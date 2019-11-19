Essential Properties: A Strong Buy That Paid Off Big Time

It’s not every day that you invest in or recommend an underdog name that turns into an overnight rock star.

Whenever we decide to upgrade a company to a Strong Buy we base that recommendation on sound fundamental analysis. Although the share price may scream "deep value," we dig deeper to understand the catalysts that support the potential for enhanced capital appreciation.

It’s true that one of the secrets to my stock-picking ability is the fact that I have taken the time and effort to report on a variety of REITs, as I pointed out when I wrote on EPRT back in December 2018,

“…we are constantly scanning the REIT universe to select the up-and-coming "sleep well at night" REITs, are appropriately named, the SWAN-A-BEEs. Much like junior varsity (or JV) sports, these SWAN-A-BEE picks are on the path to becoming prime-time varsity players, and just lack a little bit of time to mature into full blown SWANs.”

Thus, we initiated a strong buy on EPRT in December 2018 “based on the favorable risk management practices and discounted valuation.” I added that the “6.0% dividend yield screams "strong buy" and this warrants our Strong Buy (25% total return target) recommendation.”

Now, let me bring this back down to Earth: The purpose for my article is not to run a victory lap, instead I wanted to take another look at the REIT (post Q3 earnings) to determine our course of action going forward.

But I must say, I’m feeling a bit euphoric with regard to the success of EPRT, and as Senior analyst at iREIT on Alpha, I hope readers also are feeling like they're also own cloud nine. It’s not every day that you invest in or recommend an underdog name that turns into an overnight rock star.

The Basics

EPRT is a Net Lease REIT that's differentiated by its highly-skilled senior management team with more than 50 years of experience. We recognized that when the company went public in June 2018 (raised gross proceeds of $494 million) that there was very little execution risk.

As a small cap REIT, there were few analysts and investors interested in a new net lease name, but we recognized the potential early (and this rest is history). The investor base stabilized after market volatility in Q4-18: As market volatility increased in October and November of 2018, EPRT’s investor base experienced significant turnover, which pressured shares heading into 2019.

Then EPRT obtained RMZ inclusion in late February and was added to the MSCI US REIT index, which created demand for the shares as various large REIT fund managers are benchmarked to the index.

Then in March 2019 the company raised $246 million from the first follow-on offering of common stock. This was an obvious catalyst that served to gain exposure and many new investors begin to take notice.

Then in July the company completed a secondary offering of $519 million which took out Elridge Industries (lead investor) and unlocked float by broadening the investor base.

Perhaps this biggest catalyst for EPRT is the fact that the company now has a market capitalization in excess of $2 billion and is now on the radar. Fortunately, our instincts were right:

“EPRT's new vintage portfolio is an important differentiator that Mr. Market is missing.”

EPRT also was added to the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global Developed index in September and S&P Smallcap 600 index in October. These inclusions have increased demand for EPRT shares from various active and passive money managers.

Keep in mind, EPRT’s investment strategy was constructed in the current retail environment using the lessons learned from decades of management’s experience in and managing net lease properties throughout various economic cycles. This means that the portfolio isn’t encumbered with legacy retailers or challenged/at-risk retail concepts, which could negatively impact some of the more established peers.

One key differentiator for EPRT is that the company is only focused on 15 industries, and it has an extensive rolodex of tenants that it can contact should the company want to replace a tenant or re-let a property.

Industry Focus

Restaurants (Quick Service & Casual Dining & Family Dining)

Car Washes

Medical & Dental

Child Care & Early Childhood Education

Convenience Stores

Veterinary Clinics & Pet Services

Automotive Services

Health & Fitness

Movie Theatres

Entertainment Venues

Building Materials

EPRT has continued to reduce its top 10 tenant concentration (now at 25.5% at Q3-19 vs. 33.1% at Q4-18), strong same-store rent growth of 1.7%-1.9% since coming public, and investment activity averaging $145 million over the trailing four quarters, with a high percentage being sale-leasebacks with master lease provisions.

