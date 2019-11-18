Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) CEO Bob Watson on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call

November 18, 2019 03:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Harris - Chief Financial Officer

Bob Watson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Peter Bommer - Vice President, Engineering

Conference Call Participants

Noel Parks - Coker Palmer

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Q3 2019 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there we will a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Steve Harris, CFO. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Steve Harris

Thank you, Gigi, and welcome