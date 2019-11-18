VIX At 12 Is The Magic Number

If we look at 2019, the trajectory of VIX has been downward in the months of January through April; followed by meaningful spikes in May; followed by a declining VIX trend in June and July; followed by another round of increases in August and parts of September; and, finally, followed by a downward trend from October through present day. Obviously, the periods of heightened volatility in May, August, and September were corresponding to market worries, such as trade war uncertainty, Fed unease, yield curve inversion, and, more importantly, recession fears.

With the market hitting several consecutive records in recent weeks, most of those concerns appear to have abated, and at times, it seems that we are once again living in the blissful world of 2017. Except: are we? As we analyze the current volatility environment, or the lack thereof, and analyze the prospects of the markets hitting new records, we are closely watching VIX at one magic number: 12.

Specifically, on November 15, VIX closed at 12.05, which was the eighth time VIX closed in the 12-13 range in November, the highest number since July when it closed 10 times (albeit we are only half-way through November). Furthermore, this was the lowest close for VIX since April 12, when the volatility index closed at 12.01. Thus far, in 2019, VIX did not close below that low. There were several instances when VIX was below 12 intraday in April, July, and November, but every time the index went back above 12. This is telling.

That magic number of 12 has proved to be a powerful resistance level that may break during the week of November 18-22. If it does, we may see the market continue hitting new highs, with the S&P 500 index potentially moving closer to 3,200 (note: the index closed at ~3,120 on November 15).

However, there is also some mystery surrounding this resistance level. If we look back at 2017 and even 2018 (the year when we had two corrections), markets would hit record highs when VIX hovered in the 10-12 range. Furthermore, there were at least several sessions when the S&P 500 index failed to make new highs and still closed below VIX of 11 in 2017. This time, it's different. Furthermore, we have seen at least several instances when the markets moved higher in early November, while VIX actually rose by as much as 3%.

If 12 is indeed the resistance level that will continue to prove durable throughout the rest of November, then there is likely a cohort of traders who are betting on its sudden increase before year-end. Recall, VIX can spike 20-30% instantly, with the S&P index falling merely 1% or so. VIX is not always about the magnitude; it is often about suddenness. It shoots up just when everyone thinks that new S&P records are still to come.

Will we break through the 12 level? It remains to be seen. However, if over the next 1-2 weeks we firmly remain above that level, then there could be a good technical case for a sell-off in December. After all, none of the headwinds we discussed earlier have truly disappeared. They could resurface very quickly; with almost no warning.

