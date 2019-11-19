Seritage Growth Properties: Refinancing Is The Key To Future FFO Growth

Refinancing represents a hidden earnings catalyst that could potentially boost annual FFO by more than $1 per share a few years down the road.

Retail REIT Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is a classic battleground stock. At the time Seritage was spun off from Sears Holdings in 2015, Sears and Kmart stores occupied about 90% of its gross leasable area. However, from day one, the REIT's plan was to recapture much of that space in order to lease it to stronger tenants that would be willing to pay higher rents.

Sears and Kmart closed stores at a rapid pace in the ensuing years, as both storied retailers struggled to remain relevant to consumers. This caused equally rapid deterioration in Seritage's financial results.

Bulls have shrugged off steep declines in NOI and FFO, believing that Seritage just needs time to finish redeveloping its properties. After all, new tenants have been paying an average of about four times as much as Sears and Kmart had paid for the same space. Bears disagree, noting the high cost and risk of redeveloping real estate -- as well as Seritage's heavy debt load. They argue that the long-term upside is much lower than what the bulls think.

Both sides make some valid points. However, analyses of Seritage routinely overlook one key factor: the potential for the REIT to refinance its debt after stabilizing more of its redevelopment projects. Refinancing could boost FFO per share by $1 or more a few years down the road, making this a crucial value creation driver.

Store closings have caused NOI and FFO to plunge

Seritage's financial results peaked in 2016, the first full year after it became independent. Total NOI reached $190.5 million for that year, while Company FFO per share (a metric that excludes various one-time items like termination fee income) came in at $2.29.

Sears Holdings' rapid downsizing began shortly thereafter. It closed 303 Kmarts and 123 full-line Sears stores during fiscal 2017, shrinking its total store count from 1,430 to 1,002. Store closures have continued at a rapid pace over the past two years, both before and after Sears Holdings' bankruptcy filing. By the end of February 2020, there will be just 182 Sears and Kmart locations left. Meanwhile, Seritage Growth Properties' redevelopment-related costs have risen over the past few years.

As a result, total NOI fell to $143.1 million in 2018, while Company FFO plummeted to just $0.28 per share. Indeed, Company FFO slipped into negative territory in the third quarter of 2018 and has remained there ever since. Through the first three quarters of 2019, Seritage produced total NOI of just $53.6 million, along with negative Company FFO of ($0.34) per share.

Much of this earnings pressure is temporary

The good news for Seritage shareholders is that the REIT is rapidly making progress on its first phase of property redevelopments. Seritage's most recent quarterly supplemental (see pp. 15-19) shows a slew of projects that have either been handed over to tenants within the past few months or will be delivered to tenants by mid-2020. That paves the way for a rapid recovery in NOI and FFO beginning next year.

In fact, as of the end of last quarter, Seritage had signed/not opened (SNO) leases worth $89.4 million in annualized base rent. Many of these tenants will take occupancy and start paying rent within the next few quarters, and virtually all of this SNO rent will come on line within two years. Furthermore, Seritage's ongoing redevelopment projects aren't fully leased yet, so there is a substantial opportunity to drive incremental growth over the next two years, without even counting the potential for Seritage to launch new redevelopment projects.

Total NOI is on pace to come in around $70 million in 2019. By contrast, management estimates that total NOI would more than double to $147.5 million including SNO leases. (See p. 5 of the Q3 supplemental.) Additionally, Seritage no longer faces much risk from further store closures by Sears and Kmart. The latest massive round of store closures will impact 4.1 million square feet of space in Seritage's portfolio, but those stores together generate annual base rent of just $8.3 million.

Once Seritage completes the lease-up of space at its existing redevelopment projects, total annual base rent from tenants other than Sears and Kmart would reach an estimated $240 million (see slide 1). Including roughly $10 million of annual rent from the last handful of Sears and Kmart stores in the portfolio, this would put annual base rent at around $250 million. That could push total NOI to around $200 million, surpassing the REIT's 2016 performance.

High interest costs represent a key FFO headwind

Bears would likely observe that even with total NOI of $200 million, Seritage wouldn't produce much FFO. Overhead (G&A) costs totaled $34.8 million last year and have been increasing, offset by a modest amount of management fee income ($1.2 million in 2018 and $2.9 million year-to-date).

Assuming that G&A costs net of management fee income reach $40 million by the time Seritage completes the current set of redevelopments, EBITDA would be $160 million. Furthermore, Seritage will need to draw down virtually all of its cash, use its full $2 billion of term loan capacity, and implement various planned asset sales to fund its ongoing redevelopments. That means interest income on its cash will fall to around zero, while it will incur $140 million of annual interest expense, based on the 7% interest rate for its term loan. Preferred dividends cost another $5 million a year.

Based on a simplified calculation of FFO (FFO equals total NOI minus G&A, interest expense, and preferred dividends), even if total NOI reaches a record $200 million, annual FFO could be just $15 million (about $0.27 per share), due primarily to rising interest costs.

In reality, the calculation is a little more complex. Notably, straight-line rent adjustments represent a more than $20 million annualized headwind to total NOI right now but wouldn't be reflected in FFO. (That straight-line rent headwind should also moderate over time as tenants' annual rent increases start to kick in.) Thus, FFO might end up between $35 million ($0.63 per share) and $40 million ($0.72 per share) in this scenario. Yet even that estimate would mean that Seritage shares are trading for at least 60 times future FFO: a ridiculously high valuation.

Refinancing could deliver substantial savings

In the scenario described above, annual interest expense ($140 million) would be extremely high relative to FFO. That's partly because Seritage is incurring a lot of debt to fund its redevelopment projects but also because it is paying a very high interest rate of 7%.

It's not surprising or concerning that Seritage had to accept an interest rate at this level. Its term loan is essentially a construction loan, insofar as the REIT has barely more than $100 million of in-place rent. Most of Seritage's value consists of land and buildings that are currently under redevelopment or are still in the queue for future redevelopment. However, within a few years, in-place rent will more than double, as Seritage completes the projects in its current pipeline.

That will provide an opportunity for Seritage to refinance its debt in 2022 or 2023. (The term loan matures in July 2023.) In recent years, retail REITs have often been able to mortgage high-quality properties at sub-4% interest rates. Seritage is on pace to have a substantial base of fully redeveloped high-quality properties (both freestanding and attached to "A" malls) by 2022.

If Seritage were to refinance its entire $2 billion term loan at a weighted average interest rate of 4% (using property mortgages and perhaps a smaller amount of unsecured debt), that would reduce its annual interest expense by $60 million. This would lift FFO per share from the range of $0.63 to $0.72 (estimated above) to around $1.75.

Based on this scenario and Seritage's Friday closing price of $42.97, the stock is still trading for nearly 25 times future FFO (and we're looking a few years into the future here). That's certainly not cheap.

However, Seritage still has a massive opportunity to densify its properties with residential and mixed-use developments and hasn't even started to redevelop half of its portfolio. This provides a unique opportunity for substantial long-term FFO growth that other REITs can't match. (Funding this future redevelopment work will be challenging, but it should be doable nonetheless.)

If Seritage were really going to produce less than $1 of annualized FFO per share even after completing all of its current redevelopment projects, it would be hard to justify owning the stock just based on long-term growth potential. But as soon as Seritage is able to pull the refinancing lever to reduce its interest expense, FFO should jump dramatically. As a result, factoring in the REIT's long-term growth opportunity, Seritage Growth Properties stock offers plenty of upside potential for risk-tolerant long-term investors.

