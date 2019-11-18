Aurora Cannabis: Smart Decisions

The stock's market value at $3.4 billion is still high, but the company does have catalysts in 2020 positioning a near-term pivot to a bullish view.

For the last year, the Canadian cannabis space was obviously headed to an oversupply scenario, yet companies like Aurora Cannabis (ACB) famously charged forward with more facilities. Along with the FQ1 report, the company finally rationalized supply to conserve cash. The move was very smart, but my investment thesis is still neutral on the stock due to the valuation while waiting for some bullish long-term themes to play out as the industry shakes out in the next few quarters.

Image Source: Aurora Cannabis website

Horrible, Horrible Quarter

The FQ1 quarterly results were so horrible that the numbers are hardly worth analyzing. Aurora Cannabis saw revenues dip C$23.7 million to only C$75.2 million. My warning about the downside of the large wholesale bulk sale in the June quarter played out far greater than even this previous bear expected.

The company boosted FQ4 revenues by C$18.1 million due to the wholesale bulk sale that if not replicated in future quarters meant a big revenue hit. The reduction in wholesale revenues this quarter to only C$10.3 million was a nearly 50% revenue hit.

Source: Aurora Cannabis FQ1'20 earnings release

The other problem is that other industry players like Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) had such large amounts of returns and pricing allowances one can't fully analyze the competitive environment. In fact, a lot of the indicators of Aurora Cannabis were positive in the quarter. The gross margins were strong at 58% considering the overly competitive Canadian cannabis market, and average net selling prices were up 7% to C$5.68.

Source: Aurora Cannabis FQ1'20 presentation

In essence, Aurora Cannabis is generating similar revenues to Canopy Growth with about half of the operating expenses. In the quarter, Aurora Cannabis had revenues of C$75.6 million versus C$76.6 million for Canopy Growth. The operating expenses for Aurora Cannabis were only C$81.1 million versus C$160.4 million for Canopy Growth.

During the earnings call, the CFO of Aurora Cannabis even took a jab at Canopy Growth and their expectations for far lower gross margins:

Aurora would need to generate about $130 million of revenue to flip profitability. A comparable company, let's say a 30% gross margin would need almost $270 million in revenue breakeven. Our fundamental business leverage with these gross margins is incredibly important to building a long-term healthy business.

Aurora Cannabis is a far better operator, and the company still has the founding CEO in place while Canopy Growth is looking for a new CEO.

Catalysts

My warning on the Canadian cannabis stocks all along was the companies had to survive the short term in order to reach the massive long-term opportunity. The $200 billion global opportunity hasn't really changed despite the current downturn in market expectations for the next year.

Source: Aurora Cannabis November presentation

The issue in Canada and around the globe is global regulations still greatly restrict cannabis sales. In addition, Canada still lacks sufficient retail stores and Cannabis 2.0 doesn't start until mid-December and legitimately won't be fully rolled out until the 1H of 2020.

Interim Canopy Growth CEO stated a need for Ontario to open 40 retail stores per month in 2020 in order for the supply/demand balance to reach equilibrium in June. This outcome doesn't appear likely, though the province with 40% of the Canadian population is bound to eventually license the retail stores needed to support the supply from the LPs located in Canada, but also to boost the taxes collected on legal supply.

So far, the thesis still concludes a massive market opportunity exists in the distant future.

Cash Preservation

Outside of the competitive environment in the global cannabis business, the biggest issue with Aurora Cannabis is their cash position. The company ended the September quarter with only C$153 million in cash, but the executive management team made several smart decisions in the quarter to position the company for survival in order to participate in the long-term opportunity.

The large cannabis company sold their equity position in The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) for gross proceeds of C$86 million and sold shares via an at-the-market equity offering for C$165 million via selling 29.1 million shares $4.28. The combination raised nearly C$251 million during the fiscal YTD period to fund the operating losses and finish facilities construction and investments where prudent.

The smartest decision was to immediately halt the finishing of facilities in Canada and Denmark. The company will save a total of C$190 million by ceasing construction activity on both the Aurora Sun facility in Canada and the Aurora Nordic 2 facility in Denmark. The Aurora Sun facility will have 238,000 square feet operational in January 2020 representing six grow rooms. At roughly 15% of the original facility design, one might assume annual production in the 40,000 kg range out of an expanded goal to top 230,000 kg.

These facilities were the linchpins of global expansion and hence market oversupply in the next year. The company didn't really address the cut to the global goal of ~700,000 kg in annual capacity. The facilities were scheduled to produce >350,000 kg when fully operational mid-2020.

The problem here is that Aurora Cannabis has current capacity for 150,000 kg, and the company didn't really address the plans for the other capacity forecast to come online. MKM Partners analyst Kirk estimates that the current supply run-rate of the top producers already tops legal consumption:

We estimate the current run-rate of the top seven producers already covers the legal market consumption demand.

While Aurora Cannabis finally made a wise decision to preserve cash over flooding the market with enough supply, more work will need to done in the next few months to actually get supply in line with actual demand.

Despite halting construction of these facilities now with the enclosures done, the updated capital spending plans by quarter for the rest of the year are still vast:

FQ2 - C$108 million

FQ3 - C$70 million

FQ4 - C$50 million

Aurora Cannabis still has plans for C$228 million in capital spending to fund. Another big issue resolved is the conversion of C$155 million or 67% of the principal value of the March 2020 converts. As MKM points out, these convert holders are likely to unload the shares due to the lack of a lock-up period.

More pressure on the stock is not ideal when the large cannabis company needs to sell more stock via the ATM offering. Assuming Aurora Cannabis completed half the YTD ATM in the December quarter, the company has roughly the C$240 million pro forma cash to start the quarter or basically the amount needed to fund the remained Capex. The company will need additional cash to pay the ongoing negative operating cash flows at nearly C$40 million in the quarter.

The ability to reach EBITDA positive as soon as possible is crucial to how much the company has to dilute investors. Aurora Cannabis has nearly $1 billion in property, plant and equipment that could potentially be utilized to fund the business via non-dilutive financing.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis made several very smart decisions on rationalizing supplies and capital spending. Both set the company up to participate in the long-term global opportunity.

My investment view remains more neutral due to the cash balance and market valuation of the stock in the $3.4 billion range and updated FY21 revenue targets below $500 million. The stock trades at about 7x FY21 revenue estimates with too much uncertainty in the Canadian cannabis sector to warrant such an aggressive valuation. As the sector shakes out further and the stock potentially falls into the low $2s, Aurora Cannabis could become an ultimate value play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.