As viewed below, EPRT has 199 tenants across 917 properties with the Top 10 Representing 192 properties and 25.5% of cash ABR:

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

Keep in mind, no single tenant represents more than 4% of cash ABR and 98% of leases are obligated by the tenant to provide unit-level financial reporting (similar to STOR). However, different from STOR, EPRT focuses on smaller-box properties (averaging $2 million) with alternative uses and well-located real estate with at or below market rents.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

Around 98% of leases provide for rent increases with a 1.6% weighted average annual escalation rate (assuming 0.0% change in annual CPI). Around 7% of contractual rent escalations by cash ABR are CPI-based, while 91% are based on fixed percentage or scheduled increases.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

Importantly, EPRT has one of the newest vintage net lease portfolios and longest WALT (weighted average ease term): All of EPRT’s assets were purchased in the last 3.5 years, which no other net lease REIT can match, and its 14.4 year WALT is the longest in the sector.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

Finally, EPRT has a highly fungible and liquid portfolio with 98% financial reporting. With its average asset value being $2.0 million, the properties are readily fungible from a leasing perspective and highly liquid from a sales standpoint. So, if EPRT sees risk creeping into the portfolio, which it can monitor via its 98% financial reporting from its tenants, it can exit properties in an expeditious manner.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

EPRT has a well-capitalized balance sheet with 4.8x net debt / annualized adjusted EBITDA - one of the lowest levered balance sheet in the net lease space. The company increased its revolving line of credit by $100 million to $400 million, extended the maturity date to April 2024, added a $200 million five-year unsecured term loan, and lowered interest rate spreads.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

As viewed below, EPRT has no significant debt maturities until 2024:

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT also has the second-lowest AFFO payout ratios in the net lease sector: Using 2020 AFFO/sh consensus of $1.27 and EPRT’s current dividend of $0.88/sh, the dividend / 2020 AFFO payout ratio is 69.4%, which is the second lowest in the sector and compares to management’s stated goal of operating in the 70% range.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

As Expected…

It should be no surprise that a small-cap REIT with an experienced management team, dedicated to building a low cost of capital, would shine. Here’s a snapshot of EPRT’s growth history since commencement:

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT has maintained consistent underwriting and investment growth, closed on $145 million per quarter over the last twelve months at an average cap rate of 7.5%. Here’s our back-of-the napkin WACC (weighted average cost of capital) model:

EQUITY COST ($1.27 / $26.87) = 4.7% x 60% = 2.83% DEBT COST (assume 4% 10-year) x 40% = 1.60% WACC = 4.43%

With an average cap rate of 7.5% and a WACC of 4.43% EPRT is generating investment spreads of over 300 basis points. That’s exceptionally strong, back-of-the-napkin or not.

Keep in mind, EPRT’s 2020E AFFO per share guidance implies 13% growth over 2019 AFFO per share guidance at the midpoint. The company’s Q3-19 AFFO/sh increased 16% year-over-year — this growth rate was better than any other net lease REIT by a wide margin.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

But what’s more impressive is that this REIT does not appear to be a one hit wonder at all. That’s double-digit earnings growth in 2020: Based on 2020 AFFO/sh consensus of $1.27 and 2019 AFFO/sh consensus of $1.14, the Street sees EPRT growing AFFO/sh 11.3% in 2020, which is well ahead of the net lease peers and the REIT industry average.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

With that being said, I plan to hang on for more, remembering that EPRT has no exposure to big-box apparel, electronics, sporting goods or other soft goods retailers. Also, there’s no exposure to pharmacy, dollar stores or discount retailers. And no large office, manufacturing or high-dollar special-purpose properties.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

Now let’s take a closer look at EPRT compared with the peers, starting with our R.I.N.O. (quality model) score and year-to-date total returns:

Now take a look at the R.I.N.O. score and EPRT’s P/FFO multiple compared with the peers:

Now examine the R.I.N.O. score and the dividend yield:

As you can see above, EPRT is yielding 3.3% (and Agree is yielding 3.1%) but remember that the low cost of capital is fueling EPRT’s growth engine with 300 bps profit margins.

We have officially put all of the Net Lease REITs on HOLD (with the exception of a few Sells) due to valuation, but we continue to maintain exposure in EPRT (although we have trimmed shares in several of the portfolios, as we seek better risk-adjusted returns to optimize holdings).

But I must say, without bragging, “my oh my, EPRT was certainly a Strong Buy.”

Why not sale? We think EPRT can continue to work into 2020 (unless a recession hits), given the "lower for longer" interest rate environment and "slower but steady" economic indicators. We believe that Net Lease REITs will continue to provide safety and income, thus there's no reason to walk away from this reliable dividend payer (remember, we have a much lower basis).

Now it’s time to find the next SWAN-A-BEE...

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPRT, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.