm's profitability and potential for growth.

I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

