The New King Dollar Is Canadian

All of us in Canada have to be better at making a dollar count, because we have fewer dollars. - Tobias Lutke

The recent Bank of Canada's decision to hold the policy interest rate steady at 1.75% took many by surprise. It isn't the first time when the Bank of Canada takes the market by surprise, but this time, the implications for the Canadian dollar are worth discussing.

Oil plays an essential role in the value of the Canadian dollar. When it dropped from over $100 to below $30 a few years ago, it caused the $USDCAD rate to jump over 1.46. Nowadays, though, the oil price is relatively stable, albeit falling a bit when compared with a year ago. A recent Lead-Lag report focused on the YoY WTI and Brent Crude oil spot price evolution, highlighting the factors that triggered the decline.

The decision to keep the policy interest rate in Canada steady comes at a time when the Fed delivered three rate cuts in a row. On top of that, it injects liquidity via both the repo market and by buying Treasuries.

After the last rate cut, the interest rate in Canada became the most elevated in the developed world. Up to the last rate cut, the US held the top spot. Not anymore.

Despite cutting the growth forecast for the next two years, the Bank of Canada called the current policy interest rate "appropriate." The cut in the GDP forecast is not something unexpected, as it strongly correlates with the ISM Manufacturing in the United States. If anything, the chart below shows what Bank of Canada expects - a lower GDP to align with the weakness in the ISM.

It is true that a little lag between the two pieces of data exists. Only this time, growth began to slow well before the ISM Manufacturing fell.

Speaking of manufacturing, here's a table showing the Manufacturing PMIs around the world for the past twelve months. It shows predominantly weakening conditions towards the end of the year in most countries. Canada barely holds the 50 level on average, the line in the sand between contraction and expansion barely.

Investors can't ignore the interest rate differential for long. While the initial market reaction on Bank of Canada's announcement was to sell the Canadian dollar due to the cut in the GDP forecast, it shouldn't take long to reverse it.

The same month Bank of Canada kept the policy interest rate at 1.75%, here's what other central banks in other parts of the world did:

Australia 0.25% cut

South Korea 0.25% cut

US 0.25% cut

Hong Kong 0.25% cut

Brazil 0.5% cut

Russia 0.5% cut

Many others cut as well - Iceland, Chile, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and India. It's easy to spot a trend.

According to BMO Economics in Canada, the policy interest rate forecast for 2020 remains 1.75%, making the interest rate differential a critical argument when investing in currencies.

At the other end of the spectrum, the ECB and SNB keep rates into the negative territory. Only a few days ago, the SNB said it has no problem further moving the rates below -0.75%, while the ECB just began a QE program to run probably for a couple of years.

Because the SNB is notorious for intervening in the currency market, it is wiser to focus on the Canadian dollar's strength against the Euro. Currently trading at a little over 1.45, the $EURCAD rate is too elevated from a fundamental perspective.

If the interest rate differential matters, as it did so many times before, there's a new king in the currency town, and its name is the Canadian dollar.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.