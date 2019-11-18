The Inflation The Fed Cares About May Never Return

The US no longer has the highest rate among the developed world.

Importantly, in the 1930s, in the Great Depression, the Federal Reserve, despite its mandate, was quite passive and, as a result, financial crisis became very severe, lasted essentially from 1929 to 1933. - Ben Bernanke

Not 21st-century Fed, though. The most proactive central bank recently cut the federal reserve rate for the third consecutive time in 2019. In doing so, not only did it reverse its forward guidance course presented in late 2018, but it changed direction from hawkish to dovish.

Instead of more hikes, 2019 brought cuts - three of them. Moreover, the Fed bought Treasuries, adding again to its balance sheet. While insisting it isn't QE, the net effect on the yield curve looks like QE. No matter how you put it, it is just another way of the Fed to ease the policy.

As pointed in a recent Lead-Lag Report I wrote, the interest rate treasury spread has remained low at 0.17% while the Fed delivered the third interest rate cut in 2019 as the US economy continues to slow down.

But why would the Fed gyrate 180 degrees on such short notice? One answer is that it was forced to do that. It had the highest interest rate in the developed world by far. The ECB further cut its target rate into negative territory, BOJ keeps it slightly below zero, SNB recently announced they're ready to dive it even lower than the current 0.75%, etc. Even the resource-heavy developed economies (i.e., Australia, Canada, Norway, New Zealand) were on the easing path.

So, was the Fed wrong on being too tight? The rest of the world believed that, and the Fed quickly adjusted. Add to this the pressures from the White House, and you have another explanation for the current monetary policy path.

What's even more important is that during the last press conference, the Fed made it clear a booming stock market and bubble fears would not get them to hike. What would, though?

Inflation. A significant move up in inflation - a persistent one - would make the Fed reconsider raising rates.

But there's a problem with that statement. While consistent with the Fed's mandate, a persistent move up in inflation is unlikely to happen anytime soon. Using the Core PCE, the Fed's favorite way of measuring inflation, that didn't happen in the last twenty-five years!

What if the real message the Fed tries to send out is that a new ceiling is in place? The stock market seems to have gotten it right if we consider the main indices making new all-time highs.

Moreover, with the new rate cut that brings the federal funds rate at 1.625% (midpoint of 1.5% to 1.75%), the US doesn't have the highest policy rate in the developed world anymore for the first time in sixteen months - Canada is the new leader with 1.75% on a 1.9% inflation rate.

Trade deals or Brexit resolutions are no longer reasons to hike anymore. From now on, inflation and inflation expectations are critical drivers for the US policy rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.