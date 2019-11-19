Infineon: Following My Recommendation Has Brought You High Profits

Last week Infineon also published its figures for the last quarter. Accordingly, it is a good time to look again at the company's performance.

Introdution

I've written a lot about I nfineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNF; OTCQX:IFNNY) here on Seeking Alpha. From a fundamental point of view, I'm a fan of the company, even though I haven't invested myself yet, as the company does not fit 100 percent into my dividend-oriented investment strategy. Nevertheless, I have recommended Infineon for purchase twice. Once very insistent and once cautious but also very optimistic. Investments according to my recommendations have brought investors a lot of profit in a short period of time. In addition, the S&P 500 was also strongly outperformed:

(Source: My first strong recommendation from June)

(Source: My second recommendation from September)

I'm happy about this track record. Last week Infineon also published its figures for the last quarter and FY 2019. Accordingly, it is a good time to look again at the company's performance.

Analysis

2019 and the last quarter were a success for the company. Here are the highlights:

Q4 FY 2019: Revenue grew by 2 percent from EUR 2,015 million to EUR 2,062 million compared with the previous three-month period. Segment Result of EUR 311 million; Segment Result Margin of 15.1 percent.

FY 2019: Revenue EUR 8,029 million, up 6 percent year-on-year; Segment Result EUR 1,319 million; Segment Result Margin 16.4 percent

Outlook for FY 2020: Based on an assumed exchange rate of USD 1.13 to the euro, year-on-year revenue growth of 5 percent (plus or minus 2 percentage points) and Segment Result Margin of around 16 percent at mid-point of revenue guidance expected. About 1.3 billion euros in investments planned. Free cash flow expected to come in between EUR 500 and EUR 700 million compared with EUR 39 million in the FY 2019

Based on an assumed exchange rate of USD 1.13 to the euro, year-on-year revenue growth of 5 percent (plus or minus 2 percentage points) and Segment Result Margin of around 16 percent at mid-point of revenue guidance expected. About 1.3 billion euros in investments planned. Free cash flow expected to come in between EUR 500 and EUR 700 million compared with EUR 39 million in the FY 2019 Outlook for Q1 FY 2020: Based on an assumed exchange rate of USD 1.13 to the euro, quarter-on-quarter revenue decline of 7 percent (plus or minus 2 percentage points) anticipated. At the mid-point of revenue guidance, Segment Result Margin expected at around 13 percent.

At group level and compared to the previous quarter, net income in the last quarter fell by a total of 28 percent to 161 million euros. EPS was down 35 percent and 17 percent on an adjusted basis. Infineon explained this with significantly higher tax expenses and increased provisions for possible litigation. According to the management, the company benefited from a US dollar and above all from seasonally higher revenues in the PMM segment:

(Source: FY2019 results)

Overall, I would therefore rate the last quarter as stable but not outstanding.

Nevertheless and for the sake of completeness, let's dig a little bit further into the numbers and look how the different business divisions/segments have perform. Just to remind you, Infineon's business is divided into four divisions/segments:

The Automotive division ("ATV") offers a broad product portfolio of microcontrollers, intelligent sensors, transmit and receive ICs for radio-frequency applications and radar as well as both discrete and integrated power semiconductors.

("ATV") offers a broad product portfolio of microcontrollers, intelligent sensors, transmit and receive ICs for radio-frequency applications and radar as well as both discrete and integrated power semiconductors. Industrial Power Control ("IC") products are crucial for generating and transmitting electric power efficiently and with virtually no losses – as well as for reducing energy consumption.

("IC") products are crucial for generating and transmitting electric power efficiently and with virtually no losses – as well as for reducing energy consumption. Within the Power management & Multimarket ("PMM") division, Infineon addresses the growing number of electronic devices we use in our everyday lives. The division focuses on power semiconductors for energy management as well as components for wireless infrastructures and mobile devices.

("PMM") division, Infineon addresses the growing number of electronic devices we use in our everyday lives. The division focuses on power semiconductors for energy management as well as components for wireless infrastructures and mobile devices. With the Digital Security Solutions ("DSS") division, the company offers solutions for digital communication. Based on its core competences in the fields of security, contactless communication and integrated microcontroller solutions (embedded control).

Given that, here are the numbers for the different divisions:

(Source: FY2019 results)

Revenues in the PMM- ATV- and IPC-segments were slightly higher than in the previous quarter. However, in the DSS-segment, revenue was down. All in all, the quarter was stable in the individual segments. But the declining margin is of course less pleasing. Of course, this is also due to macroeconomic developments, which Infineon can only influence to a limited extent. According to the management, Infineon faces the effects of weak global auto demand and does not expect any improvement for the time being. The general economic environment remains fraught with macroeconomic and political uncertainty. Therefore, the management does not expect markets to recover before the second half of the fiscal year.

But the long-term outlook is good.

Infineon operates in promising markets. Global mega trends underline the increasing importance of microelectronics. For example:

Energy efficiency/Climate change & resource scarcity

Urbanization/Mobility/Digital transformation

Security

IoT & big data

Infineon is also the market leader in most of these markets (see also above) and will become the number one supplier of chips to the automotive market after the Cypress Semiconductor (CY) deal. Cypress has a differentiated portfolio of micro-controllers as well as software and connectivity components that are highly complementary to Infineon’s leading power semiconductors, sensors and security solutions.

Strategically, the merger makes sense for Infineon. With the addition of Cypress’s strong R&D and geographical presence in the U.S, Infineon not only strengthens its capabilities for its major customers in North America, but also in other important geographical regions. Especially, Infineon gains presence, as well as market share, in the strategically important Japanese market.

The transaction will make Infineon the number eight chip manufacturer in the world. In addition to its already leading position in power semiconductors and security controllers, Infineon will now also become the number one supplier of chips to the automotive market (which is with 43 percent of Infineon's total sales already the biggest business).

(Source: Automotive division call from October 2019)

Nevertheless, the acquisition still has its price, which in this case primarily relates to the dividend. Since the 2010, Infineon has returned dividends to its shareholders. In recent years, Infineon has increased the dividend in several steps, from EUR 0.10 per share for the 2010 fiscal year to EUR 0.27 per share for the 2018 fiscal year. However, at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 20 February 2020, a proposal is to be made to shareholders to pay an unchanged dividend of EUR 0.27 per share for the 2019. Accordingly, Infineon will not increase the dividend. Investors have to keep in mind that Infineon has decided to increase its share capital in order to raise enough money for the Cypress merger. Therefore, 112.773.923 new ordinary registered shares were placed. The offering of new shares at EUR 13.66 via private placement to institutional investors, would increase its share capital by 10%. Due to the approximately 10 percent increase in the number of shares, the dividend payment will thus rise from EUR 305 million to EUR 336 million.

If you look at the peer group, you also see that Infineon is not a screaming buy. I would rather assume that the company is traded at a fair value. While the weak outlook and a low dividend yield of 1.4 indicate a slight overvaluation, I believe that a small premium is justified from a long-term fundamental perspective:

Takeaway

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance:

Buy the jewel rather now than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

The grade for Infineon:

So the question is if the risk reward ratio is still good enough to get a another tranche of Infineon shares on board. I am cautious here. The share price has risen sharply and the medium-term outlook is initially subdued. Accordingly, I wouldn't be too greedy. For long-term investors, however, smaller portions are still a good option to invest in a market leader:

Stable last quarter, but cautious outlook.

The air upwards becomes increasingly thinner.

No dividend increase.

A small premium is justified from a long-term fundamental perspective.

The semiconductor market is predicted to recover in the second half of 2020.

