Conic Metals Has Just Listed On The TSXV

Conic Metals will be one of the only producing nickel pure plays on the TSXV. The company is debt free with USD $5m in cash, valuation looks to be attractive.

Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through a 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments, and an equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation.

This article first appeared on Nov. 15 on Trend Investing.

Nickel and cobalt prices are doing well lately as they are both in demand metals to support the electric vehicle boom. Both metals are forecast to do well in 2020 and beyond assuming electric cars continue to grow market share, which looks almost certain to happen in the next decade.

Nickel sulphate demand for EVs is set to surge

The chart below shows a forecast ~20 fold increase in nickel needed to feed the EV boom from 2018 to 2030.

The chart below shows cobalt (blue) and nickel (orange) demand to grow massively from 2018 to 2028 based on the projected 2028 lithium-ion megafactory capacity.

Nickel deficits forecast all the way to 2025

Nickel is currently in deficit with LME inventory levels declining to 10-year lows.

Nickel and cobalt demand across all areas forecast to grow strongly over the next decade

Source: CRU Mobility and Energy Futures – Perspectives toward 2035

Building new nickel projects to meet this required demand is forecast to cost up to US$70 billion over the next decade

Nickel prices are forecast to remain at elevated levels to support the amount of capital spending that will be required by the nickel industry to supply the incremental demand for nickel from electric vehicles.

Source: Company presentation

Conic Metals Corp. [TSXV:NKL] - Price = CAD - 0.40

Conic Metals Corp. is a newly formed company as a result of the spin-out of some assets from Cobalt 27 [TSXV:KBLT] [LN:0UPZ ] (OTC:CBLLF). The name "Conic" refers to "Cobalt" and "Nickel" which are the two key focus battery metals for the company.

Conic Metals projects and assets

Conic Metals inherited most of the Cobalt 27 assets, the exceptions being the physical cobalt and the Voisey's Bay cobalt stream.

Projects and assets of Conic Metals include:

8.56% JV interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation in Papua New Guinea.

in Papua New Guinea. 11 existing royalties focused on nickel and cobalt - Including a royalty on Dumont (a world class, construction-ready nickel-cobalt project in Canada), and a royalty on Turnagain (one of the largest undeveloped nickel sulphide projects globally and a project focused on being ESG compliant and carbon neutral).

- Including a royalty on Dumont (a world class, construction-ready nickel-cobalt project in Canada), and a royalty on Turnagain (one of the largest undeveloped nickel sulphide projects globally and a project focused on being ESG compliant and carbon neutral). Equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation [TSXV: GIGA] (100% owner of the nickel-cobalt Turnagain project), 3% of Minerva Intelligence Inc. [TSXV: MVAI] (a mining software provider).

(100% owner of the nickel-cobalt Turnagain project), (a mining software provider). US$5.0M in cash with no corporate debt.

Source: Company presentation

The Ramu Nickel Cobalt Operation (8.56% JV interest)

The Ramu operations in Papua New Guinea were commissioned in 2012 with ~US$2.1 billion in capital expenditures. The Project consists of a nickel-cobalt mine and beneficiation plant connected via a 135km pipeline to a processing plant strategically located on the coast.

NI 43-101 report highlights significant additional resource and reserve potential, as resources cover less than 15% of Ramu’s exploration license.

The Project is a laterite ore project, but it consistently ranks at or near first-quartile of the global nickel cost curve. C1 cash costs are approximately US$2 – $3 per pound of Ni production, benefiting significantly from its cobalt by-product.

Ramu has exceeded nameplate capacity in 2017 and 2018 and is on track to repeat in 2019. In 2018 it produced 35,535 tonnes of contained nickel and 3,275 tonnes of contained cobalt. The Project is expected to produce 34,000 tonnes of nickel and 3,300 tonnes of cobalt in 2019. In addition, the Project operator Metallurgical Corporation of China is evaluating a doubling of capacity at Ramu given significant resource base.

The Ramu Mine and refinery in Papua New Guinea

Source: Company presentation

Conic Metals' Strategy

The near-term strategic focus is to bring forward free cash flow from the producing Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation. This is expected to result in an improved cash flow profile and lead to a significant valuation re-rating.

The long-term strategy is to become a leading battery metals investment vehicle by growing its portfolio through opportunistic streaming and royalty investments in nickel and cobalt.

Valuation

Conic Metals will list at CAD 0.40 with a current market cap of CAD 33.4m, with 83.5m shares outstanding. Cash is USD 5m, with no debt.

Research analysts have not yet picked up coverage of the newly listed Conic Metals so target prices are not yet available.

Management and shareholders

Source: Company presentation

Latest news

On Nov. 13 Conic announced:

Conic provides update on Ramu operations and announces TSX-V listing. Conic Metals Corp. ("Conic" or the "Company")(TSXV: NKL) confirms that it has been notified by majority-owner and operator Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited ("MCC"), that processing at the Ramu Process Facility resumed over two weeks ago after a short suspension to undertake remedial works, as was previously reported by the Company. The suspension of activities was not the result of an environmental investigation as incorrectly reported by some media outlets.......In addition, Conic is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") has issued its final acceptance bulletin in respect of the listing of Conic's common shares (the "Conic Shares"). It is anticipated that the Conic Shares will commence trading on the TSX-V on November 15, 2019 under the symbol "NKL".

Upcoming Catalysts

November 15, 2019 - Commence trading on the TSXV exchange.

December 3-4, 2019 – Scotiabank conference presentation and meetings.

January 22-23, 2020 – TD Bank conference presentation and meetings.

March 1-4 – BMO Conference presentation and meetings.

Risks

Nickel and cobalt prices may fall.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks. Conic Metals has reduced risk by diversification and a number of royalty investments. These deals may or may not pay off, depending if each individual company makes it to production.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk (The Ramu Mine is in Papua New Guinea which is moderate risk).

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Further reading

Conclusion

Conic Metals is the remains of Cobalt 27 after the Pala Investments deal offered to Cobalt 27 shareholders. While the physical cobalt and Voisey's Bay cobalt stream are gone the exposure to cobalt is still there, but with more focus now on nickel.

Conic Metals will be one of the only investible nickel pure plays on the TSXV. The alternative being Sherritt, but with Sherritt’s current debt problems and political issues related to Cuba, many investors are not allowed to own the company – thus making Conic Metals the new go-to nickel name listed on the TSXV.

At the core of Conic Metals is an 8.56% JV interest in the low cost Ramu Nickel Cobalt Operation in Papua New Guinea. To date it has performed well and should be cash flow positive for Conic Metals. Optionality to nickel and cobalt is there from the 11 royalty investments, as well as from the ~7% equity stake in Giga Metals Corporation.

Valuation looks to be attractive at this time given the broad exposure to nickel and cobalt as well as exploration upside with Ramu. I rate the stock a buy for investors wanting broad nickel and cobalt exposure.

Risk revolves around nickel and cobalt prices and the Ramu operations being in PNG, and also whether the royalty and equity investments will come to pay off.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSXV:NKL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